Every year, the Oscars come and go, always causing a stir, for better or worse. Some people get swept up in awards season frenzy and hope to see their favorite films - and the people who worked on them - honored, while Oscars naysayers will bemoan the discourse the awards cause. Either way, the Academy Awards get discussed and have some level of importance placed on them from their existence alone, regardless of whether people are speaking positively or negatively about the yearly ceremony.

Perhaps it's best to take a neutral stance on the Oscars, or at least see the fun in discussing nominations while appreciating that they're not everything. Case in point, the following films are all excellent, yet came and went without receiving even a single nomination from the Academy Awards. Some of these all-time great movies getting snubbed can feel baffling, but they've endured as classics regardless; perhaps a film's longevity in the public consciousness matters more in the long run than Oscar gold.

25 'The Thing' (1982)

Director: John Carpenter

Image via Universal

Ironically, Oscar voters seem scared to recognize horror movies (generally speaking), so that precedent coupled with the fact that The Thing didn’t really resonate with many people upon release ensured it was never going to be an Oscar heavy-hitter. Equally great horror movies have failed to get recognized in the major categories, both before and after The Thing, despite this 1982 release being an excellent and genuinely suspenseful sci-fi/horror movie about intense paranoia and a deadly, shape-shifting alien life form.

Yet other aspects of The Thing seemed like no-brainers when it came to awards recognition, with snubs for things like Best Visual Effects and Best Original Score, the latter of which was memorably done by Ennio Morricone. Its technical elements hold up miraculously more than 40 years on from release, and even if people in 1982 were too shocked by The Thing, those aspects were still deserving of more praise.

The Thing (1982) Release Date June 25, 1982 Director John Carpenter Cast Kurt Russell , wilford brimley , T.K. Carter , David Clennon , Keith David , Richard Dysart Runtime 109

Watch on Shudder

24 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (1966)

Director: Sergio Leone

Image via United Artists

Nowadays, if you asked somebody to name some of the greatest films released during the 1960s, you’re likely to hear this hypothetical person mention The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Westerns don’t really get much more iconic than this epic directed by Sergio Leone, with the premise centering on three individuals who are all racing to get their hands on a huge quantity of gold buried somewhere in the desert.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly has a scope that rivals the best Hollywood epics of the era, is beautifully shot, impeccably well-written, and features an iconic score (again, by Morricone). But because of how Spaghetti Westerns were frowned upon back in the ‘60s (and into the ‘70s), Academy members turned their noses up and refused to look in the direction of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. This seems positively wild nowadays, considering the film’s legendary status.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Director Sergio Leone Cast Clint Eastwood , Eli Wallach , Lee Van Cleef , Aldo Giuffrè , Luigi Pistilli Runtime 178 Minutes Main Genre Western

Watch on Max

23 'The Babadook' (2014)

Director: Jennifer Kent

Image via IFC Films

The Babadook became a surprising hit back in 2014, feeling like something that was genuinely fresh within the horror genre, even to the point where it feels like the Academy Awards should’ve paid it some attention. And sure, as mentioned before, Oscar voters don’t really get behind horror movies all that often, but The Babadook isn’t just a horror movie, functioning well as a gripping drama and also feeling like a psychological thriller, first and foremost, with added supernatural elements.

It's largely focused on a single mother and her only son recovering from a grim tragedy, all the while finding their lives further upturned by some sort of supernatural entity contained within their house. It’s atmospheric, features a great performance from Essie Davis, and is all held together with an excellent screenplay… though ultimately, none of its great elements ended up getting nominated by Oscar voters.

The Babadook Release Date January 17, 2014 Director Jennifer Kent Cast Essie Davis , Noah Wiseman , Hayley McElhinney , Daniel Henshall , Barbara West Runtime 94

Watch on Hulu

22 'Harakiri' (1962)

Director: Masaki Kobayashi

Image via Shochiku

Standing as a definitive samurai movie (within the genre, it’s possibly only dethroned by Seven Samurai), Harakiri is a stunning achievement that continues to age gracefully as the decades go on. It’s a slow-burn and devastating film, following a man with a tragic past who expresses a desire to commit seppuku, but only before telling the members of a corrupt samurai clan just what’s driven him to want to do such an act.

Expertly told using numerous flashbacks while continually building tension in the “present,” Harakiri has an astoundingly well-told story aided by brilliant performances and some infrequent – yet intense – action sequences. The Academy Awards have gotten a little better at recognizing non-English language films in more recent years (with 2019’s Parasite winning both Best Foreign Film and Best Picture), though back in the early 1960s, they clearly weren’t as concerned with international cinema.

Watch on Criterion

21 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Directors: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

Image via Gramercy Pictures

The Big Lebowski is a near-perfect comedy by the Coen Brothers, a filmmaking duo who’ve proven popular with Oscar voters numerous times, especially in regard to nominations for the likes of Fargo, True Grit, and No Country for Old Men (the last of those being a Best Picture winner, too). This 1998 film is one of the best the Coens ever made, but it missed out Oscars-wise.

And sure, on the surface, perhaps The Big Lebowski looks a bit silly and not Oscar-worthy, considering its intentionally messy plot, chaotic energy, and the way it parodies crime/mystery movies, perhaps unexpectedly. Yet it’s a surprisingly great-looking movie, owing to its Roger Deakins cinematography, the script is hilarious and quotable, and John Goodman’s performance here is one for the ages. At the very least, it should’ve earned some nominations for one or more of those areas.

Watch on DirecTV

20 'Before Sunrise' (1995)

Director: Richard Linklater

Image via Columbia Pictures

A film that well and truly established Richard Linklater as a filmmaker with an uncanny ability to write perfect dialogue and develop relatable human drama, Before Sunrise is an iconic first film in what ended up being a trilogy. Romance movies don’t get much better or more straightforward, with the premise here involving two young people who meet by chance and then spend a life-changing – albeit short – amount of time together.

They fall in love over the course of the film, and their promise to one day reunite sets up the perfect opportunity for their story to go even further, in both 2004’s Before Sunset and 2013’s Before Midnight. Those last two each scored Screenplay nominations, making it feel strange that Before Sunrise (which is just as expertly written) didn’t earn the same. Similarly, nominations for Ethan Hawke and/or Julie Delpy would’ve felt appropriate, too.

Before Sunrise Release Date January 27, 1995 Director Richard Linklater Cast Ethan Hawke , Julie Delpy , Andrea Eckert , Hanno Pöschl , Karl Bruckschwaiger , Tex Rubinowitz Runtime 105 Main Genre Drama

Rent on Apple TV

19 'Heat' (1995)

Director: Michael Mann

Image Via Warner Bros

As far as complete Oscar shut-outs go, they don’t get much more surprising or confounding than Heat. This is arguably Michael Mann’s greatest achievement as a filmmaker, with it being fast-paced, slick, looking great, and telling a memorably epic story. It also boasts perhaps one of the best casts of any movie from the 1990s, including acting legends like Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer, Jon Voight, and Natalie Portman.

It unfolds confidently over an epic runtime of almost three hours, telling one of the greatest cat-and-mouse/cops vs. robbers narratives in cinema history, and features an action set piece for the ages with the bank heist/street shootout scene. Yet Heat wasn’t even considered for anything; not even technical categories to at least give some kind of recognition to the editing or use of sound (and it does sound incredible). Still, people love and hold Heat in high regard nowadays, and it didn’t need any Oscar recognition to go down as a crime/thriller/action classic.

Watch on Hulu

18 'The Handmaiden' (2016)

Director: Park Chan-wook

Image via Amazon Studios

Park Chan-wook is a phenomenal director, with some of his films ranking among the most striking and memorable of the 21st century so far. Yet rarely do they seem to generate much by way of Oscar success, even when it comes to nominations for Best Foreign Film, as acclaimed snubs like Oldboy, Decision to Leave, and (especially) The Handmaiden show.

Oldboy’s great, but it’s also confronting in a way where you can kind of understand why it might not be to the Academy’s liking. Decision to Leave and The Handmaiden feel more perplexing, and with the latter, it’s additionally hard to understand why it was also overlooked for things like cinematography, editing, and acting. It’s a superbly crafted movie that feels like a genuine modern classic, and though it can be shocking, it does also feel like it would’ve been approachable by Oscar voter standards… sadly, it wasn’t to be, though.

The Handmaiden Release Date June 1, 2016 Director Chan-wook Park Cast Min-hie Kim , Tae Ri Kim , Jung-woo Ha , Jin-woong Jo , Hae-suk Kim , So-ri Moon Runtime 145 Main Genre Drama

Watch on Amazon

17 'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1968)

Director: Sergio Leone

Image via Paramount Pictures

As mentioned before, Spaghetti Westerns didn’t ever have much of a chance at the Oscars, even when they were as great as The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Once Upon a Time in the West might not have been intended to be more Oscar-friendly, but it kind of was in the end, being a co-production between Italy and the U.S. (so only semi-Spaghetti Western), having a more serious storyline, and also feeling close-to-perfect from a technical perspective.

Even Ennio Morricone might’ve topped his already spectacular efforts in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, with Once Upon a Time in the West having an impeccably good score. It’s shot beautifully, contains some legendary performances (especially the villainous turn by Henry Fonda), and its screenplay balances dark humor, suspense, and tear-jerking moments perfectly. It’s undoubtedly a masterpiece, which makes it baffling why the Oscars rejected Leone yet again here.

Once Upon a Time in the West Release Date July 4, 1969 Director Sergio Leone Cast Henry Fonda , Charles Bronson , Jason Robards , Gabriele Ferzetti Runtime 166 minutes Main Genre Western

Rent on Apple TV

16 'Zodiac' (2007)

Director: David Fincher

Image via Paramount Pictures

David Fincher’s made some great (and intense) movies, with Zodiac being one of his more underrated efforts. It follows the lives of three men who all get wrapped up, in different ways, in the hunt for the Zodiac Killer throughout the late 1960s and early ‘70s. It’s a police procedural, a psychological thriller, and an exploration of dangerous obsession and the way it can tear one’s life apart.

Fincher’s early filmography was defined by films that weren’t loved initially but went on to become massively popular and more critically acclaimed in later years – see Se7en and Fight Club in particular. Though even those films got some slight recognition when it came to Oscar nominations, while Zodiac received absolutely nothing, despite it featuring some phenomenal acting, a sharply written screenplay, and visuals/editing that leave a real impact.

Watch on Hoopla

15 'Hereditary' (2018)

Director: Ari Aster

Image via A24

Of all the horror movies released in the 2010s, few can claim to be quite as powerful or revolutionary as Hereditary. This wasn’t the first thing Ari Aster ever directed, but it was his feature film debut, and what a debut it was. It’s a superbly made supernatural thriller/horror movie about a grieving family torn apart by forces outside their control, leading to plenty of moments as tragic as they are terrifying.

It's an undeniably heavy-going movie, but Oscar voters have been fans of grim and heart-wrenching dramas in the past, and, much like The Babadook, Hereditary goes beyond mere horror to also function as a remarkably emotional and intense drama. Perhaps the film at large was too much for many, but at the very least, Toni Collette’s career-best performance feels like it should’ve been a shoo-in for a nomination at the very least, and possibly even a win.

Watch on Max

14 'La Haine' (1995)

Director: Mathieu Kassovitz

Image via The Criterion Channel

Another non-English language film that seemed to go under the radar as far as Academy Award voters were concerned, La Haine is at least recognized nowadays as a defining film from the 1990s. It follows three young men living in a neighborhood that’s recently been rocked by a series of violent events, principally involving them waiting to hear news of whether a close friend of theirs survived a confrontation with the police.

Perhaps it’s the kind of film that’s proven more resonant in the decades since its release, what with all the discussion and protests about police violence that were defining moments of the late 2010s and early 2020s. La Haine captures youthful rebellion and society-wide anger exceedingly well, and is a searing drama that’s easy to appreciate… one would think that even Oscar voters could appreciate it, but for whatever reason, they didn’t way back in 1995.

La Haine Release Date May 27, 1995 Director Mathieu Kassovitz Cast Vincent Cassel , Hubert Koundé , Saïd Taghmaoui Runtime 98 minutes Main Genre Thriller

Watch on Criterion

13 'Mikey and Nicky' (1976)

Director: Elaine May

Image via Paramount Pictures

The underrated Elaine May might not be the most prolific of filmmakers, but just about everything she’s directed is worth watching. Mikey and Nicky might well be her best film (or, at the very least, it’s right up there), and is a grim character study with a few crime elements that are nevertheless overshadowed by the dramatic elements. As far as movies about dying friendships go, they don’t get more potent or devastating than this.

One man asks his childhood friend for help following a run-in with the mob, leading to a tense situation where both men realize how much they’ve changed, and one grapples with whether he can betray the other. Some might say it’s all a bit grim to have mass appeal, but it’s very well written and directed throughout, and both Peter Falk and John Cassavetes give career-best performances in the titular roles, making it feel surprising that neither managed to get a nomination at the Oscars.

Mikey and Nicky Release Date December 21, 1976 Director Elaine May Cast Peter Falk , John Cassavetes , Ned Beatty , Rose Arrick , Carol Grace , William Hickey Runtime 119

Watch on Max

12 'Kill Bill: Vol. 1' (2003) and 'Kill Bill: Vol. 2' (2004)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Image via Miramax

When it comes to Quentin Tarantino, his films so far have often been nominated for various categories at the Oscars with some occasional wins… though he’s never won Best Director, and he’s yet to direct something that’s won Best Picture. Still, nominations aren’t too shabby on their own, with the various recognition for numerous Tarantino films making the snubs stand out… as is the case with Kill Bill, with neither Vol. 1 nor Vol. 2 earning anything nomination-wise.

This is despite Kill Bill, in its totality, being one of Tarantino’s most impressive achievements from a filmmaking perspective, and honestly one of the greatest revenge-centered films ever made. Uma Thurman’s central performance is multi-layered and an all-timer, showcasing a great deal of physicality in the action-packed Vol. 1 and emotional depth in Vol. 2. Both volumes also look amazing, and are remarkably well-edited… seriously, something should’ve got a nomination for either half of this revenge epic.

Watch on Roku

11 'Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters' (1985)

Director: Paul Schrader

Image via Warner Bros.

The biopic genre arguably peaked in 1985, with the release of Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters. And sure, that sounds like a bold declaration to make, but this Paul Schrader film redefines what biographical films are capable of, taking a bold and artistic approach to telling the life story of Yukio Mishima, a controversial and complex Japanese writer/political activist/actor.

To call this a direct cinematic adaptation of Mishima’s life story would be inaccurate, because Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters sometimes foregoes reality entirely, with an impressionistic and borderline fantastical approach to its visuals and feel at times. Yet it’s this take on a real-life historical figure that best captures who Mishima was and what he did, also doing so in a way that feels cinematically unique. It could’ve been nominated for any number of Oscars, but John Bailey getting snubbed for Best Cinematography and Philip Glass getting snubbed for Best Original Score feel particularly disrespectful.

Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters Release Date September 20, 1985 Director Paul Schrader Cast Ken Ogata , Masayuki Shionoya Runtime 120 minutes

Watch on Criterion

10 'Scarface' (1983)

Director: Brian De Palma

Image via Universal Pictures

Updating a classic 1932 gangster movie for the 1980s some half a century later, Brian De Palma’s Scarface is about as iconic as crime movies get. It’s also notable for starring the frequently Oscar-nominated Al Pacino in one of his best-ever lead roles, here playing a refugee who becomes a fearsome gangster in Miami, only to find that everything that goes up apparently has to come down, his fortune/power included.

Sure, Scarface is over-the-top and probably seemed on the nose even by the purportedly excessive standards of the 1980s. Yet it’s undoubtedly intentional when it comes to such things, and though some might consider the rise and fall narrative to feel derivative, De Palma still directs the hell out of this film, Giorgio Moroder’s score is iconic, and Pacino’s performance is spectacularly bombastic. It seemed inevitable that at least one aspect of the film would get some Oscar recognition, but despite Scarface pushing cinema to the limit, this never came to fruition.

Scarface Release Date December 9, 1983 Director Brian De Palma Cast Al Pacino , Steven Bauer , Michelle Pfeiffer , Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio , Robert Loggia , Miriam Colon Runtime 170 Main Genre Crime

Rent on Apple TV

9 'Synecdoche, New York' (2008)

Director: Charlie Kaufman

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Though Philip Seymour Hoffman’s acting career was cut tragically short when the actor passed away in 2014, he nevertheless left behind an immense filmography packed with great performances. Of all his movies and roles, few are more impressive than Synecdoche, New York, an odd, bleak, and absorbing drama filled with meta-commentary that unpacks what it means to be creative, and how being involved in that kind of life can lead to madness.

Philip Seymour Hoffman and the rest of the cast give immense performances, expertly playing an array of difficult roles, and there’s a strong argument to be made that Synecdoche, New York is also the best thing Charlie Kaufman ever wrote/directed. It’s a challenging film, and one where it’s difficult to absorb everything initially, but there are enough elements that impress straight away to ensure it feels strange that no one who worked on bringing such a wild and unique film to life earned an Oscar nomination.

Synecdoche, New York Release Date October 24, 2008 Director Charlie Kaufman Cast Philip Seymour Hoffman , Catherine Keener , Sadie Goldstein , Tom Noonan , Peter Friedman , Charles Techman Runtime 124 Main Genre Drama

Rent on Apple TV

8 'In the Mood for Love' (2000)

Director: Wong Kar-wai

Image via Jet Tone Productions

When it comes to movies that can be classified as arthouse, they don’t always tend to be shoo-ins for Oscar recognition, even if they’re of immensely high quality. Wong Kar-wai’s In the Mood for Love is a key example of this, as it’s one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the 2000s, feels uniquely evocative and emotional, and is quite simply unlike anything else out there in the best of ways (even feeling distinctive within Wong Kar-wai’s singular filmography).

It's a romance movie where everything is implied and very little is said, but the emotions run high throughout regardless. Few films look and sound as good as In the Mood for Love, and the lead performances of both Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Maggie Cheung represent textbook examples of how to do subtle acting correctly. Despite this, no Oscar love came its way… perhaps Oscar voters got too caught up with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and for whatever silly reason didn’t think there was enough room for two great non-English language films in 2000.

In the Mood For Love Release Date May 20, 2000 Director Wong Kar-wai Cast Maggie Cheung , Tony Leung Chiu Wai , Rebecca Pan , Roy Cheung Runtime 98 minutes

Watch on Max

7 'Once Upon a Time in America' (1984)

Director: Sergio Leone

Image via Warner Bros.

Sergio Leone's final film ended up being a crime epic, rather than a Spaghetti Western (the genre he was most closely associated with). That film was the nearly four-hour-long Once Upon a Time in America, which features a dynamite Robert De Niro performance and tells the story of a group of youngsters who grow up to be successful bootleggers during the Prohibition era, only for greed and ceaseless ambition to tear their once-close band of friends apart.

Though The Good, the Bad and the Ugly was a Spaghetti Western, and Once Upon a Time in the West was at least a little Spaghetti-heavy, Once Upon a Time in America belonged to the crime/drama genres, which Oscar voters traditionally tended to like. Yet this ambitious and stunning film went completely unacknowledged by the Oscars, perhaps owing to the fact it was edited down into a drastically inferior version for its initial U.S. release. A travesty, really, especially considering Leone never ended up making another film after it.

Watch on Plex

6 'The Shining' (1980)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Image via Warner Bros.

Even a filmmaker as great as Stanley Kubrick proved unable to get Academy Award voters interested in the horror genre, because his most terrifying film, The Shining, didn’t even manage to score a nomination. Today, The Shining is about as intense and iconic as horror movies get, with the source material by Stephen King being deviated from, sure, but the core premise of a family going to stay in a strange and possibly haunted hotel in the off-season is maintained.

The Shining has one of the most iconic performances Jack Nicholson ever gave, and Shelley Duvall is similarly great, playing the wife of Nicholson’s character (and getting infamously nominated for a Razzie, somehow… apparently, everyone just got it wrong when it came to The Shining). Kubrick’s directing was at least nomination-worthy, the cinematography by John Alcott was iconic, too, and as far as adapted screenplays go, this was a bold rewrite of its source material. Any of these people/aspects of the film could’ve got at least a nomination, but no recognition came the film’s way, sadly.

The Shining Release Date May 23, 1980 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Jack Nicholson , Shelley Duvall , Danny Lloyd , Scatman Crothers , Barry Nelson , Philip Stone Runtime 146

Watch on DirecTV