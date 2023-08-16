Juel Taylor's They Cloned Tyrone starring John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris has amassed considerable success on Netflix. In this immediate fan-favorite, Boyega's character Fontaine is cloned by a corporation for nefarious purposes (monetary gain). With many of its absurdities, They Cloned Tyrone stands out as one of the titles in an ongoing Black surrealist movement alongside the likes of the media like Atlanta by Donald Glover and I'm a Virgo by Boots Riley.

Audiences love They Cloned Tyrone's cloning plot line, humor, and messages concerning society. They Cloned Tyrone shares these aspects and more with the following films that viewers are just as likely to fall in love with.

10 'Hollow Man' (2000)

Hollow Man, directed by Paul Verhoeven, follows narcissistic scientist Sebastian Caine (Kevin Bacon) after he volunteers to be a test subject for a serum that makes the user invisible. Once he takes it and discovers he cannot revert the invisibility, he is isolated and forced to undergo tests to fix him -- making him angrier and sending him down an evil path.

Hollow Man is mentioned as a comparison within They Cloned Tyrone more than once because of the scientific experiments that Fontaine and the group undergo and discover. Like the government in They Cloned Tyrone, Sebastian loses his humanity and pushes against society's boundaries because of science. The interesting difference with Hollow Man that viewers will love to experience is that they are following the antagonist's point of view.

9 'Oblivion' (2013)

Oblivion, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi film following Tom Cruise as Jack Harper, a maintenance technician who lands on a destroyed Earth in 2077. After finding five humans in sleeping pods, Jack falls in love with Julia, played by Olga Kurylenko. Jack discovers that Julia is his wife, and they try to escape the planet while a couple of clones, including one of himself, try to stop them.

Oblivion is romantic and action-packed. Viewers looking for a film about a character discovering their truth without heavy messaging will love this. This story has intensity, love, and signature Tom Cruise action.

8 'Swan Song' (2021)

A sci-fi romantic drama that has earned Mahershala Ali further acclaim beyond his two Oscar wins, Benjamin Cleary's Swan Song follows Ali as Cameron Turner, a loving father and husband. In Swan Song, Cameron makes the decision to clone himself to hide the truth of his terminal illness from his burgeoning family and the choice's moral implications.

Swan Song is a slow-burning, solemn, and eye-watering film. Swan Song focuses on the morality of cloning, but in a new light: is it okay to lie to your family for their benefit? A very character-driven film, Swan Song questions if a clone is the same person, and brings forth possibilities for the near future in a very Black Mirror-esque way.

7 'Gemini Man' (2019)

Ang Lee's Gemini Man is an action sci-fi clone movie starring Will Smith as elite 51-year-old assassin Henry Brogan. When Henry decides to retire, an assassin who looks like a younger Henry, named Junior, is sent to kill him. Henry discovers Junior is a clone of him, and must stop this assassination plot while helping Junior discover the truth of his identity.

Gemini Man is different from a regular clone movie wherein the clone here discovers they are a clone and must deal with the truth. With another corrupt corporation cloning others without their knowledge, this movie is another where people must work to take down those who have wronged them.

6 'Get Out' (2017)

One of the biggest, most acclaimed horror films to grace screens in the last decade, Jordan Peele's Get Out stars Daniel Kaluuya. The Oscar winner plays Chris, who goes to visit his white girlfriend Rose Armitage's (Allison Williams) family—when things go horrifyingly wrong. Chris uncovers a dark plot that the Armitage family has been running on Black people and must do everything he can to escape.

RELATED: 10 Best Body-Swap Sci-Fi and Horror Movies, From 'Get Out' to 'Body Snatchers'

Get Out is about the loss of one's agency and feeling trapped and unable to do anything. Having many similar themes to They Cloned Tyrone, this is a much more horrifying version of people using others' bodies for their gain. Additionally, like They Cloned Tyrone, there are many jokes throughout to ease the tension.

5 'Undercover Brother' (2002)

Malcolm D. Lee's Undercover Brother, starring Eddie Griffin as Anton Jackson, is an action-comedy that parodies Blaxploitation movies of the 1970s. Anton Jackson is hired into the B.R.O.T.H.E.R.H.O.O.D., a secret organization that battles a very powerful White man known as "The Man," after General William Boutwell gives up his plan to run for the presidency and instead opens up a fried chicken chain. Anton must infiltrate The Man's business in order to take The Man down and save Gen. Boutwell from his influence.

Undercover Brother is a hilarious movie full of action and interesting characters. They Cloned Tyrone even uses a twist almost exactly the same as Undercover Brother as an homage to the films of this time. It isn't a clone movie, but it has a message about not giving up and standing up for what is right, just like They Cloned Tyrone.​​

4 'Infinity Pool' (2023)

Infinity Pool, directed by Brandon Cronenberg, follows novelist James Foster (Alexander Skarsgard) while on vacation with his wife Em (Cleopatra Coleman). The two join another couple, Gabi (Mia Goth) and Alban (Jalil Lespert), leave their resort, and accidentally kill someone. The penalty is death, unless James pays to have himself cloned and watch his clone be killed in his stead. After watching his clone's horrifying death, James is corrupted by Gabi and Alban. He joins them in continuing to break laws as he falls for Gabi, and loses his humanity.

Infinity Pool is an intriguing sci-fi horror clone movie. One of the newly crowned horror queen Mia Goth's newest projects, this film doesn't really ask about the morality of cloning, but instead focuses on the degradation of a man looking for inspiration. Following very flawed characters who only become worse with more screen time, this film is unique and psychologically unsettling. There is no bad corporation in this film, only human nature, and that makes it very intriguing.

3 'Enemy' (2013)

Denis Villeneuve's psychological thriller/mystery Enemy, stars Jake Gyllenhaal as college history professor Adam Bell who finds out about his actor doppelganger Anthony Claire. After these two men discover they have been sharing the same dreams but are two completely different people, Anthony gains an interest in Adam's wife and infiltrates his life.

Enemy is a movie that has come to be cherished by many film lovers. Enemy is not a clone film, but the power of an identical look-alike is still very present. Though there are multiple analyses of this film in all of its odd intricacies, Enemy makes viewers think and piece together just what exactly what is going on in this cerebral story.

2 'Sorry to Bother You' (2018)

Boots Riley's Sorry to Bother You is a surrealist Black comedy-sci fi hybrid. LaKeith Stanfield stars as Cassius Green, a young Black man who gets a job as a telemarketer. Cassius uses his "White Voice" to work his way up the ranks to be an elite Power Caller, a telemarketer who sells labor, i.e. people. His new luxurious life makes him give up what he stands for and sets him up for the question of a lifetime: is what he's doing right?

Sorry to Bother You has deep societal messages and many absurdities which are very similar to They Cloned Tyrone. An absolutely unpredictable movie, especially in the latter third, this film is about standing up for what is right and oneself, and the most tonally similar to They Cloned Tyrone of all the films on this list.

1 'Us' (2019)

Us by Jordan Peele starring Lupita Nyong'o is a psychological horror movie that follows a family who discovers their deadly clone doppelgangers, who are part of a group of clones living underground known as "The Tethered." They must defeat their clones, who were made by other humans to control the actions of those on the surface, in order to continue as a family.

RELATED: 13 Great Horror Movies Recommended by Jordan Peele

Us is Jordan Peele's second horror film, and a great look into the clone genre. This film focuses on the horror of people who have been long forgotten and mistreated and their want for revenge. With a strong twist and story about familial survival, this story poses uncomfortable questions about human nature and more.

