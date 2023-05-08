If you were a science-fiction fan in 1982, you were having a great time. While they were underappreciated at release, John Carpenter's The Thing and Blade Runner were released in 1982 and became two of the best science-fiction movies of all time. Families were also treated to the sci-fi craze, with E.T. becoming a childhood classic, while Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan saw the highly popular television series back on the big screen.

Sci-fi fans were not the only ones looked after in 1982, as the year saw Friday the 13thand Halloweenrelease their third entries. Sylvester Stallone had a big year as he starred in both Rocky III and First Blood, while Arnold Schwarzenegger debuted as Conan the Barbarian. Whether you like science-fiction, comedy, horror, or action, 1982 has you covered.

10 'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan'

Bringing back the crew of the original Star Trek television series, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is a sequel to the first season episode, "Space Seed." When the evil Khan (Ricardo Montalban) returns to steal a powerful device, his rival James Kirk (William Shatner) and his loyal crew race to stop him.

The Wrath of Khan is often hailed as the best of the Star Trek movies and is a perfect companion film to the original series. Montalban is terrific as Khan and creates the best villain the franchise has ever had. The movie's success would reignite interest in the Star Trek brand, causing it to remain popular still to this day.

9 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'

A comedy focused on the daily lives of American teenagers, Fast Times at Ridgemont High stars Jennifer Jason Leigh as Stacy, a shy high schooler interested in dating for the first time. As she navigates her friends and potential partners, several of her classmates are going through their comedic journeys.

One of the best comedies of the 1980s, Fast Times at Ridgemont High succeeds due to its relatable nature. While the side story featuring stoner Jeff Spicoli (Sean Penn) does go over the top in search of laughs, the rest of the characters feel like people we knew in high school or who we may even resemble ourselves.

8 'Poltergeist'

When the Freeling family moves into their dream home, they think they have hit the jackpot. Soon enough, their dream becomes a nightmare as supernatural forces begin targeting them, and the family unit must come together to save the soul of their youngest daughter, Carol (Heather O'Rourke).

One of the most iconic horror movies of the 1980s, Poltergeist holds a place among the best-haunted house movies ever. Directed by The Texas Chain Saw Massacre's Tobe Hooper, Poltergeist showcases his talent for crafting unforgettable horror tales, albeit with a more "family-friendly" tone than Leatherface's hijinks.

7 'Sophie's Choice'

When Stingo (Peter MacNicol), a young writer living in Brooklyn in 1947, befriends his new neighbors Sophie (Meryl Streep) and Nathan (Kevin Kline), he soon becomes entangled in their lives. As Stingo grows closer to Sophie, a Polish immigrant, he learns about her traumatic past as a prisoner at Auschwitz.

Sophie's Choice is a heartbreaking drama anchored by Streep, who delivers one of the best performances of her career. She would win her second Oscar for the role, and the titular impossible decision that lies at the heart of the film has become a term used for when one has to choose between two equally difficult options.

6 'First Blood'

Returning home after serving in the Vietnam War, John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) is a drifter looking for peace. Instead, he is attacked by a cohort of corrupt police officers and retreats into the nearby woods. As the cops hunt him down, Rambo calls on his time spent in warfare to turn the tables on his pursuers.

While the series would eventually become a hyper-violent shooting gallery as Rambo mows down countless goons, First Blood is a reserved character study. Stallone offers one of his finest performances as the quiet veteran who just wants to be left alone and plays a big part in why the character remains one of the most iconic in the action genre.

5 'The King of Comedy'

Rupert Pupkin (Robert De Niro) hosts his own talk show. The only problem is that no one is watching, and it's in his mother's basement. But when Rupert meets his idol, beloved talk show host Jerry Langford (Jerry Lewis), he believes his big break has come. Rupert will do whatever it takes to get on Jerry's show, even resorting to kidnapping his idol.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, The King of Comedy stands as a unique entry in his filmography. Far removed from the mobster movies that he is famous for, the film is almost like an alternate version of Taxi Driver, as Rupert resembles Travis Bickle in that he is a delusional man who believes he is doing something good, in this case bringing joy to the world even though no one is laughing.

4 'Gandhi'

Mahatma Gandhi is one of the most famous figures in history, and Gandhi charts his journey from young lawyer to leader. Living in an India that has been taken over by the British, Gandhi (Ben Kingsley) is fed up with the unfair, racist treatment of his people and organizes peaceful protests that will change the fate of the country.

One of the best movies of all time, Kingsley offers the performance of a lifetime as Gandhi, his perfect portrayal earning him an Oscar. The film itself also swept the Academy Awards that year, winning eight Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Richard Attenborough.

3 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial'

When young Elliott (Henry Thomas) discovers an alien stranded on Earth, he helps his new friend back to his house, where they quickly bond. But when government agents threaten to take E.T. away for testing, the pair go on the run to help the extra-terrestrial get back home.

One of the most famous family movies of all time, E.T. has entertained children and families since its release. While Steven Spielberg is best known for his blockbusters Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones, E.T. remains one of Spielberg's best movies as it successfully captures the wonder and wild imagination of childhood.

2 'Blade Runner'

Set in a futuristic version of Los Angeles, Blade Runner stars Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, a "blade runner" whose job it is to hunt down humanoid androids and terminate them. When he is assigned the task of chasing four newly escaped replicants, Deckard finds himself questioning his own identity.

Despite being dismissed by mainstream audiences at release, Blade Runner has become one of the most influential science-fiction movies of all time. The mark of its atmosphere and set design can be felt in everything from fellow movies to video games and anime, with the cyberpunk genre being heavily influenced by Blade Runner.

1 'John Carpenter's The Thing'

When a remote research base in Antarctica becomes the hunting ground for a shape-shifting alien, the crew of scientists and caretakers descend into paranoia. With the creature able to take on the form of anyone it devours, the dwindling group soon cannot even trust the person next to them.

Directed by John Carpenter, The Thing is right up there with Halloween as one of his best movies. Its cold, harsh environment effortlessly creates a sense of dread that threatens to consume the characters long before the monster does, and combined with a great cast and wonderful practical effects that still hold up, makes for one of the best horror movies of all time and the best movie of 1982.

