Rocky IV returns to theaters this weekend with a restored director’s cut, commemorating the 35th anniversary of the now classic time in which Sylvester Stallone single handedly ended the Cold War. Audiences were clued into the perpetual descent into camp within the Rocky series since the Best Picture winning original, but some critics were less kind to the 1986 sequel. Rocky IV scored five wins at the “Golden Raspberry Awards” (aka "The Razzies") including both Worst Director and Worst Actor for Stallone. It earned four other nominations, including Worst Picture.

The notion of an awards show dedicated to the year’s low points is a fun idea in concept, but the Razzies have consistently proven that they’re completely irrelevant, mean-spirited, and often offensive. Looking through the history of nominees for “Worst Picture,” you can find many films that became well-regarded or influential.

Outside of Rocky IV, here are seven of the greatest movies to get “Worst Picture” nominations at the Razzies.

Friday the 13th

Few Jason Voorhees fans would cite the first installment as the best in the series, as it's definitely not as scary as Friday the 13th Part II, as well cast as Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, or as self-aware as Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives. However, it's easily one of the most influential horror films ever made and features one of the most iconic plot twists in cinema history. The 1980 original is still an impressive achievement in the gradual progression of kills (the Kevin Bacon death among the very best), and its nomination reflects a larger disrespect for the horror genre at the time that respected critics like Siskel and Ebert routinely engaged in.

Howard the Duck

Howard the Duck actually took home the Worst Picture prize itself. The film labeled “Howard the Turkey” was among the easiest targets possible thanks to its notorious box office failure, a disaster that memorably prompted George Lucas’s sale of Pixar to Steve Jobs. It would be challenging to label Howard the Duck a “good movie,” but it's a fascinating subversion of a comic book genre that hadn’t taken its foothold yet. There’s a bizarre mix of lurid satirical themes for adults (the uncomfortable Lea Thompson romance in particular) and ‘80s comedy beats, like a comedy police chase and musical performance by Cherry Bomb. Howard the Duck is still talked about today, something many films of 1986 can’t say.

Newsies

The Razzies have a tendency to recognize the more “notorious” failures as opposed to the actual worst films of the year, and a big-screen musical that fell below expectations was another easy target. Newsies earned less than $3 million on an $18 million budget, and reviews weren’t much kinder to one of Disney’s biggest live-action bombs ever. History has been far kinder to the chronicle of the 1899 newsboy strike. The 2011 stage adaptation that utilized the same songs became a sensation and earned eight Tony Awards including Best Musical. Perhaps the film’s ensemble isn’t as strong as their stage counterparts, but Christian Bale’s charismatic lead performance is a far cry from what usually happens when Hollywood tries to force its non-trained actors to sing.

Cliffhanger

The Razzies have a longstanding feud with Stallone, who was named “Worst Actor Of The Century” and has received over thirty nominations throughout his career. They rarely distinguish between the Stallone vehicles actually due for criticism (Rhinestone, Oscar, Rocky V) and his more entertaining work (Cobra, Lock Out, the Rambo sequels). Case in point: Renny Harlin’s Cliffhanger. In a decade that saw Stallone leaning heavier into his comedic pursuits, Cliffhanger is a throwback to the sensitive melodrama that hallmarked his early work. He’s given a tragic backstory to deal with that’s detailed in the vertigo-inducing opening sequence that easily ranks among the best of the ‘90s.

Last Action Hero

Last Action Hero remains a divisive film to this day, but it was undeniably influential on a generation of self-aware action movies. It's certainly overlong and the perspective of the know-it-all kid Danny Madigan (Austin O’Brien) isn’t as fun as it should be, as his references to movie formulas fall closer to today’s “Film Twitter Bros” than a child seeing a fairy tale come to life. Yet, Shane Black’s dialogue is just as sharp as ever, and John McTiernan is fairly unparalleled in his ability to construct a set piece. The sheer number of visual gags and commentary on Arnold Schwarzeneggar’s career make it a strange choice for one of the five most miserable experiences of 1993.

Armageddon

Michael Bay has a lot of movies that rightfully earned Razzie recognition, but lumping Armageddon within the same category as the Transformers sequels or Pearl Harbor is just ridiculous. Armageddon is gleefully stupid, and for once Bay seemed to acknoledge that his story makes absolutely no sense and doesn’t try to bury it with convoluted mythology. Bruce Willis’s end sacrifice sequence is campy melodrama at its best, and there’s certainly an audience that tears up during his death. While there’s a case to be made that nominations for Ben Affleck’s performance or J.J. Abrams’s screenplay were justified, the film itself still resonates with many fans.

Big Daddy

Like Stallone, Adam Sandler is frequently targeted by the Razzies for pretty much everything he does, save for his dramatic vehicles with auteurs like Punch-Drunk Love, The Meyerowitz Stories, and Uncut Gems. In the Razzies' defense, most of Sander’s work over the past decade is lazy, cynical, and incompetent, but he was a target for the group even during his successful ‘90s run. It's simply impossible to compare the unwatchable Grown Ups or Jack and Jill with Big Daddy, which was his highest-grosser until Hotel Transylvania 2. Big Daddy is man-child Sandler at its finest, but it was a step forward where he followed an actual character arc instead of just shouting his lines. He showed less reliance on toilet humor and has great chemistry with the young Sprouse twins as five-year-old Julian, a movie kid that actually isn’t that irritating. It's unlikely Sandler would’ve developed his dramatic skills without Big Daddy; Paul Thomas Anderson is a noted fan and cited it as a reason for casting Sandler in Punch-Drunk Love.

Additional notable nominees: Xanadu, Cruising, Heaven’s Gate, Megaforce, Annie, Rambo: First Blood Part II, Year of the Dragon, Cobra, Ishtar, Cocktail, Lock Up, Road House, Wyatt Earp, Showgirls, and The Blair Witch Project

