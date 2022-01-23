Netflix, that ever-changing tease, is at it again.

It's a new month, which means new movies and TV shows are now gracing the streaming service's library. The January 2022 line-up of new films emerging from the vault certainly does not disappoint with a mix of Oscar-winners, epic action classics, childhood favorites, and more. With picks like these, this new year is off to an excellent streaming start. So once fatigue sets in during your The Witcher, Emily in Paris and/or Queer Eye binge, here are seven of the best movies from the list of greats Netflix dropped this month.

The Social Network (2010)

Director: David Fincher

Writer: Aaron Sorkin

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, Brenda Song, Rooney Mara, Rashida Jones

A searing fictionalization of Facebook's origin story, David Fincher's The Social Network, written by Aaron Sorkin, follows Mark Zuckerberg played by Jesse Eisenberg on his journey from desperate Harvard nobody to tech tycoon. Featuring performances by Justin Timberlake, Andrew Garfield, and Rooney Mara, The Social Network explores the deep, human insecurities from which Facebook exploded onto the scene. We see, in almost Shakespearean fashion, a deeply flawed Mark take all the wrong turns as he builds his behemoth in the hopes of finally earning the one title that's always alluded him - being cool.

Winning a slew of awards, including Oscars and Golden Globes, this movie only ripens with age, particularly as Facebook's present-day narrative continues to insight more and more real-life drama.

True Grit (2010)

Director: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

Writers: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

Cast: Jeff Bridges, Halie Steinfeld, Matt Damon, Josh Brolin, Barry Pepper, Elizabeth Marvel

This Coen Brothers Western follows 14-year-old Mattie Ross played by Hailee Steinfeld as she coerces notoriously boozey Deputy Cogburn played by Jeff Bridges to help her track down her late-father's killer. An adaption of Charles Portis's 1968 novel, True Grit celebrates the bravery of a young girl, determined to avenge her beloved father's death no matter what.

Steinfeld and Bridges' pairing makes for an odd-couple-like dynamic, their bickering eventually blossoming into mutual admiration. This classic was nominated for ten Oscars. While it didn't win, it did launch Steinfeld's career. Witnessing the strength and gumption of her rookie performance is reason alone to watch this classic.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Image via Warner Bros.

Director: Mel Stuart

Writers: Roald Dahl, David Seltzer

Cast: Gene Wilder, Peter Ostrum, Julie Dawn Cole, Paris Themmen, Michael Bollner, Denise Nickerson, Jack Albertson

Gene Wilder at his finest, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory tells the story of Charlie Bucket played by Peter Ostrum and four other lucky Golden Ticket winners who get the once-in-a-lifetime chance to tour Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory, meet the great chocolatier Willy Wonka himself (Gene Wilder), and have the opportunity to win a lifetime supply of chocolate. Alas, it's not long before the sensory overload of such a fantastical experience inspires these lucky children to start acting out and letting their vices take the wheel. Filled with catchy tunes, psychedelic magical realism, and so, so much delicious prop candy, this Mel Stuart directed comedy is a childhood classic.

In the years since its release, Johnny Depp took up the mantel of Willy Wonka in the 2005 remake Charlie and The Chocolate Factory. Timothée Chalamet is reportedly portraying Wonka in a prequel, slated to hit the big screen in 2023.

Taxi Driver (1976)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Writer: Paul Schrader

Cast: Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Albert Brooks, Harvey Keitel, Cybill Shepherd, Leonard Harris, Peter Boyle

A classic Martin Scorsese crime drama, Robert De Niro plays Travis Bickle, a dishonorably discharged veteran turned taxi driver working in gritty New York City. Set after the Vietnam War, Bickle meets all sorts during his night shifts, struggling to cope with his PTSD and insomnia. Eventually his journey leads him to meeting Iris, a child prostitute played by Jodie Foster who he surmises that he can save from exploitation.

A chillingly paranoid anti-heroic look at vigilante-ism, this film explores the arena of mental health in ways still, unfortunately, incredibly relevant today. If you're craving a cathartic powerhouse drama that will make you think as much as it will make you feel, this is the watch for you.

Casino Royale (2006)

Image via MGM

Director: Martin Campbell

Writers: Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Paul Haggis

Cast: Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen, Jeffrey Wright, Judi Dench

Daniel Craig's first stab at Bond, James Bond, Casino Royale is a non-stop action extravaganza. From Craig's first chase sequence, clamoring through Madagascar, his vehement determination tinged with almost a ballet-like grace, this film establishes Craig as a suave, sexy, no-holds-barred Bond. Packed with twists from beginning to end, this James Bond installment features all the great Bond tropes - a do they/don't they trust each other dynamic between Bond and M played by Dame Judi Dench, a will they/won't they romance between Bond and Vesper Lynd played by Eva Green, and a slew of double crosses and backstabs.

Whether you're a longtime Bond aficionado, or you've just seen Craig's fifth and final Bond farewell in No Time To Die and can't remember how it all started, now's the perfect time to go back to this Bond's in-no-way humble beginnings and reinvest in this thrilling secret agent saga all over again.

The Holiday (2006)

Image via Sony

Director: Nancy Meyers

Writer: Nancy Meyers

Cast: Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Jack Black

The holidays might be over, but that doesn't mean it's time to box up this seasonal Nancy Meyers rom-com. The Holiday is a classic story of love and friendship following Amanda (Cameron Diaz) and Iris (Kate Winslet), two women desperate to escape their respective ruts. They find one another online and decide, in an albeit wild leap of pure faith, to swap houses for the holidays. By literally flying out of their comfort zones, these women each heal and find new friends and love interests that empower them to live life bolder than ever before.

With Jack Black and Jude Law as this film's love interests, it's no surprise this movie's become a timeless romance. While the romantic relationships both women find on their respective trips are certainly precious, it's also the friendships they forge with one another, and that Iris in particular forms with Amanda's elderly screenwriter neighbor Arthur (Eli Wallach) that elevate this film from your run-of-the-mill rom-com to a layered exploration of love, trust, and compassion.

Big Fish (2003)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Director: Tim Burton

Writer: John August

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney, Billy Crudup, Jessica Lange, Helena Bonham Carter, Alison Lohman, Robert Guillaume, Marion Cotillard, Steve Buscemi, Danny Devito, Matthew McGrory

A Tim Burton classic written by John August, Big Fish tells the winding tale of Will Bloom (Billy Crudup) desperate to unravel fact from fiction within the stories his father Edward's (Ewan McGregor and Albert Finney) told him all his life, as Edward nears death. McGregor plays young Edward, who we follow through all sorts of trials and tribulations-ridden magical re-imaginings of the stories Will has always heard and can no longer trust.

A magical journey into the fantastic wonder that is Tim Burton's imagination, Big Fish explores powerful themes of memory and forgiveness. A beautifully heartwarming look at the power of storytelling, this film begs the question... who gets to write the stories of our lives? It reminds us that the stories we tell ourselves and each other can absolutely rewrite our realities.

