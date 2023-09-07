We seldom come across a show with such pure and sweet characters as Heartstopper. The show touches upon various aspects of queer relationships and the struggles faced by people who belong to the LGBTQ+ spectrum. The coming-of-age show is very accurate in its depiction of the characters’ lives and their interpersonal relationships.

After bingeing the second season in one go, you must be longing for movies that resemble the show in terms of the emotions it stirs and the striking conversations it ignites. Nick and Charlie have become heartthrobs and one of the most wonderful queer teen couples on television. Many movies strive to talk about queer people and their lives, but only a selected few come close to making the audience feel every emotion that the characters feel.

10 'Get Real' (1998)

Get Real follows Steven, a British teenager, as he navigates his growing attraction to his best friend, John. The film delves into their complex friendship and the challenges they face in acknowledging their true feelings. While it provides an authentic portrayal of the struggles faced by queer individuals during that era, the film also reflects the limitations of openly exploring same-sex relationships in the late 1990s.

Similar to Heartstopper, the movie portrays a friends-to-lovers trope where the protagonists become friends first to test the waters and then fall in love as time passes by.

9 'Anything's Possible' (2022)

The protagonist of the movie Anything’s Possible is a trans woman, much like Elle from Heartstopper. Kelsa and Elle both have to face piercing eyes from their peers as they try to fit them into a box of their understanding rather than accepting them for who they are.

Anything’s Possible is a powerful movie that features a high school teen who gathers the courage to express their feelings for a trans girl and prepare themselves for what lies ahead. Directed by Billy Porter, the movie has made an impact with its unique voice and themes it touches upon.

8 'The Way He Looks' (2014)

The Way He Looks is a Brazilian coming-of-age drama that centers on Leonardo, a blind teenager, and his journey of self-discovery and love with Gabriel. The film sensitively explores their evolving friendship and the challenges of high school life, providing an authentic depiction of young queer love.

Both this movie and the show Heartstopper are set in high schools that epitomize a very sensitive and evolving time in a teenager’s life. This gives the respective love stories a deeper layer to explore the characters’ intricate feelings and actions.

7 'Crush' (2013)

Crush portrays Julian's coming-of-age story as he navigates his feelings for his new neighbor, Zan. The film sensitively addresses themes of self-acceptance, first love, and the challenges of coming out in a conservative environment, providing a heartfelt exploration of queer relationships.

Coming to terms with one’s sexuality after all our lives we thought differently can be extremely difficult. In Heartstopper, Nick also begins to understand his feelings once he gets to know Charlie and realizes he is in love with him.

6 'Red, White & Royal Blue' (2023)

Based on the best-selling book, Red, White & Royal Blue is a passionate love story between a British Prince and a Mexican-American man who is the son of the President of the USA. Henry and Alex have different upbringings and values that define them, so they don’t get along so well in the beginning. But soon, their mutual annoyance turns into something sweeter and they realize they have liked each other all along.

Although Heartstopper does not feature an enemies-to-lovers trope, the show and the movie have a heartwarming love story at the center of the plot that drives the narrative. Both the central relationships are built on understanding and supportive foundations.

5 'Love, Simon' (2018)

Simon, a high school student comes to terms with his sexuality while navigating his first love and friendships. The film delicately explores Simon's journey of self-discovery, depicting the joys and challenges of coming out in a supportive but often heteronormative environment.

Directed by Greg Berlanti, the movie skillfully charts a course for the protagonist to deal with their feelings all the while fighting off a threat that can unravel their life. While Ben did not blackmail Charlie in Heartstopper, he did pose a threat to him and his relationship with Nick.

4 'Call Me By Your Name' (2017)

Set in Italy during the 1980s, Call Me By Your Name portrays the passionate romance between Elio and Oliver. The film captures the intensity of their relationship and the fleeting nature of summer love, offering a nuanced and emotionally charged depiction of a queer romance.

Heartstopper and Call Me By Your Name are two of the most beautiful adaptations that have their source material in books. Like Nick, Elio also struggles to comprehend the inner turmoil that burns within him. Viewers feel for Elio and their hearts go out to him when he suffers his first heartbreak. The movie is very artsy in its approach and expresses so much without uttering a single dialogue sometimes.

3 'Alex Strangelove' (2018)

Alex Strangelove follows Alex as he grapples with his own sexual identity while navigating relationships with his girlfriend and a new friend, Elliott. The film's lighthearted approach explores themes of sexual fluidity and self-discovery, though its tone occasionally simplifies the complexities of queer experiences.

Alex is pulled in two different directions, and Nick from Heartstopper goes through a similar situation when he realizes he is indeed bisexual and likes both men and women. The tone of the show and this movie is polar opposite but the themes they talk about are along the same lines.

2 'The Thing About Harry' (2020)

What happens when you are forced to face your high school enemy, a jock, on a road trip? You would imagine a heated argument, a few cold shoulders, and a lot of silence, but in this movie, sparks fly between the two protagonists when Sam learns that his enemy is pansexual. A slow-burn relationship forms between the two as their mutual hatred turns into love.

The Thing About Harry is a romantic comedy that centers on Sam and Harry, two former high school rivals who form an unexpected connection during a road trip. The film explores themes of friendship, personal growth, and potential love, contributing to a positive portrayal of queer relationships.

1 'My First Summer' (2020)

Grief is a poignant emotion that tugs at our heartstrings and sometimes blurs our sense of self. People who hold our hand and support us in our journey through grief have a lasting impact on our lives. This feeling is accurately captured by the movie My First Summer.

My First Summer follows Claudia, a grieving teenager who befriends Grace. Their bond evolves into a tender and healing relationship. The film sensitively addresses themes of loss, love, and identity, offering an authentic portrayal of queer love and emotional growth.

