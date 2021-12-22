Clearly it was yet another unusual year for film with the release calendar turned on its head and with distribution strategies going through major modifications, but we persevered and yet again, I’m reminded how much I need movies in my life and how grateful I am for them — perhaps more than ever. Getting new releases while trying to power through immense challenge and uncertainty has further emphasized the fact that movies are, yes, a much-needed source of entertainment and escape, but also deeply valuable ways for me to cope, process and grow.

Some of the movies on my Top 10 of 2021 ticked some of those boxes, others ticked them all. But every single entry on this list does have one thing in common; they played a significant role in defining my 2021 and making it better.

10. Violet

I’ve never seen a movie depict thoughts and feelings quite like Justine Bateman’s feature directorial debut Violet. The movie stars Olivia Munn as the title character and covers what happens as she navigates family and career challenges. Sounds pretty standard, right? Not so fast! Violet doesn’t just offer up Munn’s live-action performance — which I’m tempted to say is one of the best performances of her career. We also hear “the committee” in her head voiced by Justin Theroux, see select thoughts via on-screen text, get flashback footage and additional stylized imagery. On paper, it may sound like that’s way too much for one film to handle, but Bateman tackles it all with such vision and authority that she truly manages to capture what it feels like to fight to find space for your own voice when your mind is filled with so many other influences. Just like Pixar’s Inside Out illuminated new ways to process feelings by anthropomorphizing emotions, Violet could pack the power to help declutter a tangle of inner voices and memories — but in a more R-rated fashion.

9. Mass

Moving from one ambitious first feature to another, we’ve got Fran Kranz’s directorial debut, Mass. Not only does Kranz make the bold choice to tackle some extremely challenging and sensitive subject matter with his first film, but he also opts to photograph it with a very light touch on the camera. The film brings together two couples, one played by Martha Plimpton and Jason Isaacs and the other by Ann Dowd and Reed Birney. Plimpton and Isaacs are the parents of a school shooting victim and Dowd and Birney are the parents of the shooter. There’s no material showing the incident or flashback scenes in Mass. The entire film takes place in one room where the couples convene six years after the shooting to discuss their unresolved guilt and grief. If you’ve heard anything about Mass, I’m willing to bet that it’s that the movie is a performance showcase. And yes, it very much is. In fact, if I had any say in Academy Award nominations, all four cast members would be getting one. But I wouldn’t want deeming the film a “performance showcase” to overshadow the fact that Kranz is delivering masterful work here. His drive to dig into the complexity of such a situation shines big time, as does his trust in his cast, with their stellar work further enhanced by Kranz’s dedication to staying in that one room and covering their conversation with understated camerawork.

8. Penguin Bloom

I said Penguin Bloom had a chance to land on a “best of the year” list way back when I first saw it at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2020. It’s had a good deal of time to get overshadowed by other releases, but here we are; Penguin Bloom did wind up becoming one of my favorite films of 2021. It’s based on the true story of Samantha Bloom, played by Naomi Watts in the film. While vacationing with her family in Thailand in 2013, Sam leaned against a broken balcony, suffering a fall that left the lower two-thirds of her body paralyzed. Once an athlete and very involved mother, Sam struggles to adapt to her situation and find any degree of hope for the future — until the Bloom family takes in a baby magpie they name Penguin. As a pet lover, it’ll probably come as no surprise that I was endlessly charmed by the relationship between Penguin and the Blooms, but don’t assume Penguin Bloom is just a saccharine story of a bird coming into their lives and serving as a quick fix. Penguin is one key piece of a layered and deeply moving exploration of finding hope amidst great devastation. And it’s not just for Sam, but also for her husband (Andrew Lincoln) and three sons. It isn’t as simple as just keeping your chin up, finding a new sport or loving pet. It’s about figuring out how to best help your loved ones while also managing your own pain as well and the Blooms’ story of doing just that is deeply inspiring. As I wrote in my original review, “the Bloom family’s willingness to share their story could boost your spirits and serve as a very effective reminder of what we can overcome with the people we love.” Over a year after its world premiere and after many rewatches, I stand by that statement more than ever.

7. Malignant

I wish someone could have watched me watch Malignant. Sure, it would have been nice to see the film in a packed theater, but I’m far less reserved watching movies home sweet home and, let me tell you, I absolutely lost it watching this one. Malignant feels like an explosion of James Wan’s enthusiasm for genre, and this wonderfully wild concept requires it. Not only does this movie have one of the best holy sh*t reveals I’ve seen all year, but I’m willing to go as far to dub Gabriel an instant icon. Annabelle Wallis finally gets the much-deserved opportunity to go big and show off some serious range in a feature film lead role, and she’s well backed by Maddie Hasson who helps ensure the film strikes an emotional chord via the sister relationship, even amidst this delightfully bonkers scenario. Also important to note? Round of applause to the members of the hair and makeup department who get a very enthusiastic A+ from me for giving this movie the best bangs of 2021.

6. A Quiet Place Part II

When I first heard about the sequel to A Quiet Place, I was dubious. Yes, I had a whole lot of faith in John Krasinski and the team after the success of the first film, but why not just leave it there? Or why not turn the series into an anthology and tell another group’s story? Much to my surprise though, not only did Krasinski wind up delivering a stellar sequel, but it’s a sequel that’s just as good, if not better than the original. A Quiet Place Part II is a very strong and extremely tense piece from start to finish, but that opening is easily one of the best sequences I’ve seen all year. And while one might be concerned about setting the bar that high right out the gate, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe and series newcomer Cillian Murphy are there to flood every single scare scene and moment of discovery and/or growth that follows with maximum authenticity and heart. A Quiet Place Part II heavily benefits from the films’ thematic clarity. The first installment is largely about the pressures of raising children and keeping them safe while also preparing them to be independent. The sequel basically puts those lessons to the test and that tees Simmonds and Jupe up to be the runaway standouts in this film, and I can’t imagine them having made more of that opportunity. I’ve gone from A Quiet Place sequel skepticism to desperately needing to see the next stage of Regan and Marcus’ journey.

5. CODA

It isn’t easy debuting a movie in January at the Sundance Film Festival and maintaining enough hype and enthusiasm to power that movie through an entire year to land on “best of” lists and have some serious awards buzz, but Sian Heder’s CODA had that special spark to pull it off. CODA is absolutely oozing with entertainment value and coming of age charm, but never at the expense of depth and willingness to tackle complex family dynamics with a star-making performance from Emilia Jones at the center of it all. Heder beautifully weaves two sides of her character’s life together by having Ruby Rossi’s growing drive to assert herself and reach for what she wants at school collide with her home life duties as a Child of Deaf Adults (CODA). Jones’ chemistry with the rest of the Rossi family played by Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant is an especially stellar component of an all-around excellent movie. They’re undeniably one of the best ensembles of the year. Every minute they’re on screen together, you feel the history and importance of the routine they established and the difficulty of tackling the need to adapt as Ruby nears college and as their situation changes. CODA isn’t just my #5 movie of 2021. It’s also the movie I’m rooting for the most this awards season.

4. The Suicide Squad

How does this movie even exist? Big round of applause to whoever was involved in getting James Gunn the opportunity to make this movie his way. The Suicide Squad is extremely violent, irreverent and takes non-stop big swings from start to finish. If it were just that James Gunn-style, I’m willing to bet I still would have liked the movie quite a bit. But it scores my #4 spot because it can be an outrageous delight while also having a significant amount of heart and real purpose to it. I can have my fun while also experiencing rich character arcs and seeing standouts like Daniela Melchior’s Ratcatcher II emerge as a true hero and influence those around her for the better. Yes, The Suicide Squad features characters doing bad things, but few are branded straightforward villains. For example, the horror of watching someone like John Cena’s Peacemaker do terrible things but think they’re for the better adds a disturbing complexity to the character and his role in the mission. But the especially bold villain move that still weighs heavily on my mind six months after release is Starro’s last line, “I was happy floating, staring at the stars.” At the end of the film I was quite happy this group of characters I grew mighty attached to were about to vanquish the big bad. However, Gunn doesn’t make it that easy. Rather than send you on your way buzzing about how the Squad saved the day and got what they wanted, Gunn taps into a level of depth I sure didn’t expect. That last line very effectively conveys that like many members of the Suicide Squad, Starro is also a victim, a being exploited by individuals and organizations against its will.

3. tick, tick…BOOM!

The first time I ever saw tick, tick…BOOM! was when I was a tiny child, way too young to really appreciate the experience Jonathan Larson was sharing. However, that was not the case in 2021. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s adaptation of the semi-autobiographical musical is downright rousing and electric. Perhaps it’s my age and/or the career path I chose, but watching Andrew Garfield’s Jonathan weigh passion versus money and try to figure out when to follow his heart instead of adhering to what might be expected of someone at a certain age hit home, and hit home hard. His determination to see his vision through left me tremendously heartened and inspired. Tackling this particular story for his feature directorial debut seems like quite the challenge, but Miranda manages to deliver a tick, tick…BOOM! adaptation that’s oozing with authenticity and heart that also has a magical quality to it, fully giving the sensation that you’re jumping into a true dreamer’s boundless determination to complete and share his passion project. When I’m looking for some extra motivation to keep fighting to achieve my dreams, I’ll be rewatching tick, tick…BOOM!.

2. The Mitchells vs. The Machines

After Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, I’ve come to expect hugely creative animation swings from anything Phil Lord and Chris Miller are associated with. But even then, The Mitchells vs. The Machines still dished out one wow-worthy frame after the next. Not only are the visuals vibrant and stunning all on their own, but those design choices are key to giving the viewer full access to the characters and contributing to their growth throughout the film. The Mitchells vs. The Machines is a movie that very successfully celebrates the fact that each Mitchell family member has their own unique passions and goals and should pursue them, but while also stressing the value of being able to give a little of themselves to each other. That idea shines especially bright in the relationship between Katie (voiced by Abbi Jacobson) and her father, Rick (Danny McBride). In fact, the growth in their connection is so powerful, the minute the movie ended, I absolutely had to call my own dad. Enjoying films while watching them is wonderful, but it’s a very special thing to inspire someone to take action after they end, especially when that action is reaching out to one of the people you love most in the world to tell them how much you appreciate them.

1. The Fear Street Trilogy

Yes, I’m cheating a bit with this one, but I refuse to play the Fear Street ranking game because I truly do adore all three parts equally for different reasons. In fact, I could probably keep you here all day listing things I love about the Fear Street films — they feature one of the best ensembles of the year led by the fiery Kiana Madeira. They introduce an unforgettable local legend and group of slashers. They manage to function as highly creative, exhilarating and heartfelt stories all on their own while also incorporating loving references to the horror films that served as inspiration. Again, I could go on and on.

All of the praise I could list out here paves the way to one of the main reasons why Fear Street scored my top spot; it’s an immensely satisfying trilogy that fills this slasher movie lover’s heart. Leigh Janiak didn’t just deliver a film series loaded with exhilarating set-pieces that uphold chief pillars of the sub-genre. She did that while telling a deeply meaningful story that encourages self-worth by emphasizing the importance of not letting anyone else define you. On the surface, yes, Fear Street scratches all of those slasher movie itches and delivers spooky lore I’ve happily overanalyzed the last six months, but it’s that lovable band of unlikely heroes, the chemistry they have with one another, and the moving arcs they experience that make those scares have maximum impact. The Fear Street films aren’t just fun to watch. They’re also impossible to stop thinking about after the fact courtesy of that legend and also its massive heart.

