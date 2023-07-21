With its exciting action, interesting espionage, and charismatic leading star, Tom Cruise, who is more than eager to jump from a building himself for the realism of the films, the Mission: Impossible franchise has captured audiences' attention for decades. Moreover, in an action film industry that is constantly evolving, the franchise manages to reinvent itself with each new entry, from the iconic “Your mission, should you choose to accept it” to the heart-pounding score.

Fans of Mission: Impossible, however, may need to look for some comparable films and action franchises to fill the void left by the series' recent release of its seventh sequel, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

10 The ‘Bond’ Franchise

The Bond franchise is one of the most iconic and enduring film series in the medium. Based on the writings of British author Ian Fleming, the series follows the adventures of the fictional British spy James Bond, also known as Agent 007. Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan, and most recently, Daniel Craig have all played the slick and charismatic James Bond, with the series evolving to match the times but preserving its quintessential bond DNA.

RELATED: The 10 Most Underrated James Bond Villains, Ranked

It’s evident that the Bond and M: I franchises share similarities while having distinct characteristics. For example, both center around a secret agent, feature elaborate action sequences, constant danger, and a sense of global intrigue. Moreover, like Bond, Hunt is also a Cassanova with love interests present in almost every installment.

9 ‘The A-Team’ (2010)

Based on the popular 1980s TV series of the same name, The A-Team follows a group of four unique and highly skilled former Special Forces soldiers who find themselves wrongfully accused of a crime they didn't commit. Thus, they must embark on a mission to clear their names and seek justice.

On an obvious note, The A-Team embraces a more light-hearted and comedic tone, while M: I tends to lean towards a serious and suspenseful atmosphere. However, they both feature highly skilled teams working together on challenging missions, providing thrilling action sequences, intricate plans, and exhilarating escapades that keep viewers engaged.

8 ‘Red’ (2010)

Red revolves around a group of retired CIA operatives, labeled as "RED" (Retired, Extremely Dangerous), who find themselves targeted by assassins. Led by Frank Moses (Bruce Willis), the team reunites to uncover the conspiracy behind their predicament and protect themselves.

The RED team dynamic is extremely similar to MIF since, despite their frequent arguments, they have a strong bond with one another. Red can also be a potential future for the MIF, given that Tom Cruise recently stated in an interview that he wanted to continue creating M: I flicks until he was 80.

7 ‘Atomic Blonde’ (2017)

Set in 1989 during the final days of the Cold War, Atomic Blonde follows MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron) as she is sent to Berlin to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and retrieve a missing list containing the identities of double agents.

RELATED: The 15 Best Female Assassins From Movies, Ranked

Atomic Blonde is the best option for M: I fans wishing for a strong and competent female protagonist like Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) and other badass females in the M: I franchise. Additionally, the 2017 film features many satisfying action scenes, including legendary one-take scenes that can instantly bring back memories for fans of M: I's hallmark risky stunts that would shock viewers if they knew the behind-the-scenes details.

6 ‘Spy’ (2015)

Spy follows Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy), an unassuming CIA analyst who volunteers to go undercover on a dangerous mission when the identities of top field agents are compromised.

Both M :I and Spy share the common thread of featuring espionage and action elements. However, while the M: I frequently highlights the prowess and bravery of a skilled protagonist like Ethan Hunt, Spy subverts expectations by showcasing Cooper as a competent but unconventional — and frequently humorous — spy. For fans who want action and comedy that's similar to M: I but also wholly unique, Spy is a fantastic pick.

5 ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E’ (2015)

Set in the early 1960s, during the height of the Cold War, The Man From U.N.C.L.E follows CIA agent Napoleon Solo (Henry Cavill) and KGB operative Illya Kuryakin (Armie Hammer). The two agents are reluctantly paired up to stop a criminal organization from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Both highly popular franchises reveal some similarities and differences. Such as both series are in the espionage genre and feature secret agents engaged in risky missions that provide rewarding and exciting action scenes. Moreover, the dysfunctional yet hilarious dynamic between Solo and Kuryakin can sometimes remind fans of the gentler bond among the MIF team.

4 ‘Salt’ (2010)

Salt follows Evelyn Salt (Angelina Jolie), a CIA operative accused of being a Russian spy, and must go on the run to clear her name and protect her husband. Salt's true identity and loyalties become the central mystery as the plot unfolds.

RELATED: 7 Movies like 'The Gray Man' to Watch When You Can’t Get Enough of Spy Thrills

Salt can easily remind viewers of the M: I franchise since notable similarities exist between the high-stakes, espionage-themed storylines and intense action sequences. Moreover, both involve skilled operatives in precarious situations and must rely on their instincts and training to navigate dangerous missions. Also, the theme of protecting loved ones and clearing one's name is well-known in the M: I universe, especially in the early installment.

3 ‘Jason Bourne’ Franchise

Based on the novels by Robert Ludlum, the Jason Bourne film series revolves around the titular former CIA operative, played by Matt Damon, suffering from amnesia as he navigates a complex web of conspiracies, assassinations, and personal identity.

Both series focus heavily on espionage and global intrigue and feature highly accomplished protagonists doing perilous missions. Moreover, even though both franchises deliver great and satisfying action and suspense, the Bourne franchise has a clearer focus on its character’s emotional journey and the psychological cost of his experience. Additionally, both series have had a long-lasting influence on the genre while presenting unique perspectives on espionage, making them comparable in quality.

2 ‘Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit’ (2014)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit introduces a rebooted version of the iconic titular character, Jack Ryan (Chris Pine), created by Tom Clancy. Ryan is a young and brilliant CIA analyst who uncovers a Russian terrorist plot to collapse the American economy.

M: I and Jack Ryan are extremely comparable when it comes to their globe-trotting missions and espionage. Additionally, both franchises have strong, competent protagonists who immerse viewers in a complex web of falsehoods and intense tasks. However, while Jack Ryan is more about politics, M: I focuses more on the exciting missions.

1 ‘Jack Reacher’ (2012)

Based on the Lee Child novels, Jack Reacher follows the titular character, played by Tom Cruise, a former military police officer and drifter. When a former army sniper is accused of a mass shooting, Reacher is drawn into the investigation, uncovering a complex conspiracy that goes deeper than anticipated.

For a starter, both franchises starred Tom Cruise in the leading role of highly skilled individuals involved in dangerous missions with physical prowess and resourcefulness, navigating through treacherous situations with determination. However, Jack Reacher adopts a more realistic approach: the titular character relies on his wits, quick observation, and hand-to-hand combat skills to solve the mystery, unlike the M: I movies, which frequently feature high-tech equipment and extravagant stunts.

KEEP READING:Luther Is Mission: Impossible's Best Character, So Let's Put Some Respect on His Name