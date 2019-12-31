The Best Movies of 2019 on Amazon Prime Right Now

0

With the year (and the decade!) coming to a close and awards season in full swing, it’s officially that time of year where we take stock of the best in movies. And in 2019, that list included more streaming titles than ever, with Netflix and Amazon continuing their rise towards cinema prestige and new heavyweight Disney+ entering the game of original content.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a handy list of the best movies of 2019 you can watch on Amazon Prime right now. For clarity’s sake, these aren’t all Amazon Studios originals (though some of them are,) these are the best 2019 from all studios and distributors that are streaming on the site at the moment. We’ll keep the list updated as more titles are added, so be sure to bookmark this page if you’re looking for more of the latest gems to add to your watchlist.

