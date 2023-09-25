Though he doesn't just make action-packed crime movies (as demonstrated by the upcoming Ferrari), Michael Mann is best known for directing those kinds of films. And honestly, few do it better than him, with his distinctive style, knack for building tension, and willingness to go all-out when it comes to action making his filmography a great one. And of the crime-centered movies he's made, the arguable best of the bunch is Heat, with its epic three-hour runtime and admirable ambition.

At its simplest, it is technically a cops vs. robbers movie, but when the lead cop is played by Al Pacino, the lead criminal is played by Robert De Niro, and Mann's the one behind the camera, movie magic ensues. Some other films (including certain titles within Mann's body of work) may well scratch the same itch that Heat does, with the best of these presented below. All are worth watching for those who loved Heat and want other crime-centered thrillers with comparable styles and/or stories.

10 'Thief' (1981)

Michael Mann worked in television and as a screenwriter throughout the 1970s, with Thief ultimately being his debut theatrically released film. It shows how his unique talents were already fully formed upon entering the world of feature film directing, with this being a confident crime thriller - with a little action for good measure - about a professional safecracker who wants to retire early, and so takes on what will hopefully be one last high risk/high reward heist.

RELATED: The Best R-Rated Action Movies of All Time, Ranked

Perhaps it feels a bit like a warm-up for Heat, given the focus on heists and its gritty look at a life of crime, though it's naturally smaller scale and not quite as sweeping. But that makes it work in a different way altogether, and as far as neo-noir movies go, it's ultimately up there with the best.

9 'The Town' (2010)

Image via Warner Bros.

Of the movies Ben Affleck's directed so far, The Town is easily up there as one of the greatest. It puts a modern spin on classic crime/heist movie tropes, being about a group of bank robbers and the way one robber's unique relationship with a hostage may prove to be everyone's undoing.

With the law constantly breathing down the necks of all the main characters, The Town manages to capture the same cops and robbers dynamic found in Heat, even if this particular film's ultimately more focused on the latter group. It's a consistently exciting and tense movie, and one of the best heist films in recent memory.

8 'Baby Driver' (2017)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Though Edgar Wright is known for his sense of humor and classic comedy films, he's been branching out a little more since the conclusion of the Cornetto Trilogy. The first movie that showcased this kind of shift was 2017's Baby Driver, which is a breezy and sometimes comedic movie, though it's certainly less frequently funny than the movies Wright had made before it.

The protagonist here is nicknamed Baby, and he's an expert getaway driver for criminals who need to get away from the scene of a crime with speed. The action here is stylish and always impressively put together, and though the story (especially the romance side of things) leaves something to be desired, the crime/thriller side of things thankfully ends up really delivering.

7 'The Departed' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

With a cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Mark Wahlberg, and a scenery-chewing Jack Nicholson, The Departed is undeniably well-acted. It's also very exciting and well-paced, being one of Martin Scorsese's most thrilling and densely plotted movies, with a premise that revolves around a unique clash between police and a gang of criminals in South Boston.

RELATED: The Best Martin Scorsese Villains, Ranked

Essentially, a police officer infiltrates the gang by going undercover, while a member of said gang also infiltrates the police, leading to a situation where there are moles on both sides. While it's not heist-focused, The Departed is a movie that spends much of its runtime exploring the differences and surprising similarities between parties on opposite ends of the law, which is something Michael Mann does throughout Heat, too.

6 'To Live and Die in L.A.' (1985)

Image via United Artists

Taking what Thief did for the crime genre in the '80s and making it arguably even better, To Live and Die in L.A. is a quintessential 1980s neo-noir movie. It seems that William Friedkin is one of the rare directors who can deliver visceral and exciting films on essentially the same level as Michael Mann, with To Live and Die in L.A. being one of his very best.

It takes a simple revenge movie premise and milks all the excitement and grisly violence it can from such a set-up, with the movie following a Secret Service agent who wants to avenge the death of his partner. It's filled with remarkably stylish visuals and some of the greatest action sequences in crime movie history, particularly one car chase that has to be seen to be believed.

5 'Miami Vice' (2006)

Michael Mann got his start feature film-wise in the 1980s, perfected his craft in the 1990s (with Heat), and then did something else altogether in the 2000s, with Miami Vice. It updates the iconic 1980s TV series of the same name for the 21st century, which Mann had been an executive producer for back when it was on the air.

It's a bold movie, retaining some characteristics of the TV series while doing away with others, and also stylistically looking very different from what had come before. It's a strange yet absorbing film, and though it might not quite be one of Mann's very best, it's still largely a success, with its reputation growing considerably in the years since its release.

4 'The Untouchables' (1987)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Ranking among the best crime movies of all time, The Untouchables goes back to the Prohibition era, taking many historical liberties in the process (but, at the same time, also being very stylish and entertaining). It fictionalizes the story of how Al Capone clashed with law enforcement, and was eventually taken down by Eliot Ness and his team.

RELATED: The Best Robert De Niro Movies of All Time, Ranked

It can be quite schmaltzy and over-the-top, but Brian De Palma's unmistakable style makes most problems easy to forgive. The performances here also elevate The Untouchables considerably, with Sean Connery being at his best here, and Robert De Niro similarly commanding the screen whenever he appears, playing Capone as an almost cartoonishly evil antagonist.

3 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Image via Warner Bros.

Though The Dark Knight is a superhero movie (and an excellent one at that), it also functions as something of a crime/thriller, with its gritty style and (relatively) grounded story. It depicts Batman/Bruce Wayne's continual struggle against criminals in Gotham, and how things are further complicated when The Joker arrives on the scene and throws much of the city into chaos.

The superhero angle does make it a little more heightened than the average crime movie, but it still largely functions as one, and even opens with a very memorable bank robbery sequence. The action is expertly shot and the pace is relentless, with The Dark Knight exploring the tension between law and crime in a compelling fashion.

2 'Collateral' (2004)

Image via Paramount Pictures

One final Michael Mann movie worth highlighting for those who want something else like Heat is Collateral. Its scope is narrower than the Mann-directed film that was released nearly a decade earlier, but the emphasis on tension and action - as well as the exploration of morality or lack thereof among criminals - make it comparable.

Tom Cruise shines in a rare villainous performance, as he plays an assassin who gets a taxi driver (played by Jamie Foxx) to take him from job to job throughout one increasingly unsettling night. It's simple and effective, with the dynamic between the two characters being dynamite, and the action/thrill-heavy sequences being undoubtedly gripping.

1 'The French Connection' (1971)

Image via 20th Century Fox

The only William Friedkin crime movie that might top To Live and Die in L.A. is The French Connection, which is a highlight within the late filmmaker's body of work. It focuses on a determined detective and his relentless pursuit of those behind a heroin-smuggling operation, depicting how he becomes more violent and aggressive with every passing scene.

It shows how cop vs. robber stories aren't always necessarily black and white, but those who are more after entertainment and thrills will also get that here. It's tremendously exciting as an action/crime movie, deservedly winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Also, Gene Hackman's lead performance here is one of the best he ever gave, and that's saying something, considering all the great movies he starred in.

NEXT: The Best Gene Hackman Movies of All Time, Ranked