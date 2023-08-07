While there's something to be said for the deep, thought-provoking movies, sometimes that's just not what people are in the mood for. Sometimes, all you need is to unwind with a movie that won't require any deep thoughts and instead provides some simple mindless entertainment to make you laugh.

These are the movies that bring comedy with big laughs, ridiculousness, parody, absurdity, and more. It's ok if you're not zeroed in on every detail or miss a beat because these movies don't require any intense concentration. According to Reddit users, these are the best movies to put on when the vibe calls for some mindless fun.

10 'Zoolander' (2001)

Ben Stiller directs and stars in Zoolander. Stiller plays Derek Zoolander, a famous model who begins to feel overshadowed by a rival, and in a bid to reclaim his status, he signs on to a runway show that's intended to assassinate the prime minister of Malaysia.

The plot, along with the exaggerated model culture, is rather absurd, but that's part of what makes the movie so fun. Fans cannot get enough of the hilarious and quotable lines, the over-the-top model poses, the comedic acting, and more. Several Reddit users agree that this is a movie perfect for some silly fun.

9 'Super Troopers' (2001)

Super Troopers is an early 2000s comedy that perfectly encapsulates the humor of the era. When five prankster state troopers find themselves in danger of losing their jobs, they decide to try and solve a difficult police case in order to save them.

While some critics were harsh on the comedy, fans loved it, leading to the creation of sequels and a soon-to-be reunion of the cast in a medieval satire. The storyline may not be particularly deep, and the mystery isn't overly complex, but that's what makes it an enjoyable watch. Reddit user vitahusker says, "This is definitely the pinnacle of really fun stupid movies."

8 'Spaceballs' (1987)

From the comedic brilliance of Mel Brooks come Spaceballs. The film is primarily a parody of the original Star Wars movie, following a heroic guy and his trusty half-dog, half-man sidekick who set out to rescue a kidnapped princess in space.

There is no shortage of parody movies out there, but many would say that Spaceballs is among the best of them. It's become a cult classic, and fans love its total silliness and the way it embraces mockery. Reddit user RepulsiveMatter2333 explains, "Spaceballs is a total parody comedy genius of a film. Mel Brooks cannot be beaten at the parody game."

7 'Airplane!' (1980)

Airplane is a film that defines slapstick comedy. When passengers and crew aboard a flight all fall ill with food poisoning, it's up to a traumatized ex-military pilot to land the plane, leading to plenty of hilarity, with memorable moments throughout the film.

Leslie Nielson, who was usually a dramatic actor, particularly shines in the film and received a lot of praise for his performance. It's a film that can be watched mindlessly while also being a film that one could pay close attention to in order to catch every hilarious joke and detail. Redditor Betty-Armageddon simply states, "Although it’s a genius film, it’s still stupid af."

6 'Dumb and Dumber' (1994)

Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels make for a wonderful comedy duo in Dumb and Dumber. The story revolves around two not-so-smart but good-hearted friends who accidentally stumble upon a briefcase filled with money that's connected to the mob.

Directed by Oscar winner Peter Farrelly, part of the charm of Dumb and Dumber is that the film is self-aware and knows that it is delivering mindless comedy. It is laugh-out-loud funny, filled with all the hijinks and silliness anyone could ever want. Reddit user inexpensivebanjo says, "It's exactly what you're asking for: stupid, funny, and a breeze to watch."

5 'EuroTrip' (2004)

Don't tell Scotty, but EuroTrip is a totally hilarious comedy from the 2000s. High school graduate Scott, along with his friends, embarks on a European adventure in an effort to chase down his pen pal after getting dumped by his high school girlfriend at graduation.

EuroTrip is never more than exactly what it seems. It does a great job of showing the naivety of tourists, and the ridiculousness of 18-year-olds, combined with all the cliches of a young adult comedy and a good dose of nostalgia. Multiple Redditors agree that this is a great way to spend an hour and a half full of fun that requires no higher thinking.

Zac Efron and Adam Devine bring the fun in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. Mike and Dave are brothers in need of respectable dates for their sister's wedding, but chaos ensues when the dates they find end up not quite being who they thought they were.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates largely flew under the radar when it first came out, but comedy fans can't help but love it. There's not much complexity to it, but nevertheless, the cast and dialogue just make it a fun watch. Reddit user jackpotkid22 shares, "This movie is hilarious and very underrated! It has become one of my favorites, and I would highly recommend it if you're looking for a great comedy."

3 'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

Hot Fuzz is one of the great representations of British comedy. When a very skilled and honest police officer keeps doing too good of a job, he's transferred to a small countryside town, where he soon realizes there's a string of murders in need of solving.

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg make for a fantastic comedy duo, and some would call Hot Fuzzone of the best R-rated comedies around. Some of the plots are completely absurd and ridiculous, and that's precisely where some of its best humor comes from. Reddit user Ally4179 says, "Hot Fuzz is one of the best when it comes to outrageous British comedy. One of my favorites when I want a good laugh."

2 'Dude, Where's My Car?' (2000)

Within the sub-genre of great stoner comedies, Dude, Where's My Car? is a total classic. When two friends wake up after a night of partying only to realize that they can't remember where their car is, leading to a zany adventure to try and solve the mystery of the missing car.

Lots of comedy fans have a soft spot for this film, and some felt it was very relatable for younger audiences, making it feel nostalgic and special. The concept is simple, and that's exactly why it works and is a fun watch. Redditor MethodInfinite6428 writes, "Dude, Where's My Car is the ultimate frat-bro type comedy that is very 2000s and perfect for when you want to turn your brain off for a bit while laughing."

1 'Step Brothers' (2008)

Will Ferrell and John C. Reily star together in the fan-favorite comedy Step Brothers. The two play middle-aged men who still live at home with their parents until their parents marry each other, and they find themselves forced to share a home and family.

The film has received plenty of praise for its humor, as well as for the comedic chemistry between Ferrell and Reily and the way they play off of one another. Fans love the story and the jokes and can't help but laugh. As Reddit user Iman4612 explains, "You can throw on Step Brothers anytime and have some fun... Pretty much anything with Will Ferrell is what I’m saying."

