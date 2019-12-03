Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 236 – Best Movies of the Decade

by      December 3, 2019

0

colliderdotcom-podcast

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about this past decade in movies. We kick things off with a discussion of the major trends of the decade–3D, franchises, and streaming–before moving into a discussion of our respective Top 10 Movies of the Decade lists. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Click on the respective link to find us on iTunes. If you like the show, please leave us a review on iTunes along with your hottest movie-related take, and we’ll read it on air and talk about it.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

Related Content
Previous Article
Maddie Hasson on 'Impulse' Season 2 and Why She Hopes Henry Becomes…
Next Article
You Can Preorder Baby Yoda Funko Pops and Plushes Now, You Vultures
Tags

Latest News

Close