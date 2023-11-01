Although the glorious month of October has come to an end, Shudder will always be a safe haven for horror movie addicts. In addition to the classic “unconventional” Christmas movies that deserve an annual rewatch after Halloween has passed such as Krampus, Violent Night, and the ever-debated Die Hard, there are plenty of straight-up horror films that have little to nothing to do with the holiday season being added to Shudder’s catalog. This article will help you find the next horror movie to keep the haunt going!
Anna and the Apocalypse (2017)
Available on: November 1
Director: John McPhail | Runtime: 98 minutes | Sub-Genres: Zombie, Comedy, Musical
Cast: Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming, Sarah Swire, Paul Kaye
There has to be at least one horror movie on this list that’s set around Christmastime, and this is the one! Taking place in Scotland, Anna and the Apocalypse features a group of teenagers who have to fight (and sing) to save their lives during the outbreak and immediate aftermath of a zombie infection. Starring Ella Hunt (Dickinson), Malcolm Cumming (Murder Island), Sarah Swire (The Boys), and Game of Thrones’ Paul Kaye, the film blends the musical genre with the zombie comedy to holly, jolly results. If you’re looking for something a little more lighthearted to kick off the post-Halloween season, this is the movie you’re looking for!
Birth/Rebirth (2023)
Available on: November 10
Director: Laura Moss | Runtime: 98 minutes | Sub-Genres: Psychological Thriller, Sci-Fi
Cast: Marin Ireland, Judy Reyes, Breeda Wool, Monique Gabriela Curnen, LaChanze
This Shudder exclusive takes a page or two out of Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein novel, in a modern retelling of the gruesome reincarnation tale. Played by Marin Ireland (Justified: City Primeval), Dr. Rose Casper is a hospital pathologist working in the morgue. Considering her chosen profession, it’s no surprise that she prefers to be somewhat isolated from society. Her quiet world is suddenly thrown into chaos when the 5-year-old daughter of Celie Morales (Judy Reyes) ends up on her autopsy table. Reyes, who is a single mother who works as a nurse in the hospital’s maternity ward, becomes suspicious of Casper after her daughter’s body mysteriously disappears from the hospital. Listening to her gut instincts, she follows Casper back to her home where she discovers that her daughter has been successfully reincarnated, but with many complications. The two women will have to trust and rely on each other to keep the young girl alive because Reyes refuses to lose her daughter again.
I Am Not A Serial Killer (2016)
Available on: November 6
Director: Billy O’Brien | Runtime: 103 minutes | Sub-Genres: Supernatural, Psychological
Cast: Christopher Lloyd, Max Records, Laura Fraser, Tim Russell, Karl Geary
Based on Dan Wells’ best-selling novel of the same name, I Am Not A Serial Killer takes place in a small midwestern town, following a troubled teenage boy, John Cleaver (Max Records). John has been diagnosed as a sociopath and often has homicidal impulses, making him the perfect candidate to become a future serial killer. He does his best to manage these impulses by keeping a strict rule system, (similar to "Harry's Code" from the show Dexter) which he discusses with his therapist, Grant (Karl Geary).
One night, he witnesses his next-door neighbor, Bill Crowley (Christopher Lloyd) brutally murder a drifter. Furthermore, he watches in horror as Crowley removes his lungs and replaces them with those of his victim, leaving his lungs to dissolve into a black oily substance. As John also studies mythology and other mystical folklore, he becomes even more intrigued by his seemingly harmless-looking elderly neighbor. The events in this movie span from Halloween to Christmas, making it the perfect transitional movie to check out this November.
Mastemah (2022)
Available on: November 6
Director: Didier D. Daarwin | Runtime: 100 minutes | Sub-Genres: Foreign, Possession
Cast: Camille Razat, Olivier Barthélémy, Tibo Vandenborre
Mastemah is a French horror film that takes place in the deep countryside, providing beautiful and atmospheric horror visuals not unlike those from The Witch, Lamb, or The Nun. Similar to these other films, Mastemah also introduces religion as a major component of the horror elements. The movie follows a young psychiatrist, Louise Wilmens (Camille Razat) as she begins to study a new patient, Théo (Olivier Barthélémy) who exhibits bizarre and unexplainable behaviors. The film and trailer are both in the French language, but if subtitles don’t scare you off, it’s a great choice if you’re a big fan of possession and exorcism-style horror movies.
Berberian Sound Studio (2012)
Available on: November 13
Director: Peter Strickland | Runtime: 94 minutes | Sub-Genres: Drama, Thriller
Cast: Toby Jones, Antonio Mancino, Guido Adorni, Cosimo Fusco
If you’re a fan of taking a look behind the scenes for special effects and sound editing this British psychological horror movie is a great start. Set in Italy, a British sound engineer (Toby Jones) begins working on a film project at the prestigious Berberian Sound Studio. What begins as a normal job for him, quickly turns into a tense and uncomfortable position as he learns that the film’s director (Cosimo Fusco) is creating an Italian giallo-style horror movie. He sympathizes with the actresses, as they are forced to their breaking point by the director, similar to how Alfred Hitchcock and Stanley Kubrick have been accused of similar practices in their respective films, Psycho and The Shining. Forced to do foley work, he finds himself becoming increasingly disgusted by his work and what it is being used to create.
The Wretched (2019)
Available on: November 13
Directors: The Pierce Brothers | Runtime: 96 minutes | Sub-Genres: Supernatural, Mystery
Cast: John-Paul Howard, Piper Curda, Jamison Jones, Azie Tesfai, Zarah Mahler
In the aftermath of the separation and pending divorce of his parents, 17-year-old Ben (John-Paul Howard), moves in with his father, Liam (Jamison Jones). There, he gets a job working for his father at a local marina and subsequently befriends Dillon (Blane Crockarell), the young son of his next-door neighbor Abbie (Zarah Mahler). One night, he sees a dark humanoid creature lurking around Dillon and Abbie’s porch, but it disappears when a spotlight turns on. Concerned for Dillon, his infant brother, and their mother, Ben investigates the creature and its connection to the strange markings on nearby trees and other wooden surfaces. He soon learns that Abbie has been possessed by an ancient forest witch, and must try to save her sons. Due to his history of acting out in response to the separation of his parents, his father dismisses his concerns, leaving Ben relatively alone in his heroic endeavors.
Pontypool (2008)
Available on: November 20
Director: Bruce McDonald | Runtime: 96 minutes | Sub-Genres: Zombie, Suspense Thriller
Cast: Stephen McHattie, Lisa Houle, Georgina Reilly
This Canadian thriller takes a unique twist on infectious zombie viruses in that the cause of infection is not from a bite, not airborne, but something even more dangerous. Shock-jock radio host Grant Mazzy (Stephen McHattie) finds himself barricaded in his recording studio as he and his team listen to accounts of riots and extreme violence happening in provinces nearby. As details emerge, they quickly learn that certain words in the English language have been infected by a rare virus, causing certain people to become infected after hearing a specific word or phrase. Fortunately, his assistant can decipher a French broadcast that confirms this. Still, with no way of knowing what words to avoid and what language to speak, he will have to find a way out of his studio-turned-bunker in relative silence.
