No matter the genre, every film sees the protagonist experience an event that impacts them to the point where their mental health declines on numerous levels. However, movies that make this their focal point create a more profound perspective where the mental state is not the only thing that changes. Over time, the inside battle of the subconscious transpires into impacts on relationships, careers, life goals, and an overall change in the character's worldview.

The deterioration of the psyche can be depicted in many ways; through an artful lens, a horror story, a story of recovery, or a story of complete demise—these are often the main interpretations that attempt to capture a truthful experience. When life gives you lemons, sometimes, things go sour—these films focus on the protagonist’s psyche deteriorating as the film progresses, from Fight Club to Black Swan.

'Fight Club' (1999)

A cult-classic film that probably first pops into the mind when thinking about the deterioration of the self is David Fincher’s Fight Club. An existential crisis takes over the narrator (Edward Norton) as he develops a severe case of insomnia. The less he sleeps, the more distorted his current worldview becomes.

His work becomes mundane and too predictable; his Ikea-filled apartment no longer fills a void, and his empathy reserves are nearing empty. The rejection of the capitalist "rat race" comes after meeting the suave Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), where the narrator’s safe life is martyrized under Tyler’s eye-opening perception of the world. As the narrator loses himself in Tyler's anarchist teachings, Tyler becomes the all-singing, all-dancing leader of a rebellion.

'Mulholland Dr.' (2001)

Mulholland Dr., like Fight Club, presents commentary on everyday life, insisting that the normal world isn't what it seems—this time centering on the glitz and glamor of Hollywood. Aspiring actress Betty (Naomi Watts) has newly arrived in Los Angeles to broaden her career options when she finds Rita (Laura Harring) in her aunt’s apartment, unable to recall her identity after a car accident. The film follows the women as they befriend each other, with Betty helping Rita recover her memories.

However, the misleading links between themselves and other characters—like director Adam (Justin Theroux) and his coercion into casting an unknown actress into his film—begin to unravel the characters’ identities. A film that cannot simply be explained, Mulholland Dr. could be a dream or a reality—a paradox on celluloid that might send you into a spiral.

'Taxi Driver' (1976)

Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver throws viewers into the alienated life of Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro), a veteran of the Vietnam War that consequently struggles with PTSD. As a result, Travis finds himself unable to connect with anyone, and, struggling to sleep, he works night shifts as a taxi driver to satisfy his social needs.

Through his drives around New York, Travis develops a hatred for crime and thrives on the idea that he can clean up the city. As his mental health rapidly declines, his sense of heroism heightens, leading him astray with threatening behaviors around New York and an obsession with "saving" a young prostitute (Jodie Foster) from a life of injustice.

'Eraserhead' (1977)

Surrealism aids in mental deterioration in Eraserhead—a horror film that makes an impact. The timid and anxious Henry Spencer (Jack Nance) finds out that he has a child with his girlfriend Mary (Charlotte Stewart) and is suddenly thrown into fatherhood, but being a dad exceeds any expectations when the child is hardly human. When Mary walks out, it’s up to Henry to take care of the deformed baby who struggles to breathe.

Left isolated with the baby, Henry descends into mad hallucinations. Is Eraserhead a wacky interpretation of the fear of fatherhood? A metaphor for the suppression of trauma? A story of disconnection and death? Director David Lynch refuses to express any meaning, allowing viewers’ minds to run with the domestic chaos.

'Joker' (2019)

The juxtaposition between a man dressed as a clown and a clown who kills is partially what makes Joker so thrilling and psychologically engaging. Arthur Fleck’s (Joaquin Phoenix) spiral into one of the most infamous villains stems from his declining mental health following his struggles with poverty, a lack of success in his career, and his neurological disorder that causes him to laugh at inappropriate times.

His social awkwardness holds him back from people connecting and understanding him, isolating him and allowing him to grow angry with the world. Arthur’s attempts to humanize himself have dehumanizing consequences, allowing viewers to see a backstory of Batman’s nemesis.

'Candy' (2006)

The downfall of the mental state is rough—and one caused by drug addiction is inevitable. Candy explores just that in a poetic, love and addiction-filled haze. Both Dan (Heath Ledger) and Candy (Abbie Cornish) transform when their co-dependency on drugs and each other causes them to resort to a life of violence, crimes, and toxicity to reach their next euphoria.

As their need for heroin becomes stronger, their relationship reaches a breaking point fueled with anxiety, resentment, and lackluster attempts at normality.

'Girl, Interrupted' (1999)

Girl, Interrupted is a movie that subverts the idea that a psychiatric hospital will help your mental state through the admiration and connection with others in the same boat. Suzanna (Winona Ryder) is a young woman admitted to a psychiatric hospital after attempting suicide, believing she's fine.

There, she befriends Polly (Elisabeth Moss)—a self-inflicted burn victim; Georgina (Clea DuVall)—a pathological liar; Daisy (Brittany Murphy)—who has OCD and a laxative addiction; Janet (Angela Bettis)—an anorexic and the easily amused Cynthia (Jillian Armenante). However, it is her infatuation with the notorious sociopathic leader, Lisa (Angelina Jolie), that Suzana finds herself drawn to the idea of never getting better.

'Requiem for a Dream' (2000)

Like Candy, Requiem for a Dream follows the destruction of one’s life at the hands of drug addiction. Three friends—Harry (Jared Leto), Tyrone (Marlon Wayans), and Marion (Jennifer Connelly)—deal and use heroin as they daydream of better lives, opening a clothing store, and seeking the approval of their families.

The short period when the world makes sense keeps the trio returning to the wallet-burning, life-changing habit. Meanwhile, Harry’s obese mother, Sara (Ellen Burstyn), spends her days watching television, where she is influenced to abuse amphetamines to lose weight. Requiem for a Dream presents the idea that addiction, in any shape or form, rips individuals from any sense of reality and destroys everything around them.

'American Psycho' (2000)

With a title like American Psycho, viewers can safely assume that the plot follows a somewhat disturbed individual. Seemingly just your average investment banker, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), is consumed by the social politics of the upper-class circle he surrounds himself with—namely, who has the best business card.

However, by nightfall, Patrick sheds his charismatic skin and wields weapons, hunting for victims in his serial killing scheme. Unlike most of the above films, America Psycho presents an already mentally-unstable character who furthers himself into madness to the point where no one recognizes what’s happening by the time the credits start rolling.

'Black Swan' (2010)

Black Swan is the crown jewel of films centered on obsession and psychology. Career-driven ballerina Nina (Nathalie Portman) becomes obsessed over her duo role in Swan Lake, where she must embody a sweet white swan Odette and the sensual dark swan Odile.

Her compulsion only heightens when newcomer Lily (Mila Kunis) is pitted against her, causing Nina to fall down a self-sabotaging rabbit hole, losing herself in her art. The film's main point is that some drives for perfection can be self-destructive—and even fatal.

