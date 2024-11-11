Selecting any number of movies to declare among the greatest of all time is a daunting task that will make literally zero people 100% happy. Even if you're sure of your own top 100, you'll probably have to make a Sophie’s Choice at #101. What we're saying is this list was excruciatingly difficult and time-consuming to curate, but this is our list, and it certainly makes us happy. The arts are always subjective; still, we're fully confident that with the following we've delivered upon the promise of recommending 100 of the greatest and most essential movies for general audiences and dedicated cinephiles alike.

Before jumping in, it's important to break down the criteria for the movies we've chosen, and how they're ranked. What makes a movie one of the greatest of all time? It's a combination of overall artistic merit and innovation, impact on culture, rewatchability, and how well a motion picture has held up over time. The following films are all, in our eyes, undisputed classics, including international selections across all genres and eras since the dawn of cinema. Some of the following motion pictures arrived nearly a century ago; others were released rather recently, perhaps surprisingly so. Each of these movies are brilliant, eminently rewatchable, and building blocks in our understanding of what makes a great movie. According to us, these are the 100 best movies ever made, ranked. Now, our list does not include documentaries (those can be found here), but it does include the films that make Collider what it is.

100. 'In the Mood for Love' (2000)

Directed by Wong Kar-wai

Close

It’s difficult to select a favorite movie from the filmography of Wong Kar-wai, but it might well be In the Mood for Love. It’s perhaps his best-known movie, too, alongside also being one of the most notable arthouse romance films ever made, succeeding because it’s so restrained, tastefully done, and subtle in a truly sad fashion. It’s not showy, it’s not broad, and it’s not melodramatic. It all feels quite real.

That being said, In the Mood for Love does pop visually and doesn’t reflect real life in terms of how it looks and sounds. It’s a dazzling experience to immerse oneself in, feeling intensely cinematic while dealing with broad themes and commenting upon the universal human longing for connection. Even more than some of the other soon-to-be-mentioned great movies, it’s hard to put into words just what makes In the Mood for Love so special. It really does just have to be experienced.

Watch on Max

99. 'Get Out' (2017)

Directed by Jordan Peele

Image via Universal Pictures

Whether or not Jordan Peele will ever top his feature film debut as director remains to be seen, but it’s understandable if he never quite gets there when said debut is as good as Get Out. This is one of the boldest horror movies of its decade, tackling a less outwardly extreme – but still immensely uneasy – form of racism all within the confines of something entertaining, tense, scary, and sometimes darkly funny.

There’s so much going on in Get Out, and its ambition is all the more impressive because it wasn’t a huge production. It’s one of those great movies that demonstrates you don’t need a ton of money to successfully explore big ideas, as a great concept, a pitch-perfect screenplay, and excellent performances across the board proved more than enough to make this 2017 film soar.