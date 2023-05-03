The 1980s decade of cinema got off to a roaring start with a number of now-classic films like The Shining, Raging Bull, and The Empire Strikes Back. Since the medium of film is an unrestricted form of creativity, every year in the movie business is significant. 1981 is no exception since it was a landmark year for moviegoers and filmmakers for various reasons.

Some of the potential reasons include the release of films that end up on the list of "the best of all time" and impact pop culture and the movie industry. Regardless of how many iconic films were made after 1981, it will always be remembered as one of the best years in movie history.

10 ‘Escape From New York’

Set in a dystopian future with China and the Soviet Union allied in a global war against the United States, Manhattan has been transformed into a massive maximum-security jail to combat a 400% surge in crime. Escape From New York follows Gruff Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell), a lone, one-eyed warrior new to prison life, who is forced to get the President (Donald Pleasence) and his cargo out of the country.

Escape from New York continues to excite its fans and has acquired its reputation as a time-tested cult classic thanks to Russell’s immortalization of the character and all the merchandise that came after. It might not be John Carpenter's greatest movie, but it's one of his most fun, with the premise being too good to pass up.

9 ‘An American Werewolf in London’

An American Werewolf in London follows David (David Naughton) and Jack (Griffin Dunne), two American travelers who are attacked by a werewolf while exploring England. As a result, David turns into a werewolf the next full moon.

The film is a groundbreaking one that manages the tricky feat of both parodying and reviving the mixed genre of horror and comedy simultaneously. An American Werewolf in London is also one of the few horror movies examining lycanthropy's psychological ramifications and physical and negative aspects.

8 ‘Thief’

Inspired by a former cat burglar, Frank Hohimer's memoir The Home Invaders: Confessions of a Cat Burglar, Thief follows Frank (James Caan), a master jewel thief who longs to abandon his risky profession and start a family with his lover. Frank then reluctantly teams up with a prominent mobster who wants to keep him employed despite his final decision to stop his illegal activities for good.

Thief is a movie with content, style, and intensely felt emotions that knows its characters, has a compelling tale, and knows just how to tell the viewers about them. The film also features one of James Caan’s best performances that, makes the dangerous realm of organized crime so alluring that one can hardly resist it.

7 ‘Blow Out’

Blow Out follows Jack Terri (John Travolta), who discovers a car careening off a bridge and into a river while recording sound effects for a slasher movie. When Jack dives into the river to rescue Sally (Nancy Allen) from the car, he finds the passenger, a governor planning to run for president, has already passed away. Jack becomes caught up in a complicated scheme as he investigates his cassettes and begins a dangerous relationship with Sally.

Brian De Palma’s Blow Out, which was influenced by Hitchcock's high-gloss suspense and had a plot inspired by Antonioni's movie of the same name, is unfiltered, politically aware, and rife with movie allusions. Moreover, the film is regarded as one of the best movies in filmmaking because it expertly employs sound to propel its investigation into what transpired and the threat it poses to its snooper.

6 ‘The Evil Dead’

The Evil Dead centers on five college students on holiday in a solitary cabin in a far-off woodland area. Four of the group members experience demonic possession after they discover an audio tape that, when played, summons a host of demons and spirits, leaving Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell), the fifth member, to escape an onslaught of horrifying mayhem.

The utilization of the constrained setting, the embrace of camp, and the courage involved in caving into every gruesome, odd instinct make this low-budget filmmaking at its best. Additionally, Sam Raimi establishes his signature horror storytelling with this movie, going above and beyond to win over fans.

5 ‘My Dinner with Andre’

My Dinner with Andre features fictionalized versions of André Gregory and Wallace Shawn as they converse at Café des Artistes in Manhattan. Wallace can't help but notice how drastically their worldviews have changed as they sit down to dine as Andre embarks into a string of incredible tales from his time away.

The conversation is made into a wonderful and entertaining art in My Dinner With Andre which is a film bursting with extremely real humanity and thoughts. Additionally, the movie highlights the value of thoughtful discourse, words, and the connections between human emotions.

4 ‘Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior’

Serves as the second installment in the Mad Max franchise, Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior continues to follow the titular character, played by Mel Gibson, who travels the post-apocalyptic highways of the Australian outback while defending himself from attacks from nomadic tribes that prey on outsiders after exacting revenge for the murder of his wife and small son at the hands of a violent gang boss.

Many people still consider Mad Max 2 one of the best sequels ever made and one of the best action films of all time, thanks to its action, pure rhythm and visual panache, and simple plot.

3 ‘Das Boot’

Das Boot is a West Germany war film that takes place during World War II and follows the crew of U-96 as they embark on a perilous patrol during the Battle of the Atlantic. It conveys the men serving aboard U-boats as regular people with a desire to do their best for their fellow soldiers and their nation, and it captures both the adrenaline of battle and the boredom of the fruitless chase.

Das Boot is still regarded as one of the best war movies ever made; it is taut, tremendously exhilarating, and devastatingly intellectual. Moreover, although Das Boot has a cold, distant feel to it, Wolfgang Petersen's work is meticulous and competent with the actors’ solid acting and beautiful cinematography.

2 ‘Chariots of Fire’

Based on the true story of two British athletes in the 1924 Olympics, Chariots of Fire follows two British track athletes—one a dedicated Jew, Harold Abrahams (Ben Cross), and the other a devoted Christian, Eric Liddell (Ian Charleson), who struggles with issues of pride and conscience as they are motivated to win the Olympics.

The film is a lovely and leisurely movie that provides the viewers with a glimpse of the past and reminds them that there was once a period of simplicity and tradition. Chariots of Fire was a stirring celebration of the human spirit, receiving seven Academy Award nominations and winning four of them, including Best Picture.

1 ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’

Raiders of the Lost Ark follows an archeology professor named Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), who is employed by the United States government to locate the Ark of the Covenant, which is thought to still contain the Ten Commandments. However, the ark is also sought after by Nazi agents.

Raiders of the Lost Ark is still the pinnacle of 1980s action and the ideal synthesis of gripping narrative and nostalgia. It’s a magnificent blending of breathtaking, frantic action and clever humor. It’s still regarded as one of the best ones ever made and left a lasting impression on pop culture, inspiring other directors and creating a ton of copycats in a variety of media.

