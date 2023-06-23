Anime has achieved remarkable popularity and captured the hearts of millions across the globe and for good reason. Its unique artistic style, characterized by vibrant visuals, intricate details, and dynamic characters, sets it apart from conventional Western animation. Anime's appeal lies not only in its visual aesthetic but also in its diverse range of genres and themes. From epic action-packed shonen series like Naruto and One Piece to enchanting romance tales like Weathering With You and The Garden of Words, anime caters to various interests and demographics. It explores profound and thought-provoking narratives, delving into complex emotions, social issues, and philosophical concepts. This versatility and depth have endeared anime to a passionate and dedicated fanbase.

In this anime renaissance, Crunchyroll has emerged as a significant platform, significantly bringing an extensive variety of content options to the audience. As a leading streaming service dedicated to anime content, Crunchyroll offers a vast library of licensed shows, movies, and original productions. It acts as a gateway, connecting fans with a treasure trove of anime series, from classic titles to the latest releases, spanning multiple genres and subgenres. Whether you're in the mood for action, romance, fantasy, or any other genre, Crunchyroll has a lineup of anime movies that will make your movie night a memorable and entertaining experience.

Your Name

Run Time: 1 hr 52 min | Director: Makoto Shinkai

Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Mone Kamishiraishi

One can't discuss the greatest anime movies without mentioning the acclaimed director Makoto Shinkai. With the remarkable success of his latest film, Suzume no Tojimari, it's an opportune moment to revisit his 2016 masterpiece, Your Name. The film follows two high school students, Mitsuha Miyamizu and Taki Tachibana who mysteriously begin to switch bodies intermittently. Despite initially being confused and disoriented by their swapped lives, they eventually establish a method of communication and develop a bond. However, just as they start to form a deep connection, the body-swapping phenomenon suddenly stops. Determined to meet in person, Mitsuha and Taki set out to find one another, leading them on a remarkable journey transcending time and space. Your Name seamlessly weaves together its themes and characters, leaving an indelible impact on viewers. This Shinkai classic is replete with stunning visual imagery that captivates the senses and unveils profound underlying themes, drawing inspiration from ancient legends like the Red String of Fate and employing symbolism to enrich the narrative.

Akira

Run Time: 2 hr 4 min | Director: Katsuhiro Otomo

Cast: Mitsuo Iwata, Nozomu Sasaki, Mami Koyama, Taro Ishida

Whether you're an avid anime enthusiast or new to the genre, you're likely familiar with Akira. Released in 1988, this iconic film takes its roots from Katsuhiro Otomo's manga of the same name, with Otomo himself directing the movie and co-writing the adaptation. Set in a post-apocalyptic Neo-Tokyo in 2019, Akira follows the story of Kaneda, a biker gang leader, and his friend Tetsuo, who develops powerful psychic abilities after a motorcycle accident. As Tetsuo's powers grow out of control, triggering catastrophic events and awakening the dormant energy of the titular character Akira, Kaneda must navigate a treacherous landscape of government conspiracies and supernatural forces to save his friend and prevent further destruction. Since its initial release, Akira has garnered immense praise for its groundbreaking impact, most prominently its take on the corrupting influence of power and its consequences.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

Run Time: 1 hr 57 min | Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kito, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Satoshi Hino

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train achieved an incredible feat in 2020 by being the highest-grossing movie globally. The film's plot draws inspiration from the series and maintains a straightforward narrative. Protagonists Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke join forces with fellow demon slayer Rengoku as they confront a powerful demon aboard the Mugen Train, which has caused the mysterious disappearance of over 40 people. While the movie takes place after the events of the first season of the show, it is still accessible and enjoyable for viewers who are unfamiliar with the TV series. The popularity of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train even among non-amine fans can easily be attributed to its captivating storytelling, stunning animation, and the seamless continuation of the beloved Demon Slayer series, drawing fans and newcomers into its thrilling and emotionally engaging cinematic experience.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Run Time: 1 hr 45 min | Director: Sunghoo Park

Cast: Megumi Ogata, Kana Hanazawa, Mikako Komatsu, Kōki Uchiyama, Tomokazu Seki

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was a much-awaited prequel owing to the popularity of the manga series. The movie follows the origin story of Yuta Okkotsu, a high school student plagued by a curse threatening his existence. As Yuta grapples with his inner demons, he becomes entangled in a dangerous battle against a malevolent curse looming over Tokyo. The prequel film to the Jujutsu Kaisen series garnered immense love from fans for its gripping storyline, intense action sequences, and exploration of complex themes such as friendship, self-acceptance, and the clash between good and evil. It amplifies the franchise's charm with its compelling characters, breathtaking animation, and a masterful blend of supernatural horror and heartfelt moments that resonated deeply with viewers, further solidifying Jujutsu Kaisen's popularity.

Wolf Children

Run Time: 1 hr 57 min | Director: Mamoru Hosoda

Cast: Aoi Miyazaki, Takao Osawa, Haru Kuroki, Yukito Nishii

Wolf Children is the second original feature film directed by Hosoda and the first work written by him. The movie tells the poignant story of Hana, a young woman who falls in love with a werewolf and bears two children, Ame and Yuki. Tragically, after the sudden demise of her partner, Hana must navigate the challenges of single parenthood while raising her unique half-human, half-wolf children. This remarkable film captures the essence of the human experience through its exploration of love, sacrifice, and the extraordinary lengths a parent will go to for their children. With its breathtaking animation, heartfelt moments, and soul-stirring portrayal of the struggles and joys of parenthood, Wolf Children stands out as a beautiful and moving tale that resonates deeply with audiences, evoking a profound appreciation for the strength and resilience of single parents.

Psycho-Pass: The Movie

Run Time: 1 hr 53 min | Director: Katsuyuki Motohiro, Naoyoshi Shiotani

Cast: Kana Hanazawa, Tomokazu Seki, Hiroshi Kamiya, Ayane Sakura, Kenji Nojima.

Psycho-Pass: The Movie takes place in a future dystopian society where a system called "Sibyl" monitors and determines an individual's propensity to commit crimes. When a terrorist plot threatens the stability of this system, former detective Akane Tsunemori and her team are dispatched to the war-torn Southeast Asian country of Shambala Float. This standalone film expands upon the intricate lore of the Psycho-Pass series, masterfully introducing a new setting while maintaining the series' signature philosophical themes. The dynamic between Akane and her enigmatic counterpart, Kougami, is a standout element, enhanced by the exceptional voice acting. With positive critical reception, the movie expertly weaves together action, suspense, and thought-provoking storytelling, making it a remarkable addition to the Psycho-Pass universe.

Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale

Run Time: 1 hr 59 min | Director: Tomohiko Itō

Cast: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Haruka Tomatsu,Ayana Taketatsu, Kanae Itō

Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale is an official part of the Sword Art Online storyline. It follows Kirito, Asuna, and their friends navigating a new augmented reality game called "Ordinal Scale." Set in a world where the boundaries between virtual and reality blur, players' memories and experiences from the virtual world begin to vanish. As they uncover the truth behind these disappearances, Kirito, and his companions face a formidable challenge that threatens not only their memories but also their lives. The film balances action-packed sequences and character-driven moments, diving into the antagonists' motives and ultimately building up to an exhilarating and extended climax. What makes Ordinal Scale special is its ability to deliver a solid original story that keeps fans engaged and satisfied while offering an exciting narrative that captivates viewers and leaves them craving more adventures in the SAO universe.

The Stranger By The Shore

Run Time: 59 min | Director: Akiyo Ohashi

Cast: Taishi Murata, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Kanae Itō, Yū Shimamura, Sayaka Nakaya

The Stranger by the Shore tells the heartfelt story of Mio and Shun, who share an instant connection. Despite initial apprehension, they soon develop a natural bond that brings them personal growth. However, their encounter is fleeting; it takes three years for them to reunite. The Stranger by the Shore primarily centers around their second meeting as they confront their deep-seated trauma, confront their feelings, and embrace their genuine love for each other. This anime film is a powerful character study, delving into the depths of Mio and Shun's journeys and their evolving partnership. As they navigate their genuine love for one another, the movie captivates viewers with its stunning animation and breathtaking natural environments, creating a visually immersive experience that beautifully complements the exploration of their emotions and relationships.

Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade

Run Time: 1 hr 38 min | Director: Hiroyuki Okiura

Cast: Yoshikatsu Fujiki, Sumi Mutoh, Hiroyuki Kinoshita, Eri Sendai

Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade takes place in an alternate post-war Tokyo where a special police force, known as the Wolf Brigade, maintains order amidst civil unrest. The film unfolds deliberately, emphasizing atmospheric world-building and nuanced character moments over explosive action sequences. It showcases the beauty of hand-drawn animation, intricate character designs, and a captivating musical score that seamlessly complements the narrative. What makes Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade special is its commitment to creative control, which allowed the creators to craft a thought-provoking story filled with subtle and crafty twists. The film's distinct art direction and attention to detail create a visually stunning experience. At the same time, its exploration of identity, loyalty, and the consequences of choice adds depth and resonance to the narrative.

Given

Run Time: 59 min | Director: Hikaru Yamaguchi

Cast: Shōgo Yano, Yuma Uchida, Masatomo Nakazawa, Takuya Eguchi, Shintarō Asanuma

Given centers around the journey of the band "Given" as they navigate through themes of grief, loss, and the process of moving on from a failed romantic relationship. Building upon the events of the series, the film delves into the emotional struggles of the band members, particularly focusing on the guitarist Ritsuka Uenoyama and the bassist Mafuyu Sato. Through heartfelt music, positive queer male representation, and introspective moments, Given delicately portrays the healing power of friendship, love, and the pursuit of one's passion, highlighting the significance of embracing new beginnings and finding solace in the face of heartbreak. This poignant exploration of emotional growth and personal transformation, combined with the film's captivating animation and the heartfelt performances of its characters, makes Given a truly special and resonant experience.

Over The Sky

Run Time: 1 hr 35 min | Director: Yoshinobu Sena

Cast: Honoka Matsumoto, Toshiki Seto, Anna Tsuchiya, Saori Hayami, Kōichi Yamadera

Over The Sky [also known as You Are Beyond] tells the story of two childhood friends, Mio and Arata. Mio harbors romantic feelings for her childhood friend Arata but struggles to express them. Their relationship becomes strained when they argue over a trivial matter. Seeking reconciliation, Mio ventures out to meet Arata amidst a heavy downpour. However, an unexpected turn of events occurs when she gets involved in a traffic accident. Upon awakening, Mio finds herself in a strange, unfamiliar world, shrouded in mystery. Over The Sky takes viewers on a captivating journey through stunning backdrops and magical dream sequences. This visually breathtaking film showcases beautiful animation that immerses the audience in a mesmerizing world. At its core, the movie presents a heart-wrenching love story where the protagonists navigate the complexities of their emotions as the film explores themes of longing, sacrifice, and the power of true love.

Blackfox

Run Time: 1 hr 30 min | Director: Kazuya Nomura, Keisuke Shinohara

Cast: Ayaka Nanase, Haruka Tomatsu, Yō Taichi, Hiroshi Tsuchida

Blackfox follows the story of Rikka Isurugi, a young girl from a prestigious ninja family. However, her life takes a dramatic turn when a sinister organization known as "The Darkness" attacks her home, causing devastation and forcing her to abandon her ninja heritage. Years later, Rikka seeks revenge on The Darkness, donning a high-tech ninja suit and using her skills to combat the organization. The movie stands out for its blending of action, drama, and mystery, as well as its stunning animation and visual design. It explores themes of identity, family, and the choices one must make in the face of adversity. With its dynamic action sequences, complex characters, and emotional depth, Blackfox capitalizes on its strengths and tailors its structure accordingly. While the core structure may feel familiar in today's landscape, it serves as a solid foundation for the captivating entertainment it delivers.

KONOSUBA: -God's blessing on this wonderful world!- Legend of Crimson

Run Time: 1 hr 29 min | Director: Takaomi Kanasaki

Cast: Jun Fukushima, Sora Amamiya, Rie Takahashi, Ai Kayano, Aki Toyosaki, Yui Horie

KONOSUBA: -God's blessing on this wonderful world!- Legend of Crimson continues the beloved KONOSUBA anime series, following the comical and star-crossed isekai journey of Kazuma Sato. In this adventure, Kazuma and his eccentric group of friends face hilarious and ridiculous situations while embarking on a quest for victory. The movie offers pure laughs, impressive character growth, and the chance for fans to delve deeper into the lives of their favorite characters while also getting introduced to new ones. It celebrates the essence of the KONOSUBA fantasy with its delightful humor, endearing cast, and sheer joy it brings to long-time fans.

Fullmetal Alchemist the Movie: The Conqueror of Shamballa

Run Time: 1 hr 45 min | Director: Seiji Mizushima

Cast: Romi Park, Rie Kugimiya, Shun Oguri, Kazuko Kato, Masane Tsukayama

Fullmetal Alchemist has garnered immense critical acclaim as one of the standout Manga and anime series of the early 2000s. Debuting in 2001 and inspiring two successful television adaptations, the story revolves around Edward and Alphonse Elric, two exceptionally skilled individuals who suffered a tragic accident resulting in the loss of their limbs and bodies. To regain their original forms, they become state-appointed alchemists and embark on a quest to find the elusive philosopher's stone. The movie, Conqueror of Shamballa, continues the narrative following the conclusion of the 2003 anime series and presents an enthralling story filled with action, magic, comedy, drama, and intrigue. Set in an alternative history, the film cleverly weaves together historical figures and events, adding depth and intrigue to the narrative, with the movie's impressive final fight scenes showcasing stunning destruction and leaving a lasting impact.

The Boy and The Beast

Run Time: 1 hr 59 min | Director: Mamoru Hosoda

Cast: Kōji Yakusho, Aoi Miyazaki, Shōta Sometani, Suzu Hirose, Kazuhiro Yamaji

The Boy and The Beast follow the story of a young boy named Ren who stumbles upon a fantastical realm inhabited by anthropomorphic beasts after losing his mother and feeling lost in the world. He becomes the apprentice of Kumatetsu, a gruff but wise warrior, and together they embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and growth. What makes this film apart is its stunning animation, featuring crisp visuals that bring the vibrant world to life. The charged fight scenes are beautifully choreographed, captivating viewers with their intensity. Director Mamoru Hosoda's skillful computer graphic imagery enhances these scenes, creating a visually impressive and immersive experience. The Boy and The Beast not only showcases Hosoda's talents as a director but also delivers an entertaining and emotionally resonant story, making it a must-watch for fans of animated films.

