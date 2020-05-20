The Best Movies on HBO Max to Watch on Day One

Another streaming service is launching, which means another vast library of titles to sift through to find what you want to watch. HBO Max is the new streaming service from WarnerMedia, hosting not just titles from the pay cable channel HBO, but a bevy of films from the Warner Bros. library and other studios. In truth, the HBO Max movies that are available on launch day (May 27th) are actually pretty terrific. There’s a great selection of classics, fairly new releases, quirky indies, and yes, superhero movies. The studio behind The Dark Knight and Man of Steel has a huge number of DC films available to stream on launch day.

But if you’re daunted by the over 600 movies available to stream, we’ve got your back. Below, we’ve put together a curated list of the absolute best movies on HBO Max. Films that will be well worth your time, with our writers making the case for why each film is special. Some you may have heard of but haven’t gotten around to seeing yet, and some you may have already seen countless times. Whatever the case, we guarantee you’ll find something you enjoy.

So check out our list of the best movies on HBO Max streaming below. HBO Max launches on May 27th.