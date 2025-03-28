Indiana Jones is one of the greatest movie characters of all time. The history of the character is Hollywood lore at this point, beginning with George Lucas and Steven Spielberg's fateful conversation on a beach where Spielberg lamented that he would never be given the chance to direct a James Bond movie, and Lucas offered him a substitution steeped in the adventure serials of their youth.

Pulling inspiration from a dozen different sources, including Bond movies, Spielberg and Lucas would craft an iconic hero all their own, and Harrison Ford would bring the man in the hat to life on screen. The release of Raiders of the Lost Ark would change movie history, setting the bar by which all adventure movies are still judged. That bar has proven nigh impossible to clear, but these ten movies, all of which took inspiration from cinema's most famous fedora model, are the best there are.

10 'Finding 'Ohana' (2021)

Directed by Jude Weng

Image via Netflix

The Indiana Jones franchise is one that has always sat on the borderline of family viewing, with the initial trilogy's often shocking moments of violence at odds with the more lighthearted adventure, and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom was one of the films that notoriously led to the creation of the PG-13 rating. For viewers that prefer a more family-friendly approach to their escapism, there are more than a few options, including the Journey to the Center of the Earth remake, Nickelodeon's Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and, especially, Finding 'Ohana.

This Hawaii-set family adventure follows two siblings raised in New York, one of them an avid treasure hunter, who are transplanted to O'ahu where they discover a mystery involving a lost pirate treasure as well as the ghosts of Hawaiian warriors. Centering the film around AAPI characters and history gives it a fresh perspective, and the young cast is filled with energy and charm as they traverse plenty of booby-traps and puzzles which will be familiar to any Jones fans, as will actor Ke Huy Quan, who played Short Round in Temple of Doom and made his return to acting in this film.