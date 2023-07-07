Nuclear weapons have frightened and fascinated the world since their invention and for good reason. Nuclear war was a background threat throughout the Cold War and unfortunately is back on people's minds once again with the war in Ukraine.

Christopher Nolan chose an apt time to release Oppenheimer, as the scientist's story speaks to the key themes of perhaps the defining technology of our age. With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which movies about nukes are the most powerful and moving.

10 'Threads' (1984)

Set against the backdrop of the Cold War, Threads portrays the consequences of a nuclear war on the city of Sheffield, England. We see the devastation through the eyes of two young lovers, Ruth (Karen Meagher) and Jimmy (Reece Dinsdale). It's brutal viewing, dealing with radiation sickness, the collapse of society, and the struggle for survival in a bleak post-apocalyptic landscape.

RELATED: The 10 Worst Action Movies of All Time, According to Rotten Tomatoes

"Threads has to be the most harrowing for me," said Redditor Tobotron."It was very disturbing and it completely changed the way I thought about such things as war, pacifism, and politics in general," agreed user crimenently.

9 'By Dawn's Early Light' (1990)

By Dawn's Early Light is about the aftermath of a false alarm of a nuclear attack on the United States. A group of American bombers armed with nuclear weapons is mistakenly ordered to carry out a retaliatory strike against the Soviet Union. The crew members, as well as the highest-ranking military and political officials, must deal with the impossible decisions that confront them.

RELATED: The 10 Ben Affleck Best Movies, Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes

"[It has] a shockingly loaded cast [including Powers Boothe, James Earl Jones, Martin Landau, and Rip Torn] for a virtually forgotten movie. It's more of a top-down military view, but it has no shortage of dread and is very powerful," said user DirkMcDougal. "The first 45 minutes or so of the movie is incredible, and they got a ton of the authentication process correct," added Redditor kayl_breinhar.

8 'Matinee' (1993)

On the more lighthearted end of the spectrum is this comedy set during the Cuban Missile Crisis. John Goodman stars as Lawrence Woolsey, a showman and filmmaker who plans to turn people's fears into profits by premiering his latest B-grade horror movie in the midst of the panic. The movie switches been Woolsey's madcap antics and the real concerns of citizens as the crisis unfolds.

RELATED: Every Sergio Leone Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

"I like how the fear of nuclear conflict just looms over everything instead of being in your face. This one deserves more notice," said user rick_blatchman. "Underrated movie by an underrated director," added Redditor gonesnake.

7 'When The Wind Blows' (1986)

This animated movie centers on an elderly British couple, Jim and Hilda, who are forced to hide out in a fallout shelter after a nuclear calamity. They try to stay optimistic and keep up with their daily routines, even as the situation rapidly deteriorates all around them.

"When The Wind Blows has a melancholy to it that can’t be beat," said Redditor Tobotron. "What an absolute classic this movie is," agreed user Vivalbiza. "It's bleak and unrelenting in its build-up, and utterly devastating in its conclusion. Best animated movie ever made, in my opinion," added Redditor DamoSapien22.

6 'The Day After' (1983)

Image via ABC Motion Pictures

This TV movie depicts a full-scale nuclear war between the United States and the Soviet Union. It follows an ensemble of characters in Kansas and Missouri in the lead-up and aftermath of the conflict. The filmmakers tried to paint a realistic picture of what such a tragedy would look like, and they do a terrific (and frightening) job.

At the time, The Day After was one of the most widely seen movies about nuclear armageddon. 62% of the viewing audience watched its initial broadcast, meaning that it had a much bigger cultural impact than similar films that come before. "This was huge when it came out. It was very controversial and it traumatized people," said Redditor WhoWho22222.

5 'On the Beach' (1959)

On the Beach is a more introspective movie, focusing on how the characters deal with the certainty of impending doom. Set in Australia, it revolves around the last survivors of nuclear fallout, which has already wiped out most life in the Northern Hemisphere. As the radiation creeps closer, a U.S. Navy submarine commander, Dwight Towers (Gregory Peck), and Moira (Ava Gardner), a local woman, form a connection as the radiation inexorably creeps closer.

"This was the one that immediately came to mind when I saw the thread. Such a great story that effectively captured the sense of hopelessness that came with the fear of that era," said user bluefire579.

4 'The War Game' (1966)

The War Game takes a documentary-style approach, blending fictionalized elements with real-life footage. It delves into the physical and psychological toll on individuals, families, and communities as they struggle to survive amidst the chaos, scarcity of resources, and rampant radiation sickness after a nuclear disaster.

"It's not about showing the carnage of fictional bombings or spectacle. It shows just how fragile the Cold War was, with the Soviets and the US armed to the teeth in nukes, and just easily it could have led to war," said Redditor campfirepyro.

3 'Chernobyl' (2019)

Image via HBO

Chernobyl is an HBO mini-series, but it's too good to leave off the list. The show dramatizes the catastrophic 1986 disaster at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the Soviet Union (in Ukraine, in fact). Jared Harris and Emily Watson lead the cast as Valery Legasov and Ulana Khomyuk, two scientists trying to uncover the truth. It's a damning portrait of uncaring bureaucrats and government lies, as well as a snapshot of a pivotal moment in Soviet history.

"The impending doom and dread that hangs over every moment of that show was so fantastically done," said Redditor e_007. "Every time the Geiger counter would go apeshit I'd curl my toes in discomfort," another user added.

2 'Dr. Strangelove' (1964)

One of the greatest comedies ever made, Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove boldly takes aim at the absurdity of the Cold War and mutually assured destruction, barely a year after the Cuban Missile Crisis. It deals with an accidentally authorized nuclear strike, and the US government's hapless attempts to prevent it before it's too late.

"[It's] a chillingly dark, humorous take on an apocalyptic global conflict [...] which brilliantly satirizes the Cold War nuclear arms race of the 1960s [and] remains terrifyingly prescient and very funny sixty years on when it was made. Peter Sellers was never better," said user Zestyclose_State_973.

Another animated film, Barefoot Gen tells the story of a young boy living in Hiroshima during WWII. Despite the harsh circumstances, Gen's spirit remains unyielding as he tries to make sense of the chaos around him. However, everything changes when the atomic bomb is dropped on his city. Gen's world is shattered, but he becomes a symbol of resilience as he attempts to survive among the ruins

"[What] makes Barefoot Gen so absolutely terrifying [is that] the writer himself survived the bombing of Hiroshima and [the movie] is largely created by his own experiences," said user Seienchin88. Redditor TOSkwar added that the bomb scenes "may be one of the most impactful and potent depictions of atomic weaponry ever put to film."

NEXT: The 10 Iconic Movies That Scream "2000s," According to Reddit