From 'My Own Private Idaho' to 'L’Atalante,' these were some of the prized late director's film picks.

Although the late beloved "grandmother" of the French New Wave — an affectionate nickname that stuck to the director, even though she was thirty at the time, since Varda's first film, La Pointe Courte, was a precursor of the French New Wave movies of the 1960s — only earned an Oscar nomination later in her life for her deeply empathetic documentary Faces Places, there is no doubt that Varda was a very poignant director who also helped pave the way for upcoming female directors.

The legacy of the icon of feminist cinema endures a very prized one. Both cinephiles and people who work in the industry look back at Varda's work with love, respect, and genuine appreciation, including many filmmakers like Greta Gerwig and Ava DuVernay, who have publicly praised the French director before. With an incredible, ahead-of-its-time career from 1951–2019, no wonder Varda inspired many. But which were the films that spoke to her sensitive and treasured soul?

1 'My Own Private Idaho' (1991)

Starring Keanu Reeves and River Phoenix, Gus Van Sant's My Own Private Idaho follows two close friends who live in Portland as hustlers. When the two eventually set out on an exciting journey of self-discovery, they find their relationship decaying along the way.

Featuring great directing and impressive acting, this sad tale of friendship and alienation makes for a fascinating watch; no wonder it takes a spot in the director's favorites list. With a captivating narrative and beautiful cinematography, the indie poetic tragedy is one of the best movies of the '90s.

2 'Tout une nuit' (1982)

Also known as A Whole Night and All Night Long, Tout une nuit is a Belgian-French drama by Chantal Akerman that examines romantic relationships, including acceptance and rejection. The movie follows over two dozen different people during nighttime in Brussels.

No doubt, the director did a formidable job composing these character studies in the captivating film. Through every quiet scene — with little to no dialogue — viewers are able to analyze the many connections as well as reflect on how people interact with each other. Perhaps that is what makes the plotless movie so good and atmospheric.

3 'Pickpocket' (1959)

Michael (Martin LaSalle) takes pickpocketing as a hobby and is arrested soon after. Following the death of his mother shortly after his release, Michael teams up with a few other thieves in order for him to improve his craft despite the objections of his friend Jacques (Pierre Leymarie) and his mother's sweetheart neighbor Jeanne (Marika Green). In the meantime, he also attempts to land an honest job.

Directed by Robert Bresson, Pickpocket, much like the previously mentioned film, presents itself as an intriguing character study that examines guilt and redemption. The film is carefully observed, poetic, and hypnotic — elements that understandably appeal to Varda's taste.

4 'Sweetie' (1989)

Jane Champion's comedy-drama offers audiences a simple but very well-executed plot: it follows a young woman named Kay (Karen Colston), whose sister (Geneviève Lemon) and her boyfriend (Michael Lake) entered the picture after she falls for a stranger (Tom Lycos) based on his facial mole and a fortune-teller's reading.

A very impressive directorial debut from Champion, Sweetie makes for a peculiar and unforgettable black comedy portraying a family's struggles to deal with conflict. Although flawed at times, the compelling 1989 film is engaging and energetic.

5 'A Woman Under the Influence' (1974)

This 1974 drama romance starring Gena Rowlands revolves around a beautiful woman named Mabel Longhetti, who tries really hard to be the perfect wife, mother, and lover. Despite her husband's genuine affection, Mabel finds herself spiraling into despair, loneliness, and bizarre demeanor — something that threatens her relationship with her lover and kids.

A Woman Under the Influence, directed by the independent director John Cassavetes, features notable performances from those involved, namely Rowlands and Peter Falk. Considered the filmmaker's masterpiece by some, there is no doubt that the engrossing film is a must-watch for fans of Varda.

6 'Une chambre en ville' (1982)

Une Chambre en ville (A Room in Town) is not the ideal pick for fans of musicals, as every single line in the film is sung. Set in 1955 during a workers' strike in Nantes, the film follows one of the strikers, François (Richard Berry), who falls for a beautiful woman in a fur coat, Édith Leroye (Dominique Sanda), despite having a pregnant girlfriend.

Arguably one of Jacques Demy's most underrated works — and possibly one of the most overlooked movies of its genre — this musical drama combines tragedy and romance to amazing results. Featuring pleasing cinematography and a memorable score, the film is just the rick pick for musical enthusiasts.

7 'The Marriage of Maria Braun Abbas' (1979)

Maria (Hanna Schygulla), a young woman from Germany, marries a soldier named Hermann Braun (Klaus Löwitsch) later during World War II. However, when he goes missing in the war, Maria refuses to believe it. In order to provide for herself and care for her long-widowed mother (Gisela Uhlen), with whom she lives, Maria puts her beauty and charm into action.

Among many things, the West German melodrama by Rainer Werner Fassbinder is provocative and intelligent. Throughout its course, the captivating feature provides viewers with a tough, determined and sensual protagonist that is willing to do whatever it takes to get what she wants.

8 'Taste of Cherry' (1997)

To this day, Abbas Kiarostami's Taste of Cherry remains a very globally appreciated feature. Its simple but absorbing premise centers around a middle-aged Iranian man who attempts to find someone who is willing to bury his body under a cherry three after he commits suicide.

In addition to its beautiful design, the Iranian drama film examines life and death in a very thought-provoking manner. Like many other movies by the director, Taste of Cherry is philosophical and personal, sending out a life-affirming message that will not leave anyone indifferent.

9 'After Hours' (1985)

Martin Scorsese also made it to this prized list with his 1985 film After Hours, which follows Griffin Dunne's word processor Paul Hackett. After he meets and strikes up an interesting conversation with Marcy (Rosanna Arquette) at a coffee shop, he agrees to meet her later that night in Soho to absolutely unexpected and deeply disturbing results.

Dark and surreal, After Hours is an engaging watch through and through. The movie, which easily keeps viewers invested and on the edge of their seats by providing them with an intriguing narrative, is a very original black comedy. Perhaps even the filmmaker's most underrated piece.

10 'L’Atalante' (1934)

Also released as Le Chaland qui passe (The Passing Barge), the 1934 French film directed by Jean Vigo centers around a newlywed couple, Juliette (Dita Parlo) and captain Jean (Jean Dasté), whose marriage is slowly falling apart due to Juliette's flirtations with his all-male crew, and the girl's desire to escape from the monotony of boat life and experience the enthusiasm of a big city.

The bridge between the surrealism of 1920s French cinema and the poetic realism, L’Atalante is a memorable black-and-white movie that thoroughly captivates viewers with its storytelling.

