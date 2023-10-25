Loneliness is a common and unavoidable feeling that often results from significant changes, such as adjusting to unfamiliar surroundings or coping with the painful loss of a loved one. It is a vital part of the human experience, so it is no news to anyone that most people have gone through it more than once. However, luckily for us all, cinema is a therapeutic tool that often provides viewers with comfort and solace, helping audiences feel less alone and more understood.

From being stranded alone in space or disconnected from others in a large crowd, movies have always been a source of emotionally charged and thought-provoking storylines. As such, numerous motion pictures (possibly more than we realize at first thought) have seamlessly tackled loneliness and isolation. These are some of the best at capturing these complex emotions.

10 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco' (2019)

Image via A24

This impressive directorial debut by Joe Talbot has astonished many with its heart-wrenching narrative centering on a third-generation San Franciscan (Jimmie Fails, played by Jimmie Fails himself) who arches for a sense of belonging in a rapidly changing city.

RELATED: Best Directorial Debuts of All Time, According to Letterboxd

The moving The Last Black Man in San Francisco evokes nostalgia while depicting Fails return to his childhood home to reconnect with old friends and family. Additionally, the visually stunning Sundance award-winning film reflects on the black American experience and highlights how loneliness seems to be inherent in humanity.

9 'The Martian' (2015)

Image via 20th Century Fox

When an astronaut (Matt Damon) becomes stranded on Mars after his crew assumes him dead, he must rely on his skills to find a way to send Earth a signal. In the meantime, Mark Watney struggles to survive in a remote world alone.

Ridley Scott's intriguing sci-fi offers audiences a compelling but nightmarish study of utter isolation, depicting Watney's fear of being abandoned and ultimately forgotten beyond our stratosphere. The Martian powerfully reflects on the undeniable importance of holding on to hope in a near-impossible scenario and all the hardship that comes.

8 'Moon' (2009)

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Also a stimulating sci-fi, Moon has a slightly similar and equally enticing narrative. Sam Rockwell plays astronaut Sam Bell, a man who undergoes a personal crisis nearing the end of a lonely three-year stint mining helium-3 on the Moon.

Like The Martian — and, frankly, many movies of the genre set in the cold emptiness of space — Duncan Jones' feature makes for a provocative drama on isolation and bravery, shining a light on the emotional anguish that unveils in such a circumstance, and the willpower to endure courageously in the face of adversity.

7 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Image via A23

Featuring two powerhouse performances from Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, this moody A24 horror by Robert Eggers centers on two lighthouse keepers on a small, isolated island off the coast of Maine. The two slowly begin to descend into madness as time goes by.

The ambiguous plot that explores the terrible consequences of prolonged reclusiveness is The Lighthouse's vital facet, but its beautifully bizarre black-and-white imagery and well-crafted screenplay elevate the unsettling film even further; it expertly combines the most valuable aspects of an atmospheric horror film and an intriguing psychological thriller.

6 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Image via Warner Bros.

A cult classic fan favorite, Blade Runner 2049 is the 2017 sequel to the celebrated Harrison Ford sci-fi movie of the same name. Set a few years in the future, it stars Ryan Gosling as a new LAPD officer who unearths a long-buried secret powerful enough to launch the dystopian society into chaos.

RELATED: Movies That Prove 2017 Was The Greatest Ever Year For Sequels

Dennis Villeneuve's futuristic film is visually striking, containing one of the most absorbing and well-defined world-building of recent times. However, Blade Runner 2049 has captured the attention of many thanks to its precise illustration of solitude and its impactful effects, shown through Joy (AnadeArmas) and K.'s unconventional relationship.

5 'Chungking Express' (1994)

Image via Ocean Shores Video

Following two heartbroken Hong Kong policemen (Tony Leung and Takeshi Kaneshiro) as they fall for two polar opposite women (Brigitte Lin and Faye Wong), Chungking Express is one of Wong Kar-Wai's most recognizable and remarkable features, enduring a very beloved one today.

Although Chungking Express may not evoke tears from its viewers, it is still a melancholic film that conveys a bittersweet message about the inevitable feeling of loneliness. It emphasizes how, even in a crowd of people, one can often feel entirely alone. What's more, the movie also reflects on identity.

4 'Persona' (1966)

Image via AB Svensk Filmindustri

Obscure and mysterious, Persona is a 1966 film centering around a nurse named Alma (Bibi Andersson) who is put in charge of a well-known mute stage actress named Elisabet Vogler (Liv Ullmann), soon realizing that their personae are merging.

It's not for no reason that the Swedish avant-grade psychological drama goes down as one of the best movies of all time — masterfully directed, IngmarBergman's experimental masterpiece sends out a strong message on loneliness, isolation, and duality. It also explores the notion of identity with a thoroughly entertaining narrative.

3 'Her' (2013)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Following Joaquin Phoenix's heartbroken Theodore, Spike Jonze's Her portrays the unlikely romantic relationship between a fresh divorcee and his highly advanced virtual assistant (voiced by Scarlett Johansson).

Given its unconventional storyline and pastel-colored production design, Jonze's alluring romantic science fiction film could easily be part of a Black Mirror cinematic universe. However, what stands out the most about Her is arguably its twisted narrative, which shines a powerful life on humankind's alarming dependence on highly advanced technology, especially in the face of hardship and loneliness. It also emphasizes how this frequently isolates us from real human connection.

2 'Taxi Driver' (1976)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Taxi Driver is one of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese's most memorable collaborations. Written by Paul Schrader, the 1976 neo-noir psychological thriller centers on a mentally unstable veteran who takes a new job as a nighttime taxi driver in New York City. As Travis drives through the filthy streets in the city that never sleeps, he gradually becomes more detached from reality.

RELATED: Best Robert De Niro Movies of All Time, Ranked

Serving as an inspiration to some modern movies like Todd Phillips' Joker, the must-see gritty 1970s filmsuccessfully sends provocative messages on loneliness and urban isolation, reflecting on its effects on mental health. Travis' detachment from society and New York City's degradation play a big part in the beloved Scorsese flick.

1 'Lost in Translation' (2003)

Image via Focus Features

Widely regarded as Sofia Coppola's best feature, Lost in Translation stars Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray as two outsiders in Tokyo. One is a faded actor facing a midlife crisis; the other is a young woman trapped in a loveless marriage.

Lost in Translation is another film that calls attention to the dreadful feeling of homesickness and utter isolation from everyone else in a foreign land. It is an emotional watch that offers a moving character study, highlighting the emotions of displacement and, ultimately, the relieving comfort of feeling understood, even if by a complete stranger.

NEXT: The Best Movies About Self-Discovery, Ranked