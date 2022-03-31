In 1888, the earliest surviving motion picture was filmed, the now-famous 2.11-second long short known as "Roundhay Garden Scene." Twenty years later, in 1908, French cartoonist Émile Cohl created Fantasmagorie, the first fully animated film. Over the last century, both live-action filmmaking and animated storytelling have continued to evolve into the illustrious disciplines they are celebrated as today. Throughout their developments though, there have been occasions where animation and live-action have married together with astounding results.

Delivering some of the most iconic and memorable films Hollywood has produced, the fusion of animated pictures with film imagery has often captivated audiences and allowed moviegoers to re-acquaint themselves with wondrous excitement and a magical sense of adventure. An infectiously fun phenomenon, the merging of live-action cinema and animation on the big screen can be a thing of mesmerizing beauty offering great entertainment when executed well.

22 'The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle' (2000)

Directed by Des McAnuff

Despite being a critical and commercial misstep, The Adventure of Rocky and Bullwinkle is a noteworthy picture for its efforts to mix live-action and animation while bringing an icon of 50s and 60s cartoons to a new generation of young fans. Marking the big screen debut for Rocky (June Foray) and Bullwinkle (Kieth Scott), the film follows the duo who still live off residuals from the success of their animated series. When three cartoon villains enter the real world disguised as humans, however, Rocky and Bullwinkle follow them and work with an FBI agent to thwart their scheme for world power.

While the story has some glaring pitfalls, the film’s blending of live-action and cartoons presents a spectacle of innocent fun. Complemented by a strong supporting cast including Robert De Niro, John Goodman, and Jason Alexander, the adventurous movie has a quaint cuteness about it, even if it doesn’t completely bridge the generational gap of its target audience or leans into nostalgia quite enough.

21 'Tom & Jerry' (2021)

Directed by Tim Story

While it had its fair share of critics, 2021’s Tom & Jerry did excel not only at bringing two icons of animation to a new generation of young fans, but implementing them into a real world setting as well. It follows Kayla (Chloë Grace Moretz), a young wedding planner tasked with organizing a monumental ceremony in a fancy hotel. When the mischievous mouse Jerry begins wreaking havoc, Kayla enlists the help of his arch rival, Tom, to handle the situation.

Tom & Jerry is, admittedly, an easy target for narrative criticism, but the critically panned animated film probably doesn’t get the praise it deserves for presenting a fun, kid-friendly farce that has its heart in the right place. Tom and Jerry’s antics are as hilarious as they ever have been, and the way in which both characters are realized in modern day New York is a testament to the skill of the animators who worked on the film.

20 'Anchors Aweigh' (1945)

Directed by George Sidney