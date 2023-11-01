This Shudder exclusive takes a page or two out of Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein novel, in a modern retelling of the gruesome reincarnation tale. Played by Marin Ireland (Justified: City Primeval), Dr. Rose Casper is a hospital pathologist working in the morgue. Considering her chosen profession, it’s no surprise that she prefers to be somewhat isolated from society. Her quiet world is suddenly thrown into chaos when the 5-year-old daughter of Celie Morales (Judy Reyes) ends up on her autopsy table. Reyes, who is a single mother who works as a nurse in the hospital’s maternity ward, becomes suspicious of Casper after her daughter’s body mysteriously disappears from the hospital. Listening to her gut instincts, she follows Casper back to her home where she discovers that her daughter has been successfully reincarnated, but with many complications. The two women will have to trust and rely on each other to keep the young girl alive because Reyes refuses to lose her daughter again.