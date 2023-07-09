Hailed as an early front-runner for film of the year, filmmaker Celine Song's directorial debut Past Lives is a romantic drama that spans decades, continents, and multiple relationships. Backed by the celebrated independent studio A24, famous for bridging the gap between monolithic modern blockbusters and low-budget indie films, Past Lives was unveiled at this year's Sundance Film Festival where it made a loud first impression.

RELATED:Where to Watch and Stream 'Past Lives': Showtimes

Being released exclusively in theaters, Past Lives stars Greta Lee, Yoo Teo and John Magaro, and follows a fateful reunion between two childhood friends as they contemplate their relationship and the trajectory of their own lives. Heartbreakingly romantic and masterfully crafted in every sense of the word, Past Lives will leave audiences craving more, so with that in mind here are the ten best films like Past Lives.

10 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (2019)

Image via NEON

Written and directed by talented French-born filmmaker Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire tells the story of a lesbian love affair shared between an aristocrat named Héloïse (Adèle Haenel) and Marianne (Noémie Merlant), a painter who is hired to create her portrait. Set almost entirely on the empty coasts of Brittany, France, the film creates a dense atmosphere of longing, desire, and even dread, as its characters fall into a temporary sense of freedom in their short-lived isolation.

Amidst all the loose hair, destroyed canvases, and scattered night dresses, Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a profound film that demonstrates the heartbreaking reality for the woman of the 18th century that it portrays, and became the first female-directed movie to win the Queer Palm award at the renowned Cannes Film Festival.

9 'The Worst Person in the World' (2021)

Image Via SF Studios

Helmed by Scandinavian writer-director Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World chronicles four years in the life of Julie, a young woman living in Oslo, as she navigates through the murky waters of her troubled relationship, passionate new love affairs and the awkwardness of finding her footing in a new career path.

Capping off Trier's 'Oslo Trilogy', Worst Person stands out as the crowning triumph, with a more hopeful and lighthearted tone from its predecessors, becoming the most accessible of the three films.

8 'Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy' (2021)

Three tales of misunderstanding failed seduction, and unexpected love, Japanese writer-director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi's Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy is a beautifully written anthology that depicts three separate women as they navigate the trajectories of their choices and regrets.

Smaller in scale than Hamaguchi'sDrive My Carwhich was also released in 2021, Fortune and Fantasy seems to have almost completely slipped under the radar when it comes to critical acclaim. With principal photography commencing in 2019, it would take two long years before Hamaguchi's ode to the contrasting elements of fate and coincidence involved with falling in love would finally be unveiled to audiences.

7 'Marriage Story' (2019)

Image via TIFF

A brutally honest window into the crushing lows experienced when a marriage breaks apart, Marriage Story is perhaps writer-director Noah Baumbach's magnum opus. Gritty and raw in its approach, the film never shies away from the hardships faced by married couple Charlie (Adam Driver) and Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) as they struggle to keep their family together.

RELATED: 10 Most Heartbreaking Summer Movies

Featuring an Academy Award-winning screenplay by Baumbach, Marriage Story is elevated to even greater heights by powerhouse performances from Driver and Johansson, who both flawlessly embody their character's emotional journey through their life-shattering divorce.

6 'One Fine Morning' (2022)

The latest feature from award-winning filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve, One Fine Morning became the subject of high praise and rave reviews following its premiere at Cannes Film Festival. A poignant tale of love and parenthood, One Fine Morning follows Sandra (Léa Seydoux), a widow who faces the struggles of raising her daughter alone when simultaneously caring for her sick father.

This tale of parenthood set in France however quickly takes a turn when much like Past Lives, Sandra unexpectedly stumbles into an old friend she hasn't seen in years, and although he is married the old friends reignite an old connection, leading to a passionate love affair.

5 'Call Me By Your Name' (2017)

Set in the summer of '83, directly under the baking Italian sun, Call Me By Your Name tells the thrilling story of a sudden romance shared between a teenage boy named Elio, and the graduate student hired to assist his father over the summer. Initially feigning indifference to one another upon meeting, the couple eventually falls into an intensely emotional entanglement as they attempt to make up for lost time before the summer's end.

Based on the Andre Aciman 2007 novel of the same name, Call Me by Your Name was adapted to the big screen by Italian-born directorLuca Guadagnino, who made the creative decision to set the film in 1983 as opposed to 1987 as it is in the novel. Guadagnino would also go on to work with star Timothée Chalamet yetagain for his 2022 Romance/Horror flick Bones and All.

4 'Before Midnight' (2013)

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

A deep dive into the difficult changes a relationship faces once the initial romantic spark is gone, Before Midnight caps off writer-director Richard Linklater's Before Trilogy as Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy) face married life in their forties, now more skeptical of their lives together than ever.

Keeping with tradition, the film is yet again set within a 24-hour window, this time in Greece as Jesse and Celine holiday with their two twin daughters. With Hawke and Delpy onboard as writers this time, Before Midnight is a deeply personal finale to its lead stars.

3 'Decision to Leave' (2022)

When South Korean detective Hae-Joon (Park Hae-il) begins to investigate the death of a local man, he becomes infatuated with his prime suspect. As this infatuation turns to borderline obsession, Hae-Joon must decide if everything he thinks he knows about this case is quite as it seems.

RELATED: The Best Park Chan-wook Movies, Ranked by Metacritic

While an entirely different kind of romance from what's seen in the other films on this list, Park Chan-wook's Decision to Leave presents a thrilling and profound narrative, that contrasts adorable meet-cutes with life-shattering revelations, to skillfully craft a timeless romance without the use of almost any physical intimacy.

2 'The Blue Caftan' (2022)

Maryam Touzani's The Blue Caftan is a tender observation of love, life, and death that follows a middle-aged tailor and his wife as their relationship is turned upside down after the arrival of a handsome new apprentice. Slowly realizing how much her husband is moved by the presence of the young man, Mina (Lubna Azabal) begins to invite Youssef (Ayoub Missioui) into the fabric of her own present and her husband’s future life.

Morocco's official entry for the 2023 95th Academy Awards Best International Film category, The Blue Caftan is an impressive piece of Arabic-language storytelling, one that slowly enfolds before the audience through its many fleeting glances.

1 'Drive My Car' (2022)

'Drive My Car' (2021)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi declares himself as a new master of Japanese cinema with Drive My Car, a slow-paced meditative drama in which theater director Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) mourns the death of his wife. After reluctantly consenting to be chauffeured by the near-mute taciturn Misaki (Tôko Miura), a new intimacy blossoms, and Misaki's secret past is revealed.

Despite its lengthy run time of 3 hours being almost entirely compiled of leisurely scenes that rarely sway away from focusing entirely on dialogue, Drive My Car is able to immerse the audience in its plot, steady direction, and authentic work from its cast, rather than trapping them in boredom.

KEEP READING: 'Past Lives' Star Greta Lee: "I Want to be Like Val Kilmer"