Anime has achieved remarkable popularity and captured the hearts of millions across the globe and for good reason. Its unique artistic style, characterized by vibrant visuals, intricate details, and dynamic characters, sets it apart from conventional Western animation. Anime's appeal lies not only in its visual aesthetic but also in its diverse range of genres and themes. From epic action-packed shonen series like Naruto and One Piece to enchanting romance tales like Weathering With You and The Garden of Words, anime caters to various interests and demographics. It explores profound and thought-provoking narratives, delving into complex emotions, social issues, and philosophical concepts. This versatility and depth have endeared anime to a passionate and dedicated fanbase.

In this anime renaissance, Crunchyroll has emerged as a significant platform, significantly bringing an extensive variety of content options to the audience. As a leading streaming service dedicated to anime content, Crunchyroll offers a vast library of licensed shows, movies, and original productions. It acts as a gateway, connecting fans with a treasure trove of anime series, from classic titles to the latest releases, spanning multiple genres and subgenres. Whether you're in the mood for action, romance, fantasy, or any other genre, Crunchyroll has a lineup of anime movies that will make your movie night a memorable and entertaining experience.

Your Name

Run Time: 1 hr 52 min | Director: Makoto Shinkai

Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Mone Kamishiraishi

Akira

Run Time: 2 hr 4 min | Director: Katsuhiro Otomo

Cast: Mitsuo Iwata, Nozomu Sasaki, Mami Koyama, Taro Ishida

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

Run Time: 1 hr 57 min | Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Satoshi Hino

Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Run Time: 1 hr 45 min | Director: Sunghoo Park

Cast: Megumi Ogata, Kana Hanazawa, Mikako Komatsu, Kōki Uchiyama, Tomokazu Seki

Wolf Children

Run Time: 1 hr 57 min | Director: Mamoru Hosoda

Cast: Aoi Miyazaki, Takao Osawa, Haru Kuroki, Yukito Nishii

Psycho-Pass: The Movie

Run Time: 1 hr 53 min | Director: Katsuyuki Motohiro, Naoyoshi Shiotani

Cast: Kana Hanazawa, Tomokazu Seki, Hiroshi Kamiya, Ayane Sakura, Kenji Nojima.

Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale

Run Time: 1 hr 59 min | Director: Tomohiko Itō

Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Haruka Tomatsu,Ayana Taketatsu, Kanae Itō

The Stranger By The Shore

Run Time: 59 min | Director: Akiyo Ohashi

Cast: Taishi Murata, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Kanae Itō, Yū Shimamura, Sayaka Nakaya

Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade

Run Time: 1 hr 38 min | Director: Hiroyuki Okiura

Cast: Yoshikatsu Fujiki, Sumi Mutoh, Hiroyuki Kinoshita, Eri Sendai

Given

Run Time: 59 min | Director: Hikaru Yamaguchi

Cast: Shōgo Yano, Yuma Uchida, Masatomo Nakazawa, Takuya Eguchi, Shintarō Asanuma

Over The Sky

Run Time: 1 hr 35 min | Director: Yoshinobu Sena

Cast: Honoka Matsumoto, Toshiki Seto, Anna Tsuchiya, Saori Hayami, Kōichi Yamadera

Blackfox

Run Time: 1 hr 30 min | Director: Kazuya Nomura, Keisuke Shinohara

Cast: Ayaka Nanase, Haruka Tomatsu, Yō Taichi, Hiroshi Tsuchida

KONOSUBA: -God's blessing on this wonderful world!- Legend of Crimson

Run Time: 1 hr 29 min | Director: Takaomi Kanasaki

Cast: Jun Fukushima, Sora Amamiya, Rie Takahashi, Ai Kayano, Aki Toyosaki, Yui Horie

Fullmetal Alchemist the Movie: The Conqueror of Shamballa

Run Time: 1 hr 45 min | Director: Seiji Mizushima

Cast: Romi Park, Rie Kugimiya, Shun Oguri, Kazuko Kato, Masane Tsukayama

The Boy and The Beast

Run Time: 1 hr 59 min | Director: Mamoru Hosoda

Cast: Kōji Yakusho, Aoi Miyazaki, Shōta Sometani, Suzu Hirose, Kazuhiro Yamaji

