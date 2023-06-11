While the Russo Brothers are pretty well-known for creating action masterpieces, there are plenty of other movies that can get you flushed with adrenaline and make you escape reality. The mounting anticipation and eagerness in fans to watch Extraction 2 is palpable.

The sequel to the blockbuster Extraction movie will see Tyler Rake up and at it again. He has taken up a new assignment, and fans are waiting to see what new matters are stirred after Rake gets involved. However, don’t fret, till Extraction 2 premieres on June 16, you can gear up for a fast-paced ride with the following action and thriller movies.

10 'The Condemned' (2007)

A twisted version of Survivor, this movie features Jack Conrad who has been sentenced to death by law. In a change of events, a famous producer of TV shows buys his freedom provided he fights other criminals on a secluded island. The only person who comes out alive shall gain freedom and a new life.

Directed by Scott Wiper, the movie is a great fun watch with loads of action and fight sequences. Steve Austin, Vinnie Jones, Robert Mammone, and Tory Mussett play the central characters in the movie. If you want to get your blood pumping, then stream the movie on Netflix today!

9 'The Kingdom' (2007)

Set in the dusty deserts of Saudi Arabia, The Kingdom is a movie that follows an FBI agent who has to fight the reign of terrorists and keep his country safe. Played by Jamie Foxx, the protagonist has to go through tense situations and deal with hard criminals to get to the head of the crew.

Peter Berg’s action thriller is said to be adapted from real events including the bombing of Khobar Housing and the 2003 bombing in Riyadh. The primary antagonist of the movie is the Al-Qaeda troop who bombs American compounds as seen in the beginning of the movie. The chase that follows witnesses Fleury assemble a team to catch the terrorists to preserve his country.

8 'The Beast' (2020)

This Italian thriller movie has a hero in the eye of the storm just like Tyler Rake in Extraction 2. Leonida Riva lives a solitary life after being a part of wars as a soldier. He prefers life away from his loved ones and maintains his distance.

However, when harm comes his beloved daughter’s way, he rediscovers his ferocious anger and picks up the protector mantle once again. Directed by Ludovico Di Martino, the movie is called La Belva in Italian and checks all the boxes of being a fast-paced action movie.

7 'Mosul' (2019)

Matthew Michael Carnahan is the writer and director of this action-packed Iraqi movie. Set in Mosul, the story follows SWAT members as they do everything in their power to free the land of ISIS militants. What follows is an endless spree of lies, deceit, and fights that threaten the endanger everyone involved.

The movie does not just have action, it also features a dramatic political side that engages the viewers from the get-go. Intriguingly, Mosul has numerous true-to-life details that add a realistic flair to the story.

6 'The Old Guard' (2020)

An eponymous comic book forms the source material for this action movie. Starring Charlize Theron in the lead role, The Old Guard features a group of immortal mercenaries who have exceptional regeneration and healing abilities.

An innovative concept, their identities and lives are threatened when someone stumbles over their secrets and their journeys unravel. The movie has received positive reviews as it is an entertaining flick. News of a possible sequel and even an Old Guard trilogy is also spreading like wildfire.

5 'Spiderhead' (2022)

Chris Hemsworth has starred in other compelling thrillers on Netflix outside the Extraction films. He is seen with Miles Teller in the sci-fi prison drama Spiderhead, which was helmed by Joseph Kosinski, the director of Top Gun: Maverick.

The movie, which was written by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (and was adapted from the short tale "Escape from Spiderhead" by George Saunders), is set in a dystopian jail where the convicts take part in experiments with mind-melding chemicals. Spiderhead features brilliant performances from its A-list ensemble and the same incisive storyline as its inspiration.

4 'Miss Bala' (2019)

Helmed by Catherine Hardwicke, the movie takes viewers on an exciting journey as Gloria attempts to outwit some of the biggest criminals to get her friend to safety. It paints a vivid picture of how cartels and their ensuing violent actions wreak havoc on the world.

3 'Taken' (2008)

Tyler Rake is recruited to stop a kidnapping that occurs at the beginning of both Extraction and Extraction 2. The plot of Taken is similar, but the stakes are higher as a vicious former CIA agent searches the darkest parts of Paris for his stolen daughter.

Taken is a great thriller about an agent with a certain set of talents going on a risky rescue operation, much like Extraction 2. With his performance as a fierce action hero in Taken, Liam Neeson changed his career. This led to other equally badass parts in thrillers like Non-Stop, Run All Night, and The Commuter.

2 'The Gray Man' (2022)

Not only does this movie share a producer duo with the Extraction franchise, but it also shares an Avenger in the spotlight. Going away from his righteous hero fame, Chris Evans stars as an antagonist in The Gray Man while Ryan Gosling plays the hero of the movie.

The movie follows a chase between a mercenary and an agent who are both looking for the same thing. The lines between right and wrong go blurry in this movie as the viewers are highly engaged in the twisty plot that unfolds.

1 'Extraction' (2020)

The obvious top choice is to watch the first part before watching the sequel. Extraction 2 continues where the first part left off. Tyler Rake is alive and back in action on a new, more thrilling adventure. Whereas, Extraction, a Russo Brothers production, entertained viewers as audiences were introduced to Tyler Rake, a merciless mercenary who undertook an assignment to save a kidnapped teen.

Chris Hemsworth is the ideal choice for the central character as he is a great action star with all the qualities of a leading man. He was able to bring more depth and nuance to a character who seemed nothing more than punches and kicks. This is also what makes the sequel such a highly-anticipated follow-up to Tyler's story.

