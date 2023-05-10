Plants are everywhere. Among them are the world's biggest and oldest multicellular organisms. While humans accept their alien "otherness," plants are almost always considered inherently benign: they're food, decorations in the home, or just the background.

Yet, some writers and filmmakers understand that their "otherness" can also make them threatening. In vast numbers, as in forests and jungles, plants hide darkness and danger. Sometimes, humans can imagine that individual plants may not simply hide danger but be a danger. What follows are films where plants are either our enemy or make places where our enemy lurks and waits for us to enter.

10 'The Guardian' (1990)

Everyone's allowed to put a foot wrong now and then, but with 1990's The Guardian William Friedkin (who directed The French Connection and The Exorcist, two of New Hollywood's greatest films) got it wrong with both feet. A film about a hamadryad, an ancient green dryad inhabiting a tree and abducting children; constant script and story changes meant it never really hung together.

The true horror at the heart of The Guardian is that a tree — whether or not infested with a dryad — can actively harm humans. It resurrects an old nightmare that our ancestors must have told for hundreds of thousands of years as they sat around campfires surrounded by ancient forests that seemed to go on forever.

9 'The Naked Jungle' (1954)

Producer George Pal and director Byron Haskin made the great sci-fi classic The War of the Worlds in 1953. The following year they got together to make The Naked Jungle starring Charlton Heston just before he became a big Hollywood name. The film is about a giant horde of army ants marauding through a jungle in Brazil, a horde that occasionally spills over into villages and plantations (including the one owned by Heston's character), devouring everything in its path.

The constant threat of the horde is hidden deep inside the jungle, itself a constant looming threat surrounding every settlement and bordering every river. When the horde finally appears in all its frenzied waves of lethal ants, it somehow seems less threatening and more vulnerable away from the jungle and out in the open. That's proven when Heston sacrifices his plantation by blowing up a dam and washing away the horde.

8 'Jack the Giant Slayer' (2013)

Folklorists think the original story of "Jack and the Beanstalk" may go back more than five thousand years. The version almost everyone knows today first appeared in the early 1700s. Jump forward to 2013, and this Bryan Singer-directed version appears on the big screen, mixed with another old fairy tale, "Jack the Giant Killer."

A good film that sadly underperformed with audiences and critics, in Jack the Giant Slayer, the giant beanstalks — and it turns out there are quite a few of them — become the bridges between our world with all its familiar evils and that "other," scarier place with all its unknown and therefore even more terrifying evils.

7 'The Ruins' (2008)

Anyone who's ripped vines off brickwork or trellis knows what sticky, prickly, invasive things they are. The Ruins stars a carnivorous plant in a Mayan ruin that infects humans with vine-like tendrils; once infected, there's no hope for the victim.

This 2008 film comes with a scene where one protagonist uses a knife to try and cut the vines out of her own body. It's saying something about the horror of plants gone bad when that scene still pales next to the whole nightmare of humans being preyed upon for a little extra fertilizer.

6 'The Happening' (2008)

A film that confused the critics, The Happening rests on a B-movie premise, which is okay since that was director M. Night Shyamalan's intention. As a self-defense mechanism against humanity, plants somehow evolve the capacity to create and then emit neurotransmitters that induce humans to kill themselves in waves of mass suicide.

Silly premise aside, the real horror underlying the film is that something as seemingly innocuous as a plant is capable of forcing the planet's dominant organism to self-destruct. The idea, if not the mechanism itself, is insidious, which is, perhaps, exactly what humans should expect from plants.

5 'Little Shop of Horrors' (1986)

Bizarrely, the most frightening thing in a film about a plant that wants to consume every human on Earth — a "Mean Green Mother from Outer Space" — is a dentist. The film, based on a musical that itself was based on the original 1960 film by Roger Corman movie of the same name, became a smash hit once released on video.

Great songs and a horrifying plant outclassed but not outmatched by Steve Martin's gruesomely sadistic dentist make for a fun film that never quite loses the nightmarish edge of starring a plant that wants only one thing ... to be fed.

4 'Annihilation' (2018)

Annihilation is both a great science fiction film and a great horror film. The horror has a genuinely intriguing scientific basis, the arrival of an alien organism that creates an area called the Shimmer. Nothing that enters the Shimmer returns until someone returns.

Playing on humanity's fear of being replaced, absorbed, or changed, the audience is taken through an environment that is both familiar and exotic; it sees animals and plants that should not exist, including, terrifyingly, plants that even look like humans. In Annihilation, the Shimmer is nature transformed: if not an enemy, it still represents an ending to everything we know.

3 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' (1956)

Considered one of the most important films in the sci-fi canon, Invasion of the Body Snatchers is a film that endures, proving that a great idea combined with great direction and acting will always produce great art.

At the heart of this 1956 film is the great fear of not knowing, not trusting family or friends or colleagues, of something sinister and malevolent taking control of your life and society from the inside. What better way to express that fear than have some seed pods from space falling onto a fertile and vulnerable Earth?

2 'The Day of the Triffids' (1963)

John Wyndham's novel The Day of the Triffids is the best plant vs. human story ever written. Much of the dark trepidation that came with mobile carnivorous plants feeding on humans was made helpless by global blindness and the breakdown of civil society.

The film also shows what is now considered old-fashioned and even unscientific: humanity's constant struggle against nature. But if humanity now understands it has to work with nature, not against it, The Day of the Triffids will always be there to remind them why they should.

1 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

If Joseph Conrad's novella "Heart of Darkness" is a treatise against imperialism and the dangers of isolation, then Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now is its spiritual successor, set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War. The film tells the story of an American soldier (Willard, played by Martin Sheen) sent deep into enemy territory to assassinate another American soldier (Kurtz, played by Marlon Brando) whose sanity has been eroded by both the horror of war and the jungle that hides it.

The environment these men fight in is not simply a metaphor: there is something deeply inimical about the jungle that goes back further than humanity's ephemeral concerns and conflicts. As Willard says in a voice-over while making his way toward his final confrontation with Kurtz, "Even the jungle wanted him dead. And that's who he really took his orders from, anyway."

