As visual stories, it is expected that films provide audiences with some sense of action, a narrative progression that unfolds through sequences of events that have great meaning and consequence. Sometimes, however, that may not necessarily be the case, as was pointed out by Redditors of the r/AskReddit community when asked what movies can be summed up as “nothing really happens”.

Understandably, responses varied, ranging from observation and realistic dramas which purposefully highlight the monotonous nature life can take to supposed blockbusters that just never got moving and suffered because of it. Be the awe-inspiring or awful, pointed or pointless, these movies saw nothing happen and became noteworthy because of it.

10 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon' (2009)

As one of the biggest trends in cinema across the late 2000s and into the 2010s, the Twilight movies were as vast and popular as they were polarizing. Following a high schooler's tumultuous romance with a vampire classmate, it thrived as a soapy, supernatural teen drama with the second film, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, being forced to play a difficult role within the greater story.

With Edward’s (Robert Pattinson) abrupt departure, Bella (Kristen Stewart) finds herself drawn to Jacob (Taylor Lautner), a werewolf whose family pack are ancient enemies of vampires. Etr4807shared their views on the film, commenting that it “spent the entire movie building up a fight between the vampire and the werewolf only for them to decide not to fight in the end due to the power of love.”

9 'The Happening' (2008)

A wonderfully ironic title for the topic at hand, The Happening was an M. Night Shyamalan horror/thriller which sees the world engulfed by a bizarre apocalyptic threat. It follows a science teacher and his wife as they look after a young girl while people everywhere are being infected by a plague that leads them to kill themselves.

After an abrupt and eventful start, the film hits a lull and fails to go anywhere, something that irked fans and critics alike. ZachOf_AllTrades criticized the casting of the film and Shyamalan’s writing and direction, describing the script as “nonsensical” and “go-nowhere”.

8 'Coffee and Cigarettes' (2003)

Comprised of 11 vignette shorts surrounding conversation, coffee, and cigarettes, the aptly named Coffee and Cigarettes is a quirky yet captivating concept from experimental filmmaker Jim Jarmusch. It features many prominent entertainers, ranging from Cate Blanchett to Iggy Pop, appearing as themselves or exaggerated versions of themselves as they squabble and discuss while indulging in caffeine and smokes.

The film received mostly positive reviews, with many fans of Jarmusch reveling in its marriage of authentic, daily life and the presence of movie stars and music idols. Gonzostewie appreciated the film, commenting “Just people having the most awkward conversations over coffee and cigarettes. What’s not to love?”

7 'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

A breakout film from director Richard Linklater, Dazed and Confused toed the line between teenage comedy and slice-of-life realism to present a compelling drama of American youth in the 70s. Set in Texas, it follows a group of hard-partying kids over the course of one day’s celebrations of the end of high school.

While it has direction and the characters do evolve, the movie was more than content offering a day-in-the-life type adventure rather than an exaggerated or harrowing drama. It found a large fanbase for that very reason too, with Odd_Championship7481 stating “it’s more like a day in the life of high school kids partying. There isn’t much of a typical storyline which I actually appreciate.”

6 'My Neighbour Totoro' (1988)

A timeless classic from Studio Ghibli, My Neighbor Totoro is one of the most famous and beloved films to come from Japan. The animated family flick follows two young sisters who, with their dad, move to be closer to their hospitalized mother and discover an array of wondrous and magical creatures living around the property.

From Hayao Miyazaki, it boasts his gorgeous signature animation style as well as charming characters and an immersive and magical tone, but it doesn’t necessarily have the most eventful plot, as was noted by many adoring Redditors. Top-Yak1532 praised it, saying “It’s basically just kids playing in the yard half the movie but it manages to be engaging and enjoyable.”

5 'Locke' (2013)

From the creator of Peaky Blinders and starring Tom Hardy in arguably his most underrated performance, Locke had a compact, unique premise that was incredibly intriguing. It follows a construction manager on the eve of the biggest day of his career as he answers calls on his drive home, the nature of which completely changes the landscape of his personal and professional life.

Hardy’s Ivan Locke is the only character to appear on-screen, though the voice cast is stacked with a-list talent including Olivia Colman, Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott, and even a young Tom Holland. jella1 highlighted the film’s excellence, describing it as a “Tom Hardy film which is just him in a car and the conversations he has on his drive home from work. It’s actually very engaging and Hardy is brilliant.”

4 'The Man From Earth' (2007)

A low-budget contemplative sci-fi drama set entirely in one house, The Man From Earth relied on its commanding premise and little else to hook viewers in. John Oldman (David Lee Smith) is a history professor who, before leaving town, hosts a farewell party with some of his colleagues where he, for the first time in his life, puts forth the notion that he is 14,000 years old and has been present at some of history’s most pivotal moments.

The film unfolds through intellectual conversation, as the professors from other fields cross-examine John’s story and question him throughout. Its cult following extended to the subreddit, with many fans eagerly discussing the pros and cons of the film. cavscout43’s comment nominating the film received 1.6k upvotes.

3 'My Dinner with Andre' (1981)

An avant-garde classic that has found a new audience in the 21st century (largely thanks to Community of all things), My Dinner with Andre is a beautiful presentation of the smallness of modern life. It follows a struggling playwright who has dinner with an old friend over which they discuss a great many things, ranging from the theater and its nuances to life and spirituality.

The simplicity of the film serves as its brilliance, with the conversing between the two characters creating a contemplative playground that encourages each audience member to take something unique from the film. ResponsibilityFun548 commented “Spent the first hour wondering when the movie was going to move on. Then accepted that the title wasn’t fucking around and ended up enjoying myself.”

2 'Waiting for Godot' (2001)

Based on the play by Samuel Beckett, Waiting for Godot is perhaps the seminal dramatic presentation of nothingness. Its plot simply follows two tramps waiting for a mysterious man named Godot, and documents some of their conversations, encounters, and experiences while they wait, constantly making unfulfilled promises to incite change should Godot not appear the next day.

Many viewers find the monotonous nature of the story to be frustrating initially, but the fact that it is seeking out that sort of reaction makes it all the more brilliant as they watch the two men wait endlessly. As GototheBeezle stated, “Not only does nothing happen in it, nothing happens TWICE!” presumably highlighting the film's uneventful progression and anti-climactic conclusion.

1 'Napoleon Dynamite' (2004)

Rich with small-town charm, Napoleon Dynamite has become a surprise box office success and a cult classic comedy with its all-around quirkiness. It follows Napoleon (Jon Heder), an awkward social misfit who watches on passively as his family’s misadventures unfold while he agrees to help his new friend, Pedro (Efren Ramirez), run for class president.

ThingsThatComeToMind’s comment mentioning the film became the most upvoted comment on the post, more than doubling the suggestion of the next best Waiting For Godot. CallMeJeeJshared their experiences with the film, lauding its tone and aesthetic before stating “it just so perfectly encapsulates what it’s like to live in the middle of nowhere where nothing is happening.”

