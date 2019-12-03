The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 236 – Best Movies of the Decade

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about this past decade in movies. We kick things off with a discussion of the major trends of the decade–3D, franchises, and streaming–before moving into a discussion of our respective Top 10 Movies of the Decade lists. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

