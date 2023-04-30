Ready for a movie night that won't keep you up all night? Taking a few hours of dedicated shut-eye can get a lot easier when you’ve got the perfect movie to wind down to. Whether you're looking for something to nod off to midday or just fancy whiling away an evening with some chill viewing, we’ve got the perfect selection of movies that have all been tested and proven to lull viewers into sweet slumber.

Allow us to bring you through our top 10 picks for the best movies that people love falling asleep to, each one guaranteed to have you hitting the pillow in no time. From classic coming-of-age stories in The Breakfast Club, to heartwarming tales of friendship between brother bears in Brother Bear; there's something for everyone on this list of sleep-worthy films suggested to us by Redditors.

10 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

You can almost feel the relief when watching Frank Darabont’s The Shawshank Redemption. This story of hope, resilience and friendship against the odds follows the main character Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) on his epic journey from prison to freedom.

This movie, mentioned by Redditor moonmanlowe, will have you immediately drawn in and enjoyably drifting off to sleep, thanks to its calming soundtrack and soothing visuals. From its calm coastal opening to Andy’s familiar catchphrase of “get busy living or get busy dying”, this timeless classic is a guaranteed feel-good movie that will keep you engaged all the way through to the uplifting ending.

9 'The Irishman' (2019)

Released in 2019, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman is a crime drama about an aging mobster who begins to reminisce about his life as a hitman for the mob. It stars an incredible cast of legendary actors such as Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. The movie is a slow-paced, engaging and thoughtful look at aging, career paths and consequences of choices.

Suggested by Redditor Asha_Brea, The Irishman makes for the perfect night-time movie as the slow-building pace and somber story invites viewers to relax after a long day of work or study. It features masterful directing and thrilling set pieces that keep you hooked until the very end.

8 'Lost in Translation' (2003)

For a lighthearted movie that won’t demand too much of your attention, try Lost in Translation which was mentioned by Redditor Autoganz as one of their favorites. Starring Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson, this film follows Bob Harris, an aging actor visiting Tokyo for an advertisement shoot, as he meets Charlotte, a newlywed young woman who is struggling to find her place in the world.

Depicting themes of loneliness and lost love, this tender comedy-drama follows Bob and Charlotte as they bond over their shared sense of dislocation and alienation in an unfamiliar place. Although it has been nearly two decades since its initial release, Lost in Translation continues to stay relevant and impactful in its thoughtful exploration of human connection.

7 The Breakfast Club (1985)

With its classic coming-of-age story, The Breakfast Club was another one of Redditor moonmanlowe's recommendations. Directed by John Hughes, this iconic film stars the Brat Pack - a group of young actors who were popular in the 1980s - as five high school students who are stuck in Saturday detention together.

The Breakfast Club speaks to viewers of all ages about overcoming social barriers and not letting labels define us. Its iconic soundtrack adds an extra layer to this already heartwarming story; from Simple Minds' “Don’t You Forget About Me” to Karla DeVito's “We Are Not Alone”. Warm and inviting, The Breakfast Club is perfect for movie night when you need some pleasant background noise to help you drift off to sleep.

6 'Good Night, and Good Luck' (2005)

Redditor Freddy_Cupples said, "Good Night, and Good Luck. Seriously. I know it sounds like a joke, but it is a perfect talking head movie for falling asleep." It is a powerful biopic directed by George Clooney that follows journalist Edward R. Murrow as he takes on Senator Joseph McCarthy during the height of the Red Scare in the 1950s. Through meticulous visual details and a brilliant screenplay, the film brings to light one of the most important moments in American history.

It's no surprise that this Academy Award-nominated excellent has become such a classic - perfect for those moments when you want something thought-provoking yet accessible to fall asleep to. The movie's pacing and atmosphere are conducive to relaxation as it tells an important story without being overly dramatic. The black-and-white cinematography only adds to the calming feel of this cinematic gem.

5 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Blade Runner 2049 is a continuation of the first Blade Runner movie, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. Set in Los Angeles, 2049, the film follows K, a replicant who works as an LAPD Blade Runner tracking down rogue replicants. The slow-paced story follows K as he unravels an investigation into the mystery of what happened to the original blade runners, which leads to compelling revelations about both the future and past of humanity.

Blade Runner 2049 brings together all the elements necessary for a perfect film for falling asleep to; beautiful cinematography, exciting plot points and intense moments without being overly stimulating. Its dark visuals capture viewers' attention without detracting from its mesmerizing soundtrack - perfect for those looking for something to relax to before bed.

4 'Moneyball' (2011)

Moneyball, starring Brad Pitt, tells the inspiring story of Oakland A’s manager Billy Beane and his battle against the odds to keep his team competitive in the MLB. This is a heartwarming drama, not just about baseball, but about challenging the status quo and refusing to back down, no matter what.

Moneyball is an uplifting tale that resonates with audiences today; its message is loud and clear - never believe all the naysayers, never give up on your dreams, and always go for it no matter what. It's an inspiring story of courage and tenacity that will have you dreaming of success until you drift off into a peaceful sleep, according to Redditor HappyGilOHMYGOD.

3 'Brother Bear' (2003)

Brother Bear, the last Disney film to use traditional animation, is an underrated gem that delivers a great message about finding strength within. The movie follows Kenai on a journey of self-discovery, as he learns to appreciate what he has instead of focusing on his losses. It was mentioned by Reddit user MusicIsLife003.

The movie's soundtrack is filled with uplifting songs that capture the beauty of Alaska with lines like "on this journey now I will find/where my heart's been yearning." Accompanying the emotional tunes are stunningly vibrant visuals and night skies filled with gorgeous auroras.

2 'A Christmas Story' (1983)

Suggested by Redditor sonoma12 A Christmas Story, starring a young Peter Billingsley as Ralphie, follows a young boy's Christmas-time dream of getting a Red Ryder B.B gun. The movie is full of memorable scenes and moments that are now widely recognized holiday classics.

It is definitely a movie when you need something to relax and fall asleep to – due to its heartwarming nostalgia and a timeless charm that has lent itself perfectly over time to be perfectly suited for this purpose.

1 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' (1986)

According to Redditor OwnExpression9960, "Ferris Bueller is great for this agreed." Ferris Bueller's Day Off is a beloved John Hughes classic starring Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck. Set in Chicago, the movie follows a high school student who decides to skip class for a day and explore the city with his friends.

The movie is full of heartwarming moments, hapless adventures and just enough hijinks to keep you entertained. Most comforting of all, though, is the simple message that life is meant to be lived - even if you have to break a few rules from time to time.

