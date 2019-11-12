The Best Movies on Disney+ Right Now

0

Disney’s long-awaited streaming service Disney+ is here, and the volume of content available at your fingertips may feel overwhelming. Indeed, Disney Plus has launched with hundreds of movies and thousands of hours of TV shows to watch, all from Disney’s library of titles—and from Disney’s brand new, Disney Plus-exclusive content. The studio dug deep into its archives for this one, making available forgotten live-action films from the 60s, 70s, and 80s alongside a ton of Disney Channel Original movies. And that’s not to mention the catalogue titles from Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm.

So with a robust lineup of movies available to stream on Disney Plus, we felt it necessary to help whittle down your choices of what to watch on the new streaming service. We’ve gone through the library and plucked out some of the best movies Disney+ has to offer, from animated classics to Marvel superhero movies to Star Wars films to even surprising live-action titles. There’s a little something for everyone in this list, further proof that Disney+ is not just programming for kids. They’re targeting the entire family. So below, peruse our list of the best movies to watch on Disney Plus.

Click here for a complete list of every movie and TV series confirmed for Day One of Disney+.