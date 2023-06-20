Mean Girls is among the new millennium's most influential movies. From the comedic genius of Tina Fey, the film stars a who's who of future movie stars, including Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lizzy Caplan.

Endlessly quotable, hilarious, and infinitely rewatchable, Mean Girls is a generation-defining film and one of the best teen movies in American cinema. Fans of the movie might want to watch other similar films, and, luckily for them, there's no shortage of options. From films with similar themes to the dark comedies that inspired it, these movies are perfect companions for Mean Girls.

10 'The Clique' (2008)

2008's The Clique is based on the eponymous series of teen novels. The plot concerns Claire Lyons, a young girl who desperately attempts to join the most popular girls in her new school, the Clique, doing increasingly questionable things to sneak into the group.

The Clique might as well be middle-school Mean Girls. The plot is similar, visiting the same themes of the dangers of popularity and sacrificing individuality to fit in with the "cool" crowd. However, The Clique is charming enough to warrant a watch, especially for fashionistas; the film is a worthy heir to the Gossip Girl legacy of stunning preppy fashion.

9 'Wild Child' (2008)

Emma Roberts became a teen icon with her explosive performance in the 2008 comedy Wild Child. The plot centers on Poppy Moore, a wealthy and rebellious girl who gets sent to a prestigious English boarding school to correct her attitude. However, things don't go as planned when Poppy brings her unique brand of disruptive energy to the school.

Wild Child is a star vehicle for Roberts, who shines in a role similar to her future iconic turns in American Horror Story: Coven and Scream Queens. Wild Child is a great companion for Mean Girls, with both films focusing on young and rebellious girls who learn valuable lessons without sacrificing their individual fabulousness.

8 'Do Revenge' (2022)

Netflix's wickedly funny teen comedy Do Revenge stars Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke. Inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's classic Strangers on a Train, the plot follows two students at a prestigious Miami school who team up to get revenge against the people who wronged them.

Campy, self-aware, and endlessly funny, Do Revenge is a pastel-colored teen nightmare elevated by a pair of committed performances from Mendes and Hawke. The film features a genuinely clever twist that separates it from other teen efforts, and its distinctive visual style and intelligent screenplay echo the heights achieved by Mean Girls.

7 'Cruel Intentions' (1999)

Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Reese Witherspoon cemented their legacies as 90s teen icons with 1999's Cruel Intentions. An updated adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' seminal epistolary novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses, the film follows two scheming step-siblings who make a bet concerning a newly-arrived virginal student.

Cruel Intentions is a sexy and surprisingly witty update to a literary classic. Powered by a wicked turn by a never-better Sarah Michelle Gellar and with a memorable ending that ranks among the all-time best finales in the teen genre, Cruel Intentions is a scandalous thriller that fans of Mean Girls will undoubtedly enjoy.

6 'Easy A' (2010)

Will Gluck's 2010 comedy Easy A made Emma Stone a star. The future Oscar winner stars as Olive Penderghast, a seventeen-year-old who takes advantage of a salacious rumor about her to further her social standing by pretending to sleep with the school's unpopular students.

Easy A is a spectacular showcase of Stone's charm and comedic genius and a clever update of the classic The Scarlet Letter. Like Mean Girls, Easy A is a cautionary tale about the perils of infamy and popularity earned by questionable means. Funny, clever, and surprisingly quotable, Easy A is a modern teen classic.

5 'Never Been Kissed' (1999)

Drew Barrymore stars in Raja Gosnell's 1999 romantic comedy Never Been Kissed. The plot concerns a 25-year-old journalist who poses as a high school student pursuing a hot story. Things get complicated when she falls in love with her English teacher.

Never Been Kissed is silly, sweet, funny, and one of the best romantic comedies of the 90s. Barrymore is winsome as the title character, imbuing her with a naiveté that seems real enough to sell the unbelievable premise. Like Mean Girls, Never Been Kissed deals with the desire to be popular in high school and the lengths someone is willing to go to achieve it.

4 'John Tucker Must Die' (2005)

The teen genre underwent a severe rebirth in the mid-noughties, thanks to films like Mean Girls and the many efforts it inspired, like the 2005 revenge comedy John Tucker Must Die. The story revolves around a young high school student recruited by three girls from different clicks to get revenge against the popular jock who cheated and dumped them.

John Tucker Must Die adapts one of Shakesperare's classics, The Merry Wives of Windsor, updating it for a teen audience. It might not be as acclaimed as other teen adaptations of literary classics, but John Tucker Must Die is a funny, energetic, and worthy effort featuring a stellar cast of future stars, including Brittany Snow and Penn Badgley.

3 'Clueless' (1995)

Jane Austen's classic Emma received new life with Amy Heckerling's now-iconic teen rom-com Clueless. Alicia Silverstone stars as Cher Horowitz, a spirited and resourceful wealthy teenager in Beverly Hills who acts as a matchmaker for her friends and teachers while figuring out what she wants for herself.

Clueless received critical acclaim and was a commercial success. It revitalized the teen genre, which had peaked in the 80s, and re-introduced it to a new audience. Clueless turned Silverstone into a star and influenced cinema with its fashion and endlessly quotable screenplay. The film inspired a new wave of teen movies throughout the decade, making it the Mean Girls of the 90s.

2 'Jawbreaker' (1999)

The 1999 dark teen comedy Jawbreaker stars a never-better Rose McGowan alongside a supporting cast, including Rebecca Gayheart, Judy Greer, and Pam Greer. The plot follows three popular girls who accidentally choke their friend with a lawbreaker and hide their crime by turning the sole witness into a member of their prestigious clique.

Jawbreaker is among the campiest films of the 1990s. Packing a severe punch underneath its bright and flowery clothes, the film is a scathing takedown of the high school social dynamics wrapped around a silly and campy plot that brings out the best in its well-chosen cast.

1 'Heathers' (1988)

The dark teen comedy by excellence, Michael Lehmann's Heathers is a classic of the teen genre. Winona Ryder stars as Veronica Sawyer, a member of her school's most popular clique, the Heathers. When she meets the charming but dangerous JD, her world becomes unexpectedly chaotic - and murderous.

Heathers popularized the idea of the deathly clique in movies. The titular group is among cinema's most iconic mean girls, paving the way for The Plastics to dominate noughties' pop culture. Featuring a star-making performance from Ryder and a brilliant supporting cast of 80s teen icons, Heathers is one of the most influential and celebrated films from the 1980s.

