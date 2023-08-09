Train to Busan is an undeniably unique movie, making it next to impossible to find movies that are truly similar to it. It's an action/horror movie largely set on a train (as the title helpfully implies), giving it the sense of a constantly moving, fast-paced action movie with a confined setting, while also feeling like a particularly exciting zombie/horror movie, given it centers on a group of characters trying to escape a deadly viral outbreak.

There aren't exactly many well-received zombie movies set in similar environments out there, but thankfully, the film world's not lacking action-packed zombie movies, nor is it lacking action/thriller movies that are also largely set on trains. The following movies all fit into one of these camps, ensuring that even if they don't perfectly replicate Train to Busan's distinct thrills, they may (hopefully) scratch a similar itch for fans of that 2016 South Korean zombie movie.

10 'Peninsula' (2020)

The obvious place to start looking for movies comparable to Train to Busan would be with its 2020 sequel, Peninsula. It's even directed by the same filmmaker, Yeon Sang-ho, and takes place in the same zombie-infected world as its 2016 predecessor, though it's set four years later and is centered around a different group of characters.

It lacks the novel setting/premise of the first movie, instead being more focused on a group of soldiers fighting for their survival in a desolate Korean landscape ravaged by undead hordes. It delivers more zombie-heavy horror/action, and though it's not quite as fresh or exciting as Train to Busan, it does at least deliver a little of what people liked a lot in that first movie.

9 'Bullet Train' (2022)

There are no zombie or horror elements to be found in Bullet Train, but it is certainly an action-packed movie, and like Train to Busan, has the word "Train" in its title and uses one for its main setting. The premise revolves around various shady characters who are all on board a Japanese bullet train for various reasons, and the chaos that unfolds when they all start crossing paths.

Beyond that, much of the plot itself feels secondary to just letting viewers have a good time watching comedic set pieces and impressive action scenes unfold. It's not exactly a deep movie by any means, but it's undeniably a ton of fun, and barrels along at a consistently quick pace for what ends up being a very breezy two-hour runtime.

8 'Snowpiercer' (2013)

Few filmmakers are as good at making socially conscious - and very entertaining - thrillers as Bong Joon-ho is. Even if his best film of this kind was still to come with 2019's Parasite, his 2013 film, Snowpiercer, is also largely excellent, taking place on a train that's divided up by class, endlessly circling a world that's been made unlivable by catastrophic environmental destruction.

At a point, the downtrodden at the back of the train become fed up with their lives, and mount an intense (yet confined) revolution within their confined setting, battling their way to the front. It's not a horror movie like Train to Busan, but it is post-apocalyptic and certainly very intense, balancing genuinely stomach-churning moments with great action and some hefty themes that are all explored effectively throughout.

7 'Braindead' (1992)

Few movies are quite as bloody and over-the-top as Braindead manages to be. It's a comedic zombie film where every scene feels a little gorier than the last, with the climax taking things to heights that had never been seen before, and have scarcely been seen since, largely thanks to the protagonist's creative use of a lawnmower.

It was directed by a young Peter Jackson some years before he began making blockbusters like The Lord of the Rings or King Kong (2005), though his creativity still shines through the film from start to finish. It's not a movie for the squeamish, but few horror movies have ever packed so much carnage and zombie violence into less than two hours, making Braindead quite the spectacle to behold.

6 'The General' (1926)

Movies don't get much more to the point than the brief yet explosive The General, a silent film classic that might well be one of the first action movies of all time. It's Buster Keaton's most acclaimed movie, and takes place during the American Civil War, following a young man who has the love of his life and his train stolen from him, and goes on a one-man crusade to get both back.

Despite its age, the stunts and creative action sequences are still impressive enough to hold up as genuinely entertaining, making The General one of the most accessible movies of the silent era. It's got a wonderfully simple story and true spectacle, ensuring it's one of the best train-centric action/adventure movies of all time.

5 'Runaway Train' (1985)

To no one's surprise, Runaway Train centers on a runaway train; more specifically, one that's out of control and blasting through the Alaskan wilderness at great speed. Further complicating things is the fact that on board the train are two escaped convicts, as well one female railway worker.

The trio forms an uneasy alliance, battling the elements and the increasingly precarious situation they find themselves in, with the intense sensation of watching the film being as relentless as the titular train. It can feel a little one-note at times, but at least that one note is an undeniably great one that never entirely wears out its welcome.

4 'Dawn of the Dead' (2004)

Ranking as one of Zack Snyder's very best directorial efforts, Dawn of the Dead is a loose remake of the 1978 George A. Romero classic of the same name. It's louder and more explosive, too, and though they both share the same core premise of survivors waiting out the zombie apocalypse in a shopping mall, the characters in each (and many of the things that end up happening) differ.

Thanks to the emphasis on thrills and violent action, it ends up having the same kind of excitement and energy present in Train to Busan. Like many 21st-century zombies, the undead/infected foes here are faster and arguably more vicious than their 20th-century counterparts, which keeps 2004's Dawn of the Dead feeling non-stop (in a good way).

3 '28 Weeks Later' (2007)

Just as 1978's Dawn of the Dead got an action-packed makeover with the 2004 movie of the same name, 2002's 28 Days Later was given a sequel in 2007 that felt faster and more action-heavy. That movie was 28 Weeks Later, and it took place after the first (as the title suggests), though it followed a different group of characters.

If there's one criticism of 28 Weeks Later, it's that the faster pace and greater emphasis on action come about largely because the characters are quite stupid at times, making certain plot beats feel unfortunately contrived. Some character decisions could prove to be a hard-to-overcome hurdle for certain viewers, but approaching 28 Weeks Later anticipating this means it's possible to recalibrate one's brain (mmm, brains) in a way that makes things go down smoother.

2 'Army of the Dead' (2021)

17 years after his Dawn of the Dead remake, Zack Snyder confidently returned to the zombie genre with 2021's Army of the Dead. Despite the similar title, it was neither a direct nor spiritual sequel to his 2004 film, instead focusing on a different kind of zombie outbreak, and a group of survivors who plan a heist within a quarantine zone inside a zombie-ridden Las Vegas.

It's a somewhat divisive movie, and does feature some questionable writing/visual choices that won't be to everyone's liking. However, it's worth watching for the novelty of seeing a violent and action-packed heist story play out within a zombie movie, with Army of the Dead being a novel mash-up of genres that proves to be, for the most part, good, dumb fun.

1 'The Train' (1964)

Few war movies are as explosive as The Train, which is an underrated action/thriller set in Europe during 1944. It's about a German Colonel trying to smuggle various French works of art out of the country and back to Germany, which leads to a group of resistance fighters launching a high-stakes mission to prevent him from doing just that.

As it's an older film, it unfolds at a slightly more measured pace than most contemporary action movies, but it still largely holds up as a well-oiled machine of a movie. It's compelling and feels undeniably authentic, thanks to the spectacle and stunts on offer, and features two great lead performances from screen legends Burt Lancaster and Paul Scofield.

