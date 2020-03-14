The Best Movies on Starz Right Now

If you’re looking for variety and volume in your movie streaming library, you could do a lot worse than Starz. The cable network is best known for their epic original TV hits like Outlander and Black Sails, but they’ve also got a killer lineup of movies subscribers can watch on demand. While some of these titles are likely playing on the Starz network broadcast, this list is aimed at those who are looking to stream movies now via the Starz app, on-demand library or the add-on subscriptions via hosts like Hulu and Prime Video.

And it’s a pretty diverse field of choices! Unlike a lot of streamers who are seriously lacking in movies that came out before 1980, Starz has a pretty dang decent selection of classics, including a bounty of Westerns. They’ve also got some new releases that lit up the box office in recent months, a roster of familiar favorites and modern classics, and a whole bunch of hidden gems, from horror to indie dramas.

Check out our picks for the best movies streaming on Starz below