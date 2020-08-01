Showtime no longer lives solely in those higher-tier cable packages. Nowadays, you can stream this premium movie channel online through its app, or add it as a channel to your Amazon Prime or Hulu accounts. With all these ways to stream Showtime, movie-lovers have a treasure trove of titles to check out. But what's worth watching?

To assist you with your cinema-seeking adventures, we've provided a selection of the best movies currently on Showtime. Whether you're looking for a good scare, a classic comedy, or something newer, Showtime's streaming service has a great selection to choose from. And don't worry. We’ll continue to update this list as new movies are added and removed from their catalog.

Editor's note: This article was updated June 2022 to include Side Effects.

After Yang (2021)

Image Via A24

Director/Writer: Kogonada

Cast: Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min

Run Time: 1 hr 36 min

The magnificent and sublime film that is After Yang defies easy convention. It is a work of science fiction that challenges both the form and genre. It is a story about family that deconstructs what a family unit can look like in the future. There are so many wonderful things and then some, proving that writer-director Kogonada is one of the most fascinating filmmakers working today. It stars Colin Farrell as Jake, a father and tea aficionado who must reflect on his own past with his son. This is because his son, Justin H. Min’s Yang, is an android who is experiencing a fatal system failure. As Jake and his family mourn the loss of their family member, Kogonada takes us deep into memory to delve into the connections that tied the family together. Building his own cinematic grammar, the film becomes more about the internal emotions and less about the flashy science fiction elements. It is an experience that is both loving and tragic, becoming a journey through time that finds beauty in the infinity of the mind of a single robot. — Chase Hutchinson

Side Effects (2013)

Image via Open Road Films

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Writer: Scott Z. Burns

Cast: Rooney Mara, Channing Tatum, Jude Law

Run Time: 1 hr 46 min

From the creators of Contagion and with an award-winning line-up of stars, Steven Soderbergh’s drama Side Effects veers eerily into thepsychological thriller genre. Rooney Mara (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) controls the screen as a young woman who is suspected of murdering her husband after her psychiatrist, Jude Law (Captain Marvel), prescribes her a variety of medications. With unexpected twists and gasp-inducing surprises, Scott Z. Burns’ script keeps audiences on the edge of their seat, allowing the cast, including Channing Tatum(The Lost City) and Catherine Zeta-Jones, to mesmerize with their fantastically deliberate performances. – Yael Tygiel

Minari (2020)

Director/Writer: Lee Isaac Chung

Cast: Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Yuh-Jung Youn

Run Time: 1 hr 55 min

We’ve all heard of the American Dream, but what does that dream really look like? Minaritells the story of one Korean family who move to rural Arkansas in the 1980s. Patriarch Jacob (Steven Yeun) has this idyllic fantasy of what his family’s life should look like now that they’re in America, and he works tirelessly to achieve it, all the while supported by his equally determined, if more practical, wife Monica (Yeri Han). Though it may not seem obvious by reading the synopsis, this is a very universal film that captures the highs and lows of reaching for an elusive dream. Minari is so heart-breaking and yet so hopeful; it’s one of the most grounded interpretations of immigrant life that we’ve on screen. Writer-Director Lee Isaac Chung captures the beauty and darkness of real life with a devastatingly simple story. The performances are mesmerizing, be it that of veteran actor Youn Yuh-jung or young Alan S. Kim. You are guaranteed to end up in tears several times during the film’s runtime, but just like the Yi family, you’ll find a way to look on the bright side. – Monita Mohan

The Witch (2016)

Image via A24

Director/Writer: Robert Eggers

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw, Ellie Grainger, Lucas Dawson, Julian Richings, Bathsheba Garnett, Sarah Stephens, Daniel Malik/Wahab Chaudhry

Run Time: 1 hr 33 min

The Witch is a suspenseful and frightening film that defies expectations through delightfully terrifying imagery and thought-provoking story. It follows the story of a Puritan family, outcast from their village, who encounter strange and dangerous things in the woods beyond their farmland. The slow-build of horror, unfolding slowly and then seemingly all at once, is enhanced by the historical setting; the descent into hysteria is contrasted by the family’s devotion to their religion, and the climactic finale is triumphantly disturbing. — Olivia Fitzpatrick

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Director/Writer: Ryan Coogler

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Octavia Spencer, Melonie Diaz, Kevin Durald, and Chad Michael Murray

Run Time: 1 hr 25 min

Before Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan made Creed or Black Panther, the two made waves with their Sundance smash Fruitvale Station. While the film scored stellar reviews, The Weinstein Company bungled the release and the movie never found the audience it deserved. But now's the perfect time to check it out on Netflix. The film is based on the true story of Oscar Grant, a young man who was shot and killed by a BART police officer in Oakland in 2009. Jordan plays Grant and once again proves he's one of the best actors of his generation, while Coogler handles the story with tact and purpose. It's tremendously emotional. - Adam Chitwood

Moonlight (2016)

Director/Writer: Barry Jenkins

Cast: Alex R. Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes, Mahershala Ali, Naomi Harris, Janelle Monáe, Jharrel Jerome, André Holland

Run Time: 1 hr 50 min

In moonlight, black boys look blue. We’re told this by Mahershala Ali’s character, Juan, who steps in to mentor our young protagonist in the first third of the film. And “blue” is the tone of this movie from beginning to end. Barry Jenkins’ feature debut is a beautifully shot portrait of one individual’s struggle to discover who he is. Living in a fatherless home with a drug-addicted mother (Naomi Harris), Little/Chiron/Black drifts through his life seeking purpose, living most days in great fear. Bullying is a central theme of the film and the middle section, when we meet the character as a teenager in high school, is perhaps the most emotionally affecting. Ashton Sanders’ expressiveness is utterly piercing. Whenever he’s shot head-on, you know how frightened of the world he is, even if he has nothing to say. The film is about a lot of things—lower-class African American culture, sexuality, broken homes, addiction, identity, etc. But ultimately it’s about a hurting character, and that’s how Jenkins connects with the audience most effectively. — Brendan Michael

The Guest (2014)

Image via Picturehouse

Director: Adam Wingard

Writer: Simon Barrett

Cast: Dan Stevens, Maika Monroe, Sheila Kelley, Brendan Meyer

Run Time: 1 hr 40 min

Now here’s a film with a thrilling, action-packed story and standout cinematography. Released in 2014, Adam Wingard, an up-and-coming horror director at the time, came out with his new action-thriller, The Guest. The movie stars Maika Monroe as a teenage girl named Anna living in a small town, whose life is completely changed when a man claiming to be her late brother’s friend from the army shows up at their door. Played by Dan Stevens with a chilling calm and convincing American accent, the man in question, David, is invited by Anna’s mother to stay as long as he likes, and that he does.

David seems practically perfect, and he becomes a role model of sorts for Anna’s younger brother, Luke (Brendan Meyer), encouraging the teenager to physically defend himself against bullies at school. As David gets more violent and his actions get stranger, Anna starts to put together pieces of his real story. Yes, David is from the army, but he’s no ordinary soldier, and you definitely don’t want to get on his bad side. Seriously, if you love action movies, thrillers, or honestly any type of film, you have to watch The Guest. In the years since the film’s release, it has developed a cult following, and it’s well-deserved. Stevens is amazing as the creepy yet alluring David, and you’ll be in awe at some of the visuals in the film’s climactic finale. — Devin Forward

Room (2015)

Director: Lenny Abrahamson

Writer: Emma Donoghue

Cast: Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay, Sean Bridgers, Joan Allen, William H. Macy

Run Time: 1 hr 58 min

What makes Room the gut-punch that it is, is that this sort of thing has happened in the real world. Many times. Adapted from her own novel, Emma Donoghue’s script tells the story of a young woman, played wonderfully by Brie Larson, held captive in a soundproof shed in her captor’s backyard. Along the way, she’d given birth to the man’s child, Jack (Jacob Tremblay). Now five-years-old, Jack’s never left the shed, which he and his mother call “Room.” It’s their whole world—their sole reality. Jack doesn’t know the details of how he or his mother got here, and his contentment with the claustrophobic space becomes too much for his mother to bear, leading her to plot an escape. Lenny Abrahamson gets pitch-perfect performances from his actors, and the movie’s inherent sadness is overshadowed only by its hopeful celebration of life. This is one that beats you down much of the way, ultimately to lift you up in the end. — Brendan Michael

The Farewell (2019)

Director/Writer: Lulu Wang

Cast: Zhao Shu-zen, Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Aoi Mizuhara, Diana Lin

Run Time: 1 hr 40 min

A true story about a lie. Writer and director Lulu Wang's Sundance Film Festival darling The Farewell about a Chinese family forced to deal with a devastating reality, shows the elaborate lengths we go to in order to protect the ones we love. This emotional dramedy follows Billi (Awkwafina) a young Chinese-American writer who learns from her parents Haiyan Wang (Tzi Ma) and Lu Jian (Diana Lin) that her paternal grandmother known has Nai Nai (Zhao Shu-zen) has terminal lung cancer and not much longer to live. Rather than tell the elderly matriarch about her diagnosis, the family decides to orchestrate a wedding as an excuse for everyone to spend time together. This poignant film, which is based on a real experience in Wang’s life, emphasizes the true value of family and how you don’t know what you have until it’s gone. —Emily Bernard

Hereditary (2018)

Director/Writer: Ari Aster

Cast: Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff

Run Time: 2 hr 7 min

When you see filmmaker Ari Aster’s name on a project, you know you’re in for one haunting and disturbing ride. In his film Hereditary, we learn that hair and skin color might not be the only things we inherit from our ancestors. This jarring psychological thriller follows Annie Graham (Toni Collette) a miniature artist with a husband Steve (Gabriel Byrne) and two teenagers Peter (Alex Wolff) and Charlie (Milly Shapiro) who's grieving the death of her secretive and difficult mother Ellen Leigh. Ironically, since Ellen’s death, the family seems to have more interactions with her than when she was alive, as they are continuously plagued by demonic and other-worldly happenings and inexplicable tragedies. The deeper Annie dives into her mother’s past, the more troubling the secrets are that she unearths. Climb this wicked family tree, if you dare. — Emily Bernard

Midsommar (2019)

Director/Writer: Ari Aster

Cast: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, Vilhelm Blomgren, William Jackson Harper, Will Poulter

Run Time: 2 hr 28 min

Aren’t retreats supposed to be peaceful? Written and directed by Ari Aster, the mystifying horror-thriller Midsommartells the story of Dani Ardor (Florence Pugh), a woman in a struggling relationship while also recovering after her sister killed herself and their parents deliberately through carbon monoxide poisoning. To help her escape the madness in her personal life, her boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor) reluctantly invites her along on a trip with his friends to Sweden for the special midsummer festival that only occurs every 90 years. Upon arrival, Dani is in awe of the beautiful landscape, but quickly grows suspicious of the community’s traditions and intentions. In typical Aster fashion, this film takes a lot of turns you wouldn’t expect. So, expect the unexpected and be prepared to never look at flowers the same way again. —Emily Bernard

It Comes At Night (2017)

Image via A24

Director/Writer: Trey Edward Shults

Cast: Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Riley Keough

Run Time: 1 hr 31 min

It Comes at Nightboasts a miserable D CinemaScore, the tracking device the industry uses to measure “movie appeal among theatre audiences.” To an extent, I can understand why a movie audience might find this film unappealing, especially given that its title and trailer promise an elevated creature feature where a family must fight against some kind of monsters. That is, decidedly, not what is on filmmaker Trey Edward Shults’ (Waves) mind in It Comes at Night. Yes, there is technically “something” that comes at night for the family of Joel Edgerton, Carmen Ejogo, and Kelvin Harrison Jr., but it’s a sensitive, nuanced amalgam of disease, paranoia, delusions, human intruders (Christopher Abbott and Riley Keough), and only maybe actual creatures. As such, the real monsters at the center of It Comes at Night prove to be the humans inhabiting the frame. Shults’ film is an agonizing psychological chamber drama in a visceral horror film’s clothes. It’s bitter, heartbreaking, nerve-wrenching, and morally complicated -- it features one of the most downbeat “choices” I’ve ever seen made in a modern genre film. If you can check your expectations at the door and get yourself on Shults’ particular wavelength, It Comes at Night will wreck you in the best way possible, CinemaScore be damned. — Greg Smith

A Ghost Story (2017)

Image via A24

Director/Writer: David Lowery

Cast: Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara

Run Time: 1 hr 32 min

Right off the bat we’ll say that A Ghost Story is not for everyone, but if you’re into the idea of an indie about the existentialism of life as told via ghost story, this might be for you. This 2017 drama finds Casey Affleck playing a man who dies but then comes back to haunt his wife (Rooney Mara) and her house. There are no big special effects, it’s simply Affleck wearing a white sheet and moping around. But the construction of the film, and the incredible score, drive home the largess of existence and the sorrow of loss. This one’s certainly unique. – Adam Chitwood

Free Fire (2017)

Director: Ben Wheatley

Writers: Amy Jump and Ben Wheatley

Cast: Armie Hammer, Sharlto Copley, Brie Larson, Cillian Murphy, Jack Reynor, Sam Riley, and Noah Taylor

Run Time: 1 hr 30 min

What if an entire movie took place during a Mexican Standoff? That’s essentially the premise of Ben Wheatley’s Free Fire, which is a violent, R-rated good time. Set in the 1970s, the film begins with a meet-up between IRA members and an arms dealer, but complications ensue, backs are stabbed, and weapons are unloaded. There’s an undercurrent of dark humor to the entire proceeding that makes the film far more fun than you may be expecting, and performers like Armie Hammer and Brie Larson are more than up to the challenge of letting their comedic sensibilities shine. If you’re looking for an action movie that’s a little offbeat, a little different, give this one a shot. – Adam Chitwood

Ex Machina (2015)

Writer and Director: Alex Garland

Cast: Alicia Vikander, Domnhall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Sonoya Mizuno

Run Time: 1 hr 47 min

Alex Garland’s directorial debut is a tremendous sci-fi trip that gives us everything we want out of the genre. It not only uses technology as a lens to better understand our identity and humanity, but it also has specificity. In this case, Ex Machina has a keen eye on gender roles and power dynamics between the sexes even if at least one of the sexes, in this case, happens to be a machine. Ex Machina will keep you guessing from start to finish, and leave you trying to pick up your mind as the end credits roll. – Matt Goldberg

Laggies (2014)

Director: Lynne Shelton

Writer: Andrea Seigel

Cast: Keira Knightley, Chloë Grace Moretz, Sam Rockwell, Kaitlyn Dever

Run Time: 1 hr 39 min

Laggies is a charming and heartfelt story of a grown-ass woman (Kiera Knightley) who starts hanging out with a teenaged girl and ends up falling for the kid's father. A late-in-life coming of age story about a slacker with a heart of gold, Laggies boasts an electric romance between Knightley and Sam Rockwell, who brings his signature eccentric charisma to the table. Sweet with a bit of sexy in the mix, Laggies is a lovely, lowkey story about family, maturity and finding a place that feels like home. -- Haleigh Foutch

Obvious Child (2014)

Image via A24

Director/Writer: Gillian Robespierre

Cast: Jenny Slate, Jake Lacy, Gaby Hoffman, Polly Draper, Richard Kind, and David Cross

Run Time: 1 hr 23 min

Crudely dubbed an “abortion comedy,” Obvious Child is far more thoughtful and nuanced than its basic logline would have you believe. Jenny Slate stars as a young, struggling comedian who becomes pregnant after a drunken one-night stand, which she had following a bad breakup with her boyfriend. She makes plans to have an abortion, but as the date looms closer, she begins spending more and more time with the would-be father, developing a genuine relationship. This is a film with a lot of heart and humor, but its most memorable for affirming that Jenny Slate should be a bona fide star. – Adam Chitwood

The Spectacular Now (2013)

Image via A24

Director:James Ponsoldt

Writers: Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber

Cast: Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley, Brie Larson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Bob Odenkirk, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Kyle Chandler

Run Time: 1 hr 35 min

If it’s a teen movie of the indie variety you’re looking for, check out 2013’s The Spectacular Now. The film is an adaptation of a novel by Tim Tharp that boasts a pair of terrific performances from Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley. Teller plays a charming and popular high school student with a drinking problem who strikes up a relationship with a girl from his grade whose name he doesn’t know. She’s smart, funny, and bookish, and their burgeoning relationship forces both characters to confront hard truths about their lives. While the film does revolve around teens, it doesn’t shy away from darker subject matter—alcoholism, the cycle of abuse, and privilege. It’s not a dark movie necessarily, but it is more raw and real than a lot of other films of this variety. Teller and Woodley are great together, and director James Ponsoldtkeeps the story engaging, dramatic, and tremendously emotional, armed with a script from The Fault in Our Stars scribes Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Webe. – Adam Chitwood

