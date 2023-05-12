Movie lovers take to Letterbxd to rate their favorite films and create fascinating lists. It's a social network for cinephiles and a great place to discover new films. It takes a talented actor or actress to carry an entire movie, so why not celebrate the Hollywood stars that are the masters of their craft? Letterboxd ranked the best solo performance in movies.

From an astronaut stranded on Mars to a man trying to escape a desert island, these roles gave actors an opportunity to showcase their talents. It's easy to get lost in a good story but phenomenal acting injects the viewer into the action. Take a look at these films that feature one main character that stand out from the rest.

11 I Am Legend (2007)

Image via Warner Bros

Letterboxd Score: 3.3/5

I Am Legendis an apocalyptic monster film featuring Will Smith (pre-Oscars slap) as a one-man act for most of the film. It tells the story of the sole survivor of a plague in New York City as he fights to survive and find a cure. Directed by Frances Lawrence (known for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), there's plenty of drama for Smith to sink his teeth into.

Despite him being the solo act, the pacing of I Am Legend hits the right marks, engaging viewers until the end. For a movie with very little human interaction (does his loyal dog Samantha count?) Smith tackled the role with heart. Hopefully, he'll find his way back onto the big screen. Hollywood has a short memory and this film is a reminder of the likable actor we all once knew.

10 Buried (2010)

Letterboxd Score: 3.3/10

Imagine what it would be like to be trapped alive in a coffin with only a cell phone and a lighter. That's the plot of the thrillerBuried. Ryan Reynolds (who's coming back as everyone's favorite superhero in Deadpool 3) is the lone actor for the most part and turns out an amazing performance as a man racing the clock to stay alive.

Reynolds gets props for leading viewers down a twisted path (this film isn't for anyone whose claustrophobic). It may be a panic attack waiting to happen but worth watching for Reynolds fans. Remember, take slow deep breaths if you intend to make it to the final scene of this one.

9 127 Hours (2010)

Image Via Searchlight Pictures

Letterboxd Score: 3.5/5

James Franco earned a 2011 Academy Awards nomination for his role in the survival film 127 Hours. It tells the true story of a climber who becomes trapped under a boulder while mountain climbing near Moab, Utah. It can be challenging to carry an entire movie, but Franco tackles the role with zeal.

Directed by Danny Boyle (the mastermind behind films likeSlumdog Millionaireand28 Days Later), it's fascinating to see the lengths the character goes to survive.The result is a riveting movie that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats the entire time. It doesn't hurt that Franco is easy on the eyes.

8 Life Of Pi (2012)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Letterboxd Score: 3.7/5

Magical and breathtaking, Life of Piis another film that masterfully features one main character. Well, one human character (who acts opposite a Bengal tiger). It follows a teenage Indian boy who survives an accident at sea and is left to survive with a ferocious beast. Suraj Sharma is unmatched in the solo role that takes viewers on an emotional journey.

Directed by Ang Lee (the creative force behind Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon), Life of Pi has all the makings to become a beloved classic. Based on the novel written by Yan Martel, it's a poignant and philosophical story punctuated by Sharma's moving performance. This one is a stunning work of cinematography.

6 The Machinist

Letterboxd Score: 3.7/5

While The Machinist features a supporting cast, Christian Bale does most of the heavy lifting (despite his skeletal frame). In fact, the actor famously lost 60 pounds for the role. The movie is about an industrial worker whose sanity is in question when he doesn't sleep for a year. Bale's dedication to the character is undeniably phenomenal.

There's no denying that Bale is a cut above the rest of Hollywood with the lengths he's willing to go for a part. The Machinist wouldn't be a dark and thrilling film without his emaciated body, which became its own character in and of itself. This is one drama that you don't want to miss.

5 The Martian

Image via 20th Century Fox

Letterboxd Score: 3.7/5

No one is better at world-building than Ridley Scott (think the Alien Franchise) and Matt Damon is the perfect actor to take on the role of Mark Watney inThe Martian. Based on the book by Andy Wier, the premise is about an astronaut who fights for survival when he's marooned on Mars.

The ensemble cast is stellar with A-listers like Jessica Chastain, Jeff Daniels, and Sean Bean. Yet, Damon spends most of the film acting alone and carries the role with humor and warmth. This is a fun film that has viewers rooting for him at every turn. Fans can see Damon in the upcoming Oppenheimer.

4 Locke(2013)

Letterboxd Score: 3.5/5

Locke is an underrated gemabout a dedicated family who receives a life-changing phone call. It's a riveting film that takes place entirely in one car ride. Tom Hardy (from Mad Max: Fury Road) stands out as a man going to great lengths to preserve his cultivated life. Hardy carries the role with masterful precision.

This thriller slipped below the radar and deserves more attention than it received. Directed by Steve Knight (who writes for television series like Firefly and Peaky Blinders), Locke is suspenseful and offers unique storytelling. Hardy commands the camera as the only human on the screen.

3 Gravity (2013)

Image via Warner Bros.

Letterboxd Score: 3.5/5

Gravity is a sci-fi movie that focuses primarily on Sandra Bullock as one of two astronauts stranded in space. Of course, she acts alongside heavy-hitter George Clooney (most recently seen in the rom-com Ticket to Paradise). Yet, Bullock shines in every scene, especially when she's the lone actress adrift in a space shuttle.

Alfonso Cuaron directed this film which is edge-of-your-seat entertainment. This unforgettable film features some of Bullock's best work, proving that she's more than just a one-trick pony. She may be America's sweetheart, but there's no denying that the woman has immense talent. Gravity is the perfect vehicle for her solo performance.

2 Moon (2009)

Image via Press

Letterboxd Score: 3.8/5

Moon is an unpredictable sci-fi film that might not be what viewers expect. Sam Rockwell does double duty as two separate characters in the same film. He plays an astronaut at the end of his three-year space stint. Things take a strange turn when a mysterious stowaway appears on the ship.

Rockwell shows he has the acting chops to handle challenging roles in this film directed by Duncan Jones (who also directed Warcraft). Complex and captivating, Moon doesn't disappoint.It's worth watching for the cinematography alone. It shines a light on isolation and humanity.

1 Castaway (2000)

Letterboxd Score: 3.8/5

The ultimate one-man movie is Castaway. Tom Hanks stars as Chuck Noland, a FedEx deliveryman who is stranded on a remote desert island after he survives a plane crash. Hanks gives an extraordinary performance as a man determined to survive.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis (the powerhouse behindBack to the Future and Forrest Gump), Castaway was a blockbuster sensation upon its release. Hanks lost a considerable amount of weight for the role and does a superb job acting alongside a volleyball. The movie is an instant classic in the making.

