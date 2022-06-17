There are many types of movies. Thrillers that keep you on the edge of your seat, action flicks that don’t require too much brain power, fantasy epics that transport you to other worlds…the list goes on. But one of the most satisfying types of movies is the one in which not much happens at all. Movies that are simply people talking allow us to see differing points of view and can help shape or transform our own. They are vehicles to explore topics through a diverse range of characters. From those exciting first conversations in Richard Linklater's Before Sunrise, to some philosophical meanderings in MindWalk, to plays reimagined for the big screen like Fences, these movies are truly a showcase of the art of conversation. Before Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, one such conversational movie, releases on Hulu, check out these other similar films.

Before Sunrise (1995)

Is there anything more romantic than a chance meeting with “the one” traveling through Europe? Well, it seems not, judging by Richard Linklater’s Before Sunrise. Jesse (Ethan Hawke) has been exploring Europe and is now on the train to Vienna to catch a flight back to the U.S. While on-board he gets talking to Celine (Julie Delpy), a French student on her way back to Paris. As sparks fly, Jesse convinces Celine to take the impulsive decision to get off the train with him. Although this one has just as much potential to turn into a horror movie (kidnapping and all), what follows is a fresh take on blossoming love. Free from the clichés of montages and predictable romance movie structure, it is simply two strangers connecting deeply whilst wandering foreign terrain. And with the stunning backdrop of the Vienna scenery, the romantic bliss is taken up a good few notches.

This movie spawned two sequels, both of which were set nine years apart. Before Sunset focuses on their second meeting in Paris, which sees them rekindle their connection and take stock of what that means for their own situations in life. And the last of the trilogy, Before Midnight sees Jesse and Celine in the grip of married life, shouldering the baggage that comes with it. This is a set of movies that display the highs and lows within the lifespan of a relationship. However, there’s just something about that initial, hopeful meeting in Before Sunrise that secures the spot on this list.

The Two Popes (2019)

Adapted from screenwriter, Anthony McCarten’s play, The Pope, The Two Popes is set in the aftermath of a Vatican scandal involving corruption and blackmail. When Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce), who will later become Pope Francis, comes to hand his resignation to Pope Benedict XVI (Anthony Hopkins), things don’t go as smoothly as he would like. With Benedict instead refusing to hear his resignation in hopes of Bergoglio becoming his successor, the two enter into conversations aiming to find common ground. Both Hopkins and Pryce are naturals when portraying these prominent religious figures. But if you thought all pope talk was simply religion centered, you’d be wrong. With conversations turning to football and even The Beatles, this is an intriguing glimpse behind the scenes of the Vatican walls. Well, the closest we can hope for anyway.

My Dinner with Andre (1981)

My Dinner with Andre sees frustrated actor Wally (Wallace Shawn) accept an invitation to meet an old theater acquaintance, Andre (Andre Gregory), for dinner. Having heard stories of Andre’s travels seeking enlightenment, he has no idea what to expect. When they finally sit down to dinner, Andre goes full force in regaling Wally with his tales of monks and forest retreats. There are certainly no awkward silences at this dinner meeting. But while the majority of the first hour could basically be described as Andre’s monologue, the second half of the movie sees some fascinating conversation ensue. With Wally being a homebody and Andre being the opposite (but struggling to accept that) the two offer their unique insights on life and the most desirable ways to live. A feature film set fully at a restaurant table may seem quite the challenge, however, the dialogue proves to be so engrossing, you barely realize almost two hours have passed.

12 Angry Men (1957)

The 1950s’ drama, 12 Angry Men is a movie which depicts one of the most significant conversations of all – the one deciding a man’s fate. When a young man is on trial for murder, these men of the jury literally have his life in their hands. However, when one man, Jury #8 (Henry Fonda) goes against the others, it’s up to him to try to convince them that perhaps a guilty verdict wouldn’t be the right one.

Full of heated moral debates, this film makes the viewer a part of the jury themselves. Never leaving the jury room (except for a couple of minutes in court), we are forced to piece together information about the defendant based on what is being discussed. What makes this movie special is the 12 personalities, each with an array of their own experiences and outlooks on life, trying to come together in this all important moment. This movie, which serves as a window into one of the most crucial civic duties, is still considered by many as a true masterpiece of cinema.

Locke (2013)

A car, a phone, and serious high stakes discussions is the offering in this one. Steven Knight’s Locke is a psychological drama centered on Ivan Locke’s (Tom Hardy) drive from Birmingham to London. But this is no ordinary long-distance drive, as we soon discover. He is actually driving to London as a woman he had a one-night stand with is going into premature labor. Through a series of speakerphone conversations, we unravel the complexities of his world. From tension mounting discussions with his wife, Bethan (Olivia Coleman) about his infidelity to worrying phone calls with the maternity unit about complications, and even imaginary conversations with his absentee father, this film definitely goes to show you don’t need action to be thrilling. And even though Hardy is the only actor to appear onscreen throughout the entire film, his sublime performance truly captivates the viewer.

Coffee and Cigarettes (2003)

Coffee and Cigarettes offers a slightly different formula, but one that is equally engaging. It sees a series of vignettes in which celebrities playing themselves or versions of themselves converse over, you guessed it, coffee and cigarettes. This black and white experimental movie certainly divided critics, however, there are definitely a few stand out scenes. Bill Murray in conversation with members of the Wu-Tang Clan for one. Jim Jarmusch’s odd collection of ramblings may be hit or miss, but in the world of dialogue heavy movies, it stands out as one of the finest examples.

Fences (2016)

Put Viola Davis and Denzel Washington together and you know there’s going to be plenty of powerful dialogue. Based on August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name and directed by Washington himself, Fences is a sobering look at the after-effects of racist attitudes.

It tells the story of Troy (Washington), a man who longed to be a baseball player but was labeled too old by the time major leagues began admitting Black athletes. Living his days as a sanitation worker in Pittsburgh, he begins to let his bitterness consume him and seep into his interactions with his family. This is most prominent when he sabotages his son’s chance at living out his own sporting dreams. But while Washington was superb in the role, it was Davis that earned the Oscar for her portrayal of his long-suffering wife, Rose.

Certified Copy (2010)

Although at first appearing to be reminiscent of Linklater’s Before Sunrise, Certified Copy isn’t quite so black and white. When English author James (William Shimell) is in town to discuss his new book about the significance of copies, as well as original art, he meets a French store owner, played by Juliette Binoche. Being a fan of his book, she invites him to her store, resulting in her then showing him around the area. A series of deep conversations ensue. However, the plot shifts when a waitress mistakes them for husband and wife. From this moment on, we see both take on these roles, eventually leading to darker conversations which hint at a complex history. The viewer, however, is left wondering what this all means. Are they play-acting this history? Was their “first encounter” just an attempt to spark a dead marriage? Or was there a passage of time and everything was real? Whichever you choose to decide, one thing for sure is that this talking-based movie is certainly made to be talked about.

MindWalk (1990)

MindWalk is a captivating conversation almost doubling as a philosophy and science lecture. As a viewer you’re bound to walk away from this movie with just that little bit more insight into the complexities of the world’s structure. It focuses on a conversation between three vastly different people. Sonia (Liv Ullmann) is a Norwegian physicist, who is on a possibly permanent sabbatical after discovering her work was being used for weapons development. Jack (Sam Waterston) is an American politician recovering from a recent defeat as a presidential candidate. And Jack’s friend, Tom (John Heard) is a poet and former political speechwriter. When Jack and Tom meet Sonia at Mont Saint-Michel, the three spend the afternoon together dissecting their differing points of view on the world. This movie is probably what you would expect from a conversation between a politician, a poet, and a physicist, but that’s not a bad thing. There are definitely some intellectual musings to be had with this one.