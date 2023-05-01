Shudder remains the number one place to get some chills as the weather gets warmer. After concluding last month’s “Halfway-to-Halloween” celebrations, Shudder is committed to maintaining speed as we get one step closer to the official spooky season. No matter what kind of horror movies you prefer, there’s always a huge selection on Shudder waiting to give you your next nightmare. This handy guide will tell you which movies to look out for as we gear up for another month of horror!

Huesera: The Bone Woman (2023)

Available on: May 12

Director: Michelle Garza Cervera | Runtime: 93 minutes | Sub-Genres: Supernatural, Body Horror

Cast: Natalia Solián, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Batalla, Mercedes Hernández, Aída López, and Sonia Cuouh

Husera: The Bone Woman is the directorial debut of Michelle Garza Cervera. This supernatural body-horror movie follows the journey of a young woman named Valeria (played by Natalia Solián) who has always dreamed of becoming a mother. When that dream comes true, however, it slowly turns into a nightmare as she is haunted and terrorized by occult forces. If you are a fan of movies like Kindred or Bed Rest, this movie is highly recommended. If you are a new parent, or expecting to become one soon, this might not the movie for you. Watch the trailer below!

Consecration (2023)

Available on: May 19

Director: Christopher Smith | Runtime: 90 minutes | Sub-Genres: Thriller, Supernatural

Cast: Jena Malone, Danny Huston, Ian Pirie, Janet Suzman, Eilidh Fisher, and Thoren Ferguson

After the unexpected death of her priest brother, Grace (Jena Malone) travels to the Isle of Skye, Scotland, to visit the convent he was last seen alive. The church tells her his death was a suicide, but she isn’t convinced he would ever do that to himself, or her. The more she investigates, the more she learns about the other mysterious deaths around the convent and discovers a dark secret about herself. If you’re a fan of religion-based supernatural horror movies, add Consecration to your watch list. Blessed be the curse!

Influencer (2023)

Available on: May 26

Director: Kurtis David Harder | Runtime: 92 minutes | Sub-Genres: Paranoia, Mystery

Cast: Emily Tennant, Sara Canning, Cassandra Naud

As popular influencer Madison (Emily Tennant) travels through Thailand on a solo backpacking trip, she struggles with the disparity between what she shares with her followers and what she is actually feeling. After her boyfriend bails on her at the last minute before the trip, she finds herself miserable until she meets a woman named CW (Cassandra Naud). CW is another solo traveler who shows Madison how to travel without inhibition, and without being addicted to social media. All seems well for their budding friendship until CW takes Madison off the grid entirely on a trip to a remote island. What ulterior motives might she be hiding?

High Tension (2003)

Available on: May 1

Director: Alexandre Aja | Runtime: 95 minutes | Sub-Genres: Slasher

Cast: Cécile de France, Maïwenn, Philippe Nahon, Franck Kalfoun

High Tension is a French horror film that follows two friends, Marie and Alexia (Cécile de France and Maïwenn, respectively) as they go to Alexia’s parents’ remote farmhouse for the weekend to study. After a quiet dinner with Alexia’s family, the violence gets ramped up quickly. Marie and Alexia fight for their survival as a serial killer invades the home, quickly dispatching Alexia’s parents and brother. Will they survive the night? More importantly, will they ever figure out the killer’s true motives?

The Babadook (2014)

Available on: May 15

Director: Jennifer Kent | Runtime: 94 minutes | Sub-Genres: Supernatural, Psychological Thriller

Cast: Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman, Hayley McElhinney, Daniel Henshall

A single mother (Essie Davis) who is struggling with the death of her husband and raising her problematic son by herself finally gets to relax and reset with a nice cup of tea. Just kidding. In the midst of her turmoil, a creepy children’s book appears in her house with a terrifying character called “The Babadook.” The more she tries to get rid of the sinister storybook, the more disturbing incidents plague her and her son, Samuel (Noah Wiseman). The creature from the book begins to manifest physically in her house, causing Amelia (Davis) to question her sanity and how far she is willing to go to protect her son from harm.

Inside (2007)

Available on: May 1

Directors: Julien Maury, Alexandre Bustillo | Runtime: 82 minutes | Sub-Genres: Suspense, Thriller

Cast: Béatrice Dalle, Alysson Paradis, Nathalie Rousel

There seems to be a trend in what Shudder is bringing to their catalog this May… Inside is another French horror film, and it happens to follow Sarah (Alysson Paradis), a pregnant woman whose husband dies in a horrific car crash. Four months later, as she prepares herself to become a single mother, a strange woman appears at her door, trying to gain access to Sarah’s home. Sarah learns that this woman has been stalking her for some time now, and wants to take her unborn baby from her.

Martyrs (2016)

Available on: May 1

Directors: Kevin Goetz, Michael Goetz | Runtime: 86 minutes | Sub-Genres: Revenge, Cult

Cast: Troian Bellisario, Bailey Noble, Caitlin Carmichael, Romy Rosemont

No need for subtitles for this recommendation, Martyrs is an American remake of the French film of the same name from 2008. After escaping a house where she had been held captive and tortured, a young girl finds herself at an orphanage where she quickly befriends another girl. Ten years later, Lucie (Troian Bellisario) returns to the house she escaped from and quickly executes the family that lives there. She calls her best friend from the orphanage, Anna (Bailey Noble) who is concerned that Lucie might have killed innocent people. After Anna arrives, the two of them discover a young girl locked in the basement of the house. They think they’re free, but they soon learn that their troubles have only just begun.

Although it’s not a movie or series, honorable mention this month goes to the Shudder Exclusive live-streaming event, The Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2023. The annual horror awards show will be streaming on Shudder and parent company AMC+ on Sunday, May 21 at 9 pm EST. Hosting for his third year in a row, David Dastmalchian (Boston Strangler) will be joined by co-host Peaches Christ (All About Evil). As horror fans already know, the horror genre consistently gets overlooked at more mainstream award ceremonies (looking at you, Academy Awards…) so Fangoria has teamed up with Shudder this year to host a horror-specific award show!

The Fangoria Chainsaw Awards recognizes the best and most brutal achievements in the horror film and television show category, and this year’s nominees are impressive. Among the nominations are Ti West’s X and Pearl, Jordan Peele’s Nope, Stranger Things, The Black Phone, Prey, Terrifier 2, Blood Relatives, Hellraiser, and Barbarian. Winners will receive their awards from featured presenters such as Hellraiser’s Jamie Clayton, The Black Phone’s Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw, and Malignant’s Akela Cooper. Fangoria will be introducing two new categories this year, Best Short and Best Cinematography, and Editor-In-Chief, Phil Nobile Jr., states that “the competition this year is going to be a bloodbath.”

Shudder will continue to add new and classic horror movies to its catalog as the month of May goes on, but keep a keen eye out for the ones listed in this article, they’re worth the watch (and the wait)!