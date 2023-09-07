Gran Turismo swerved into theaters in August, and audiences are loving it. Neill Blomkamp's film is based on the true life story of Jann Mardenborough, an incredibly skilled Gran Turismo player who became the youngest winner of the GT Academy competition and was therefore launched into a professional racing career.

Some fans are surely walking out of Gran Turismo on a racing high, falling in love with the high speed and stakes of the new movie. Thankfully, those looking to scratch their racing itch have plenty of wonderful racing films to look back on to do just that.

10 'The Love Bug' (1968)

Image via Disney

Also known as Herbie the Love Bug, Robert Stevenson's The Love Bug follows the story of a sentient Volkswagen Beetle that goes by the name Herbie that becomes a professional race car with the help of his owner Jim Douglas (Dean Jones) and those who surround him.

RELATED: 'Gran Turismo': Archie Madekwe Breaks Down the Physical Toll of Driving F1 Cars

Audiences who enjoyed Gran Turismo's lighthearted moments will find a lot of enjoyment in The Love Bug. Not only serves as another underdog story with wonderful racing scenes but also as a comedy to provide plenty of laughs as you cheer on Herbie and Jim while they defy the odds of professional racing.

9 'Speed Racer' (2008)

Image via Warner Bros Discovery

Based on the Japanese manga and anime of the same name, 2008's Speed Racer is a highly stylized, entertaining story of a young driver who dreams of becoming the racing world's champion. With the help of his high-tech supercar and the support of his family, he faces off against the menacing Racer X to fight for his dream. Many fans call it the closest to the source material a live-action adaption has gotten.

RELATED: The 10 Best Films That Feature an Epic Car Chase

While the film was not reviewed well among critics and received moderately by fans due to story issues and dated visual effects, the biggest aspect of the film the internet can seem to agree on is the race scenes. The film's wacky and futuristic world provides racing scenes that audiences will not find anywhere else, satisfying any high-stakes racing craves Gran Turismo fans will have.

8 'Days of Thunder' (1990)

Image via Paramount

Six years before he stepped into the iconic role of Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible, the legendary Tom Cruise stepped into the driver's seat in Days of Thunder where he portrays Cole Trickle, a cocky driver who gets the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to race with the pros.

Amidst the nostalgia many have for the film, audiences praise the racing scenes to this day for director Tony Scott and Tom Cruise's commitment to showing legitimate races. The cars in the film were genuinely raced three times across production, giving viewers a sense of tension. There's no CGI to save a crashing car in Days of Thunder.

7 'NASCAR: The IMAX Experience' (2004)

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the most marketed details of Gran Turismo is the fact that it is based on a true story, and viewers who enjoyed that angle of the film will get the truest story they can find in the documentary, NASCAR: The IMAX Experience.

The documentary gave an in-depth look at the NASCAR business and featured many wonderful IMAX-shot clips of the 2003 NASCAR Winston Cup races captured by the filmmakers. For those who are intrigued by Gran Turismo and looking to find out more about the intense world of racing, they'll find it here.

6 'The Last American Hero' (1973)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Industry titan Jeff Bridges portrays troublemaker Elroy Jackson Jr., who aims to become the best NASCAR driver there is. When the owner of a racetrack notices his innate driving skills in a demolition derby Elroy enters for money, he sets him on a path to stock car racing, where his life will change forever.

Those looking for another underdog story will find an incredible one here, with Bridges' character pushing through an intense financial struggle for his chance at success. He ends up transporting moonshine over his nights to raise the money required, which could land him in jail. Audiences will find plenty of gratifying underdog struggle here.

5 'Snake and Mongoose' (2013)

Image via Rocky Mountain Pictures

Similar to Gran Turismo, Snake and Mongoose tells an untold true story, of Don "The Snake" Prudhomme and Tom "The Mongoose" McEwen. The movie depicts the epic rivalry between the two street racers as they teamed up with the new toy car brand on the block, Hot Wheels, to amplify and change the game of drag racing forever.

Snake and Mongoose may also be based on a true story, but it offers something that Gran Turismo does not with the plot revolving around drag racing rather than standard professional league racing, which keeps the story grounded and enhances that "true story" feeling. The film also goes so far as to splice real-life race footage with its own, adding to its authenticity.

4 'Rush' (2013)

Image Via Universal Pictures

Rush is another racing rivalry film based on a true story that coincidentally released the same year as Snake and Mongoose, in 2013. Now known as Marvel icons, Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl go head-to-head in a film about two Formula 1 drivers, James Hunt and Niki Lauda in the 1970s.

While in concept Rush may sound similar to Snake and Mongoose, Rush brings the heat with its focus on Formula 1 driving. The film is shot wonderfully by Anthony Dod Mantle (Slumdog Millionaire) which means the races are beautifully captured on camera, providing them with wonderful tension, stakes and engagement.

3 'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' (2006)

Image via Sony Pictures

What may be considered by many as the funniest film on the list, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby serves as a hilarious parody of the professional racing world. Audiences can join comedy titan Will Ferrell as his character Ricky Bobby faces a new rival, Cal Naughton Jr. (John C. Reilly), and goes for the gold in the most ridiculous ways possible.

RELATED: 10 Best Will Ferrell Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Talladega Nights will provide Gran Turismo viewers with a refreshing contrast to the film's high stakes through another underdog story that will knock their socks off with laughter. If they're looking for something to cool down with after the action-packed theater experience, they can relax and have fun with this hilarious movie.

2 'Cars' (2006)

Image via Beuna Vista Pictures Distribution

Many people would go as far as to claim Cars to be the most iconic racing film of all time, thanks in part due to its historic merchandising. Upon release, the film garnered incredible reviews and made big numbers at the box office. The main character, Lightning McQueen stole the hearts of families all over the world and introduced a whole generation of children to the world of race car driving.

What makes Cars such an enjoyable racing film isn't just the wonderful plot and animation, but the fact that the cars themselves are the living and breathing main characters. When cars crash in this world it isn't just a human in a vehicle, it's a whole character and that brings the stakes up higher than one would imagine which supplies the film with magnificent racing scenes.

1 'Ford v Ferrari' (2019)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Anyone looking for a truly breathtaking look not only into the world of race car driving, but also manufacturing will have more than enough to savor with Ford v Ferrari. Yet another biographical film, the plot depicts car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles as they work together to build Ford a race car that can best Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1996.

The movie was received incredibly well by critics and audiences everywhere upon release in 2019, going so far as to be nominated for four Oscars, and taking home two for Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing. But what brings Ford v Ferrari home is its skill of balancing the incredible racing action you'd expect, with an enthralling story that had audiences on the edge of their seats.

NEXT: 10 Movies Like 'Fast & Furious' for More High-Octane Car Action