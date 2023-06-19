After four seasons' worth of Shakespearean tragedy, betrayal, and pitch-black comedy, Succession has finally come to a close. Fans are still recovering from the fallout and learning how to live their Sundays without the Roys. Undoubtedly, the show managed to cement itself as one of the best TV dramas of all time.

With the series now over, it's the perfect time for fans to expand their horizons and find other stories similar to the tragedy of the Roy dynasty. As it happens, there are plenty of movies from all over the world that perfectly capture the essence that makes Succession such a beloved show, from the modern cultural phenomenon Triangle of Sadness to the legendary classic The Godfather.

10 'The Royal Tenenbaums' (2001)

Succession is all about unique and colorful family dynamics, and few films capture the natural quirkiness of familial ties as perfectly as Wes Anderson's The Royal Tenenbaums, one of the auteur's most famous and endearing outings.

Of course, the way these two stories present their family dynamics is quite different. While Succession shows a web of backstabbings and frail alliances, Royal Tenenbaums goes for a more bittersweet portrayal of love and fatherhood. Both the show and the movie are about awkward and dysfunctional families revolving around a self-absorbed father, trying to do their best with the hands they were dealt.

9 'The Social Network' (2010)

Although he specializes in thrillers, the genre that put him on the map, David Fincher has proved on numerous occasions to be an incredibly versatile director. One such occasion was when he put out The Social Network, a retelling of the creation of Facebook.

If what you love most about Succession are the depictions of corporate politics and the volatility of power dynamics, Fincher's fascinating biopic is the movie for you. With a phenomenal screenplay by Aaron Sorkin, full of his signature complex character work and shrewd dialogue, the film is a riveting cautionary tale that's more relevant now than ever before.

8 'Triangle of Sadness' (2022)

Ruben Östlund is one of only nine directors who have won 2 Palm d'Or awards at the Cannes Film Festival, and for good reason. His most recent work, Triangle of Sadness, is a biting satire that, though not fit for every taste, has lots of important things to say and says them in the most interesting ways.

The fact that both Succession and Triangle of Sadness have iconic scenes that happen on a boat isn't the only weighty similarity that they share. Although the two have a very distinct style of comedy that doesn't often overlap, they both cleverly mock the rich with the utmost class and sharpness.

7 'There Will Be Blood' (2007)

The great Paul Thomas Anderson is no stranger to movies about unlikable people, but never has he made a film with a protagonist as downright villainous as Daniel Plainview from There Will Be Blood, which many agree is the filmmaker's greatest movie.

As the slow-burning story explores the catastrophic effects of greed and of battles for power and control, the parallels to Succession become quite clear. Plainview isn't too dissimilar a character from Logan Roy, as the two are quasi-monsters unafraid to do literally anything that gets them what they want.

6 'Network' (1976)

Satire requires intelligent writing and capable directing to be truly successful, and Sidney Lumet's Network is undoubtedly one of the most genius satire drama films ever created, so much so that it's still remembered as a landmark in the genre.

In its time, Network felt like a cautionary tale. Nowadays, it's painfully faithful to reality. In a world where the news has become ratings-driven entertainment, movies like this one and shows like Succession have incredibly powerful and important messages about the media industries.

5 'The Godfather' (1972)

The Godfather should need no introduction. Director Francis Ford Coppola and writer Mario Puzo (who penned both the movie's screenplay and the book it's based on) achieved in this incredible crime drama a paragon in the history of American cinema.

Countless family dramas about power and corruption released after 1972 owe a lot to The Godfather, and Succession is no exception. There are lots of interesting parallels between Logan and Vito, as well as between Kendall and Michael. It's no coincidence that both of these stories are considered a standard of quality in their respective medium.

4 'Wall Street' (1987)

When it comes to movies about greed and ambition, you can never go wrong with Wall Street. The auteur Oliver Stone delivers an impactful, blunt examination of these two destructive vices and their effect on the modern world, with a pair of outstanding performances by Charlie Sheen and Michael Douglas.

Those who had fun watching Succession's depiction of greed and the willingness to cross whatever line necessary to obtain power and money are bound to have a hell of a time with Wall Street. It's impressive how contemporary the movie's critique of Wall Street still feels, which makes it as important a watch as Succession.

3 'The Big Short' (2015)

There's hardly a better movie to learn about the 2007-2008 financial crisis than The Big Short. It's no coincidence that it's made by Adam McKay, who serves as an executive producer in Succession, since the two's styles definitely feel strikingly similar.

With its star-studded cast, incredible script, and McKay's admirable directing efforts, The Big Short condenses an incredibly complex story into an equally nuanced but incredibly entertaining dramedy. Everything, from the documentary-style camerawork to the snappy dialogue and even the always-welcome presence of Jeremy Strong reminds of Succession's best qualities.

2 'The Celebration' (1998)

Thomas Vinterberg has made a name for himself as one of the best Danish directors working today, perhaps even of all time. You could tell from his second-ever movie, The Celebration, that there was something really special about this artist.

The Celebration was the first movie of the Dogme 95 film movement, which was one of the most influential in the history of cinema. Like Succession, Vinterberg's film employs dark comedy to explore a dysfunctional family led by a wealthy patriarch, examining themes of power dynamics and prejudice. It's really powerful stuff, and a must-see for fans of the hit HBO show.

1 'Ran' (1985)

Akira Kurosawa is often praised as the greatest Japanese filmmaker to ever do it, and it's hard to argue against that. He made multiple masterpieces worthy of being called his best work, but perhaps none of them are as visually staggering and narratively engrossing as Ran, an adaptation of William Shakespeare's King Lear.

Succession, which is very often referred to as "Shakespearean," might even be called a loose adaptation of the same Shakespeare tragedy. As such, Ran and Succession position themselves as arguably the best adaptation of the Bard of Avon's work in their respective medium. Poignant, entertaining, and full of jaw-dropping twists, both the film and the show are incredible achievements worthy of their fame.

