Everyone has their favorite streamer. Whether you love documentaries, animation, or a good old-fashioned action flick, there always seems to be the perfect destination designed for your every need. One such destination that perhaps goes somewhat under the radar is MGM+, crafted by the iconic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer production company. A subsidiary of Amazon MGM Studios after the tech giant bought the former Hollywood mainstay, MGM+ now hosts some of the best content currently available on streaming. With that in mind, here is a look at the best movies on MGM+ right now.

'American Fiction' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Directed and co-written by Cord Jefferson in his directorial debut, this balanced blend of comedy and drama follows Jeffrey Wright as Monk, a novelist who is frustrated with how Black stereotypes are perpetuated in this industry. In an attempt to make a point, Monk adopts a pen name and writes the very material he loathes, although how will he react when it suddenly shoots him into notoriety? American Fiction manages to be both wholly accessible and deeply thought-provoking, not alienating any audiences on its way to promoting a healthy message. An intelligent plot is bolstered by a dominant lead performance by Wright — one that earned an Academy Award nomination, among several others, including a win for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Watch on MGM+

'Bottoms' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Bottoms Release Date August 25, 2023 Director Emma Seligman Cast Nicholas Galitzine , Ayo Edebiri , Dagmara Dominczyk , Rachel Sennott Runtime 92 minutes

This refreshing update on the teen comedy sub-genre sees co-writer Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri star as best friends PJ and Josie. After accidentally injuring the high school quarterback, the two suddenly gain their first slice of fame around school, which they cunningly decide to use to their advantage. Pretending to have spent the summer in a juvenile correction facility, the pair set up their own self-defense class for girls, pretending to care for the well-being of their fellow female students. However, the truth is that they are using the class to get close to the women, hoping to finally lose their virginity before school ends. Simply put, Bottoms is hilarious. From some wacky side characters to endlessly quotable moments, the film is bursting with comedic life. However, it is also a touching tale of friendship and coming-of-age, not ever afraid to park the comedy and move into drama for the sake of immersive storytelling. Both Sennott and Edebiri feel like they've been friends forever, oozing the sort of chemistry that is needed to allow a movie of this ilk to thrive.

Watch on MGM+

'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 8.2/10

After 30 long years, Top Gun returned. This surprise critical hit sees Tom Cruise reprise his iconic role as Maverick, who returns to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program now as a wise mentor. Ready to train up the next recruits, it soon becomes clear that Maverick will have to ready the future whilst battling the past, with the loss of his best friend Goose still burdening the hero. A true cinematic experience, Top Gun: Maverick takes all the high-flying, action-chasing entertainment of the original and dials it up to 11. Cruise is once again the perfect fist-pumping hero, with a new batch of Hollywood stars led by Miles Teller proving that the old can seamlessly blend with the new. More than a film, Top Gun: Maverick is a spectacle — and even won itself an Academy Award.

Watch on MGM+

'Smile' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Smile Release Date September 30, 2022 Director Parker Finn Cast Kal Penn , Rob Morgan Sosie Bacon , Jessie T. Usher , Kyle Gallner Runtime 115 min

An unexpected horror hit, Parker Finn's Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), a caring psychiatrist who has buried her own demons to tackle those of the most vulnerable. However, all that changes one unassuming day when her next patient, Laura (Caitlin Stasey), arrives. Clearly disturbed, Laura's evil thoughts and visions begin to infest the mind of Rose, with the possibility of staring death in the face and watching it smile a frightful one. Unique, pulse-racing horror at its very best for the entire runtime, Smile is simply breathless. The nature of the horror in this fearful flick doesn't hide in the shadows but sits front and center, staring into your soul. Not ready to dive into deep, thought-provoking philosophy like some of its contemporaries, Smile is simply a wonderful, classic-style horror with a modern twist.

Watch on MGM+

'Till' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Till Release Date October 14, 2022 Director Chinonye Chukwu Cast Danielle Deadwyler , Jalyn Hall , Frankie Faison Haley Bennett , Whoopi Goldberg Runtime 130 minutes

Directed by Chinonye Chukwu, Till is set in 1955 and follows the true story of Mamie Till Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler) and her hunt for justice following the murder of her 14-year-old son, Emmett. As a mother turned activist, it truly feels as if there is nothing that can stop Mamie from achieving her goal — not even the grief that has ravaged her soul ever since that fateful day. Till is a gorgeous, emotionally driven movie with its finger on the pulse of racial inequality. Despite being set in 1955, most of the themes feel more relevant than ever, adding an air of importance to this already poignant tale. Each of the ensemble performances is superb, bolstered by a cast that seems to truly care about the message at this movie's heart. Till more than deserved its BAFTA nomination, among the other awards for which it was nominated.

Watch on MGM+

'Bones and All' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Luca Guadagnino has consistently proved to be one of the most exciting filmmakers in recent years, with Bones and All a great example of his talent. The movie stars Guadagnino's common collaborator Timothée Chalamet as Lee, a societal outsider, and Maren (Taylor Russell), who join together on a journey across Ronald Reagan's America. Running away from history and into an uncertain but exciting romantic future seems to be their aim, but they can't run forever, and their past is catching up to them. Chalamet is one of the best young actors working today, and this performance proves exactly why. Intriguing and unmissable, he and Russell develop a beautiful and nuanced chemistry throughout the runtime, not happy to just rely on a monotonous relationship from the beginning. Equal parts heartbreaking and heartwarming, Bones and All will stay in your mind long after the credits roll.

Watch on MGM+

'Women Talking' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Based on the critically acclaimed 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews, which itself is inspired by true events, Women Talking follows a group of American Mennonite women who suddenly discover the horrors behind their treatment by men and fight to hatch a plan of escape. Showcasing a range of desires, opinions, and fears, the group has to figure out the best course of action to keep themselves, their children, and the future safe. Starring the likes of Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, and Frances McDormand, Women Talking is a powerhouse of female filmmaking and a beacon of representation for female issues in the modern cinematic industry. The true tale behind the story is also well-represented, with the disgusting truth that lies beneath this movie enough to wake up the activist inside the most passive of viewing participants. A winner at the 95th Academy Awards, as well as many other ceremonies, Women Talking is unforgettable.

Watch on MGM+

'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 8.2/10

This awards darling from the minds of the Coen Brothers follows hunter Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) as he discovers the aftermath of a drug exchange gone wrong. Instead of going to the police, Moss takes the eye-popping two million dollars for himself. However, this one thoughtless action proves to be the catalyst for his nightmares, as psychopathic killer Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) starts to methodically hunt him down. There is no doubt that No Country for Old Man is an unadulterated masterpiece. The Coen Brothers are known for their intricate and often darkly comic storytelling, but this movie ramps up their talents to the max. Beyond a plethora of iconic performances, this film's genius is in the palm of one man's deadly hands, with Bardem's cold, intimidating performance as Chigurh going down in history as one of cinema's best villainous turns. No Country for Old Men won a total of four Academy Awards, including the coveted Best Picture prize.

Watch on MGM+

'Young Adult' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Young Adult Release Date December 9, 2011 Director Jason Reitman Run Time 1 hr 34 min Actors Charlize Theron, Patton Oswalt, Patrick Wilson, Elizabeth Reaser

This clever comedy from director Jason Reitman follows 37-year-old Mavis Gary (Charlize Theron), a woman who just can't find happiness. With her romantic and professional life faltering, Mavis makes the massive decision to move back home, hoping to relight a lover's flame with her ex-boyfriend, who has now found marriage and a family. What could possibly go wrong? Not a movie to pull any punches, Young Adult's comedy comes flying from all angles, with Theron proving once again she is a master of both the funny and the sad. Her job is made even more difficult thanks to being given a fairly repulsive character to work with, but she manages to find the light within the darkness and somehow draw relatability where there seemed to be none. Hilarious and bold, Young Adult is well worth a watch.

Watch on MGM+

'Saint Maud' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Saint Maud Release Date September 19, 2019 Director Rose Glass Cast Morfydd Clark , Jennifer Ehle , Lily Knight , Lily Frazer , turlough convery , Rosie Sansom Runtime 84

Written and directed by Rose Glass in her feature debut, Saint Maud follows Morfydd Clark's Maud, a young nurse who turns to religion following a strange traumatic experience. Tasked with caring for the sick, Maud's devotion turns to obsession as she spirals into the belief that she must save all of her patients from eternal damnation — no matter the cost. This psychologically demanding horror flick is cited by some as one of the best directorial debuts in the past decade. This is thanks to Glass's attention to detail, with every frame primed to make the audience shiver. Terrifying and intriguing in equal measure, this gripping tale is ravaged by tension, grabbing viewers by the arm and whisking them along for a pensive, petrifying ride. After a viewing, Saint Maud is unlikely to leave your nightmares for many weeks.

Watch on MGM+

'Stand By Me' (1986)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 8.1/10

This certified 1980s classic from director Rob Reiner follows a writer, voiced by Richard Dreyfuss, as he recounts the summer of 1959 in Castlerock, Oregon — a summer that would change his and his young friends' lives forever. The journey begins after four 12-year-old boys learn of the location of a body and — immature and intrigued, as all young kids are — venture into the woods to find it. Along the way, the four learn about the perils of life and the meaning of friendship, as a road to becoming better people lies ahead. It's hard to imagine not having indulged in this masterpiece of coming-of-age, with Stand By Me a likely contender for the best film of the 1980s. The movie features a host of young stars destined to make it big, including the likes of Wil Wheaton and River Phoenix, with Dreyfuss providing trustworthy and pivotal narration. Just like it did in 1986, Stand By Me has the power to touch lives and influence futures in a way that many movies try but few manage to achieve.

Watch on MGM+