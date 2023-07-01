We would say that Tubi is one of the best streaming services money can buy, but the beauty of the popular streaming service is that it is entirely free. Even better, the service offers some of the biggest franchises and feature films, ranging from modern hits to all-time classics. These films form a depth of offerings that is as refreshingly unexpected as it is remarkably versatile. To show how there has never been a better time to subscribe to the free streaming platform, here are just a few of the best movies to watch on Tubi right now.

10 Jurassic Park (1993)

Run Time: 2 hours 7 minutes | Genre: Sci-Fi | Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, Bob Peck, Martin Ferrero, BD Wong, Joseph Mazzello, Ariana Richards, Samuel L. Jackson, and Wayne Knight

Tubi has become home to the most fantastic dinosaur film ever made (sorry, Land Before Time). Based on Michael Crichton's groundbreaking novel and directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg, the iconic film poses the question of what would happen if the greatest scientific minds in the world figured out a way to resurrect the extinct animals of the Jurassic era and beyond. When the confident billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) invited a group of archeologists to his technologically advanced theme park, it doesn't take long for things to go horribly wrong, and the cloned dinosaurs begin to wreak havoc on Jurassic Park.

While the first film is tough to beat, those wishing to continue the franchise will be delighted to know that the first four films in the franchise are also available to stream on Tubi, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and the monstrously successful Jurassic World, which functioned both as a reboot of the franchise and a continuation of the existing timeline.

9 Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Run Time: 2 hours 33 minutes | Genre: War | Director: Quentin Tarantino

Cast: Brad Pitt, Diane Kruger, Eli Roth, Mélanie Laurent, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, Daniel Brühl, and Til Schweiger

Of all the many great films from Quentin Tarantino, his WWII historical fiction piece Inglourious Basterds may very well be his best. Taking place in an alternate timeline during World War II, the film sees Lt. Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) lead an all-Jewish-American squad of soldiers as they formulate a plan to assassinate Adolf Hitler. With a flawless balance of dark humor and exhilarating thrills, Inglourious Basterds may just be Tarantino's masterpiece. Plus, it also comes complete with one of the best villain performances ever brought to film with Christoph Waltz's vile SS colonel Hans Landa.

8 The Green Knight (2021)

Run Time: 2 hours 10 minutes | Genre: Fantasy | Director: David Lowery

Cast: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Ralph Ineson, Barry Keoghan, and Erin Kellyman

David Lowery's medieval fantasy epic is just as bizarre as it is beautiful. Based on the Arthurian legend from The Gawain Poet, the dark fantasy film primarily focuses on Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), an ambitious young knight who hopes to prove his worth to the King (Sean Harris). He gets his chance when a mysterious and monstrous Green Knight (Ralph Ineson) arrives at the King's court, challenging the King's finest warrior to a strange competition - strike a blow on him, and he will return the blow a year later. When Sir Gawain decapitates the knight (but doesn't kill him), he is effectively given one year to live before he must honor the challenge.

7 3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Run Time: 2 hours 2 minutes | Genre: Western | Director: James Mangold

Cast: Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, Ben Foster, Logan Lerman, Dallas Roberts, Peter Fonda, Vinessa Shaw, Alan Tudyk, and Luce Rains

Before James Mangold became the filmmaker behind Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and a highly ambitious Star Wars prequel, the director's humble beginnings can be traced back to 2007's 3:10 to Yuma. A remake of the 1957 film of the same name, the Oscar-nominated Western showcases a manipulative outlaw engaged in a psychological duel against a humble rancher. Complete with wonderful Western grit and great performances from Russell Crowe and Christian Bale, it's a film that pays homage to the many films in the genre that came before it.

6 The Mummy (1999)

Run Time: 2 hours 4 minutes | Genre: Adventure | Director: Stephen Sommers

Cast: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, Arnold Vosloo, Kevin J. O'Connor, Jonathan Hyde, Oded Fehr, and Erick Avari

Now that the actor has entered the public eye again after winning an Oscar for The Whale, many fans of the beloved Brendan Fraser have been hoping to revisit one of his most iconic films, The Mummy. While more of an action-adventure picture than the horror classic it's based on, The Mummy is pretty much the best Indiana Jones movie never made. The film sees Rick O'Connell (Brendan Fraser) lead an expedition to the mythical city of Hamunaptra, where the unwittingly awakened an ancient undead evil.

Tubi is also home to the other entries in Fraser's Mummy trilogy, along with the 1999 film's rock solid follow-up, The Mummy Returns and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, which says goodbye to the Imhotep and Egypt and instead explores the nation of China.

5 Close Encounters of the Third Kind Director's Cut (1977)

Run Time: 2 hours 17 minutes | Genre: Sci-Fi | Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut, Teri Garr, Melinda Dillon, and Bob Balaban

Another Oscar-winning classic available on Tubi from Steven Spielberg, Close Encounters of the Third Kind is a massive milestone for the legendary filmmaker. It was not only the director's direct follow-up to the monstrously successful Jaws, but it also offered an influential and inspired look at extraterrestrials in movies. The film sees a small rural community plunge into uncertainty and fear when a UFO is sighted, leading to a truly unexpected and surprising result.

4 Minari (2020)

Run Time: 1 hour 55 minutes | Genre: Drama | Director: Lee Isaac Chung

Cast: Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan Kim, Noel Cho, and Youn You-jung

Steven Yeun may be best known for his television work due to his starring roles in The Walking Dead and Invincible, he proved his potential as a film star in the heart-warming Minari. Following a Korean immigrant family who starts a new life on an Arkansas farm, Minari is a raw, honest, and remarkable portrayal of the pros and cons associated with the American Dream. The entire movie is fantastic, but things really get good when the matriarch, Soonja (Youn Yuh-jung), comes to the farm to help with the considerable transitional period for her family.

3 White Men Can't Jump (1992)

Run Time: 1 hour 55 minutes | Genre: Comedy | Director: Ron Shelton

Cast: Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson, Rosie Perez, Tyra Ferrell, Cylk Cozart, Kadeem Hardison, and Ernest Harden Jr.

Even though the film was just remade as a Hulu original, the original White Men Can't Jump is still a timeless classic that deserves to be rewatched or experienced for the first time. Sidney Deane (Wesley Snipes) and Billy Hoyle (Woody Harrelson) are two experienced and skilled basketball hustlers who see a chance for a big payday by entering a tournament with a significant cash prize. The film is hysterical from start to finish and even offers emotional moments depicting friendship and tolerance.

2 Room 237 (2012)

Run Time: 1 hour 42 minutes | Genre: Documentary | Director: Rodney Ascher

Cast: Bill Blakemore, Geoffrey Cocks, Juli Kearns, John Fell Ryan, and Jay Weidner

Film fans widely consider The Shining to be not just the greatest film from Stanley Kubrick, but one of the greatest films ever made in the years since its release. The ground-breaking masterpiece has inspired countless theories and essays, with new interpretations of the film's text appearing almost daily. The documentary Room 237 explores just some of those interpretations, adding even more new potential meanings to one of the most influential horror films of all time.

1 Notorious (1946)

Run Time: 1 hour 42 minutes | Genre: Film-Noir | Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Cast: Cary Grant, Ingrid Bergman, and Claude Rains

What better way to end a list of great films on Tubi than one by the Master of Suspense himself, Alfred Hitchcock. Though the filmmaker may be best known for his forays into horror, Notorious combines a few genres to create a remarkably well-crafted espionage story. Part drama, part romance, all film-noir, Notorious sees a civilian woman named Alicia Huberman (Ingrid Bergman) get recruited by the devilishly handsome Agent Devlin (Cary Grant), who convinces Huberman to infiltrate a fascist scientist ring.

