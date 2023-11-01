Killers of the Flower Moon, adapted from David Grann's non-fiction book, marks Martin Scorsese's latest work. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone, this true crime western unfolds in 1920s Oklahoma. It follows Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) as he becomes entangled in a sinister scheme devised by his uncle, William King Hale (De Niro), involving marriages with Osage tribe members to seize their oil wealth. As the white occupation of the native land continues, the Osage tribe's fortune is constantly at risk and some members of this tribe are found murdered.

This movie addresses a very sensitive story in the best way possible, mainly due to its talented director and solid performances from the main cast, especially Gladstone. Killers of the Flower Moon not only sheds light on a significant piece of history but also delves into the dark side of human nature and how far men go because of their greed. From Memories of Murder to No Country For Old Men, these are 10 similar movies that will satisfy the craving for more captivating crime and western stories, that all Scorsese's fans enjoy.

10 'Memories of Murder' (2003)

Directed by Bong Joon-ho

Long before the global acclaim of Parasite, Bong Joon-ho made a significant impact with this thrilling masterpiece, which he wrote and directed. Featuring the acclaimed actor Song Kang-ho, Memories of Murder unfolds the story of two detectives grappling with a series of horrifying incidents - the discovery of multiple young women, raped and murdered in a tranquil Korean town. These two detectives, lacking any investigative techniques, investigate the murders using brutality and torturing suspects, without any real practical result.

Though it didn't initially achieve blockbuster success, Memories of Murder has since ascended to cult status. It has been referred to as one of the best crime films of the 21st century and one of the best Korean movies of all time. The mood established in this film by the haunting cinematography, creepy soundtrack, and the comedy provided by the two main characters keeps the film intriguing from beginning to end.

9 'There Will Be Blood' (2007)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

There Will Be Blood, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring the exceptional Daniel Day-Lewis, unfolds the story of Daniel Plainview, portrayed by Day-Lewis, an oilman whose relentless quest for wealth drives him to ruthlessly exploit the oil-rich American West. His journey collides with Eli Sunday (portrayed by Paul Dano), the local preacher, who aspires to establish his religious empire.

Critics have praised this cinematic masterpiece, particularly for its mesmerizing cinematography, expertly crafted screenplay, brilliant score, and Anderson's keen direction. Day-Lewis's remarkable performance earned him his second Academy Award, while Paul Dano delivered a superb supporting role. There Will Be Blood is a captivating drama exploring the themes of greed, capitalism, and vengeance, much like Killers of the Flower Moon, both delving into the darker aspects of human nature and how men have no limits when it comes to getting richer.

8 'Blood Diamond' (2006)

Directed by Edward Zwick

Blood Diamond is a political action thriller, that stars DiCaprio and Djimon Hounsou, set against the backdrop of war-torn Sierra Leone. The film introduces us to Archer (DiCaprio), a ruthless mercenary specializing in smuggling diamonds to the highest bidder. His life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with Solomon (Hounsou), a man in possession of a massive, hidden diamond. Archer becomes consumed by the desire to get it, so he can sell it and leave Africa forever.

This movie has outstanding performances from DiCaprio and Hounsou, who secured Academy Awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively. Not only a tale of greed, survival, and hope, Blood Diamond tackles the harrowing topic of the monstrous atrocities that war inflicts on innocent civilians, especially children.

7 'Khaleja' (2010)

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas

Khaleja, an Indian action comedy, unravels the story of a village struck by a mysterious and deadly disease, claiming numerous lives. A village seer prophesies the arrival of a formidable savior sent by the gods. Raju, portrayed by Mahesh Babu, is a cab driver who comes to the village and gets himself in an unfortunate situation, almost getting killed. The villagers, witnessing his survival, believe he is the divine messenger destined to liberate them from the sinister disease, so the rest of the story is all about how Raju tries to rescue the village from the evil disease.

This engaging film presents an improbable hero driven by compassion and a mission to rekindle hope. Babu's portrayal of Raju received widespread acclaim, and the story, touching on themes of capitalism and greed, is counted among the finest works by director Trivikram Srinivas. Khaleja is a captivating narrative that combines entertainment with a thought-provoking plot.

6 'The Irishman' (2019)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Based on the book 'I Heard You Paint Houses,' The Irishman is a riveting gangster film that narrates the life of Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran, portrayed by De Niro. Sheeran reflects on his journey, spanning from his mob career to his involvement in the mysterious disappearance of his lifelong friend.

Much like Killers of the Flower Moon, The Irishman is directed by the renowned filmmaker Scorsese and features Robert De Niro in the lead role, marking their ninth collaboration. In supporting roles, Scorsese reunites with Joe Pesci, making this their fourth partnership. It is considered one of the best films of Scorcese's career, full of tension and drama, earning critical acclaim for his direction. It earned an impressive 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Costume Design. The Visual Effects were also praised, mainly due to how the actors were de-aged.

5 'Hostiles' (2017)

Directed by Scott Cooper

Hostiles is a Western drama movie, written and directed by Scott Cooper, stars Christian Bale, Wes Studi and Rosamund Pike in the lead roles. The narrative follows Calvary Captain Joseph Blocker (Bale), who receives orders to escort the Cheyenne chief, Yellow Hawk (Studi), and his family back to their ancestral homeland. This mission takes an unexpected turn when the widow Rosalee Quaid (Pike) is kidnapped.

With a remarkable costume design, this visually stunning movie with excellent performances from both Bale and Pike has earned praise from critics and audiences. The pace of Hostiles is rather slow, but as the story unfolds, this honest and brutal narrative becomes clear. It shines a light on the consequences of the cycle of hatred, a theme that dehumanizes individuals and transforms them into monsters, delivering a powerful and thought-provoking message.

4 'The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford' (2007)

Directed by Andrew Dominik

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, written and directed by Andrew Dominik, is a captivating Western film that narrates the tale of the infamous outlaw Jesse James and his deteriorating relationship with his once-friend Robert Ford, leading to a fateful assassination. The film stars Brad Pitt as James and Casey Affleck as Ford.

This tense thriller is visually stunning, a lot of thanks to Roger Deakins' cinematography, giving him his 7th nomination for the Oscars. Both Pitt and Affleck deliver remarkable performances, complementing the exceptional screenplay. This narrative, supposedly based on the true story of Jesse James, an iconic legend of the Old West, is not only a great Western drama movie but also an epic allegory exploring the development of the cult of celebrity and the profound impact of obsession.

3 'Wind River' (2017)

Directed by Taylor Sheridan

Wind River is a drama mystery film, written and directed by Taylor Sheridan, driven by the mission to shed light on the high number of indigenous women who are victims of rape and murder. The story follows Jeremy Renner as Cory Lambert, a skilled tracker who stumbles upon the frozen body of a young Native American. Teaming up with F.B.I. Agent Jane Banner, portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen, embarks on a quest to unravel the mystery behind the murder on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

This movie received a lot of positive criticism, especially due to Sheridan's screenplay and directing abilities, with Renner's performance receiving widespread praise. Wind River delivers a sad and enthralling narrative, full of unexpected twists and turns, making it an engaging experience for both thriller enthusiasts and murder mystery fans.

2 'Thunderheart' (1992)

Directed by Michael Apted

Produced by Robert De Niro, Thunderheart stars Val Kilmer as an F.B.I. Agent dispatched to a reservation to aid in a murder investigation. During his assignment, he must confront colleagues more interested in concealing the situation instead of catching the killer and coming to terms with his Sioux heritage.

Based on a true story that unfolded at the Oglala Indian reservation in South Dakota in 1973, this film delves into the mysticism of Sioux culture and how it was influenced by modern American life. Thunderheart is a well-paced and captivating mystery movie, boasting superb performances and an outstanding screenplay that invites viewers to explore the complexities of cultural identity, discrimination, and justice. This movie was filmed in Pine Ridge Reservation, in South Dakota, with the support of Oglala Sioux people.

1 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

Directed by The Coen Brothers

No Country for Old Men is an epic thriller directed by Ethan and Joel Coen. This movie considered one of the best of 2007, is set in the desert landscape of West Texas in the 80s. The story centers on Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin), who stumbles upon the aftermath of a violent clash between drug runners and a substantial sum of money. Moss chooses to keep the money, evading the authorities, while the killer Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) relentlessly pursues him to claim his share. Chigurh, in his pursuit, leaves a trail of bloodshed as he dispatches any rival or bystander who crosses his path. Meanwhile, Sheriff Ed Tom Bell (Tommy Lee Jones) is trying to solve these bizarre crimes, attempting to catch the ruthless killer.

The movie received very positive reviews, with particular praise for Bardem's portrayal. His character, devoid of remorse and compassion, uses a coin toss to determine the fate of his victims. The film is marked by intense violence, largely attributable to the chilling villain, building palpable tension and provoking reflection. A solid cast, a compelling plot, an evocative soundtrack, and stunning cinematography collectively establish this movie as an absolute must-watch.

