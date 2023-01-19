Martin Scorsese is one of the most acclaimed and undeniably gifted directors working today, and there is absolutely no getting around these facts. Often depicting the harshness of American culture in his movies, the beloved filmmaker has delivered countless iconic flicks throughout the years, from his first feature-length film, I Call First (1967), to his highly-anticipated recent project that's coming out this year starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Surely, Scorsese is one of the most influential filmmakers and serves as a role model to many aspiring directors. But which films made him stand out in his field and inspired him to become the mastermind he is today? In a conversation with Fast Company back in 2012, the prized director listed some of the essential films aspiring filmmakers should add to their watchlist.

'The Band Wagon' (1953)

The Band Wagon, directed by Vincente Minnelli, is a musical comedy that centers around a washed-up movie star (Fred Astaire) whose career is coming to an end. With the help of his friends, he returns to New York to star in a new Broadway musical featuring a pretentious and artistic director, Jeffrey Cordova (Jack Buchanan), who has never directed a musical before.

Filled with marvelous dance numbers and memorable sequences, the 1953 technicolor movie isn't short on global praise — among many admirers is, of course, Scorsese: "It’s my favorite of the Vincente Minnelli musicals. I love the storyline that combines Faust and a musical comedy, and the disaster that results."

'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Citizen Kane is hardly a stranger to anyone, especially not to cinephiles. Orson Welles' movie is one of Hollywood's most remarkable pieces of filmmaking to date, and it follows a group of journalists' quest to uncover the meaning of publishing baron Charles Foster Kane's (Welles) last word before passing.

Almost 82 years later, Citizen Kane stands the test of time, enduring a highly praised movie. "I don’t think anyone had even seen anything quite like it," Scorsese explains. "The photography was also unlike anything we’d seen. The odd coldness of the filmmaker towards the character reflects his own egomania and power, and yet a powerful empathy for all of them — it’s very interesting." The beloved director also added that the movie still holds up, highlighting how shocking the movie it still is: "It takes storytelling and throws it up in the air."

'Faces' (1968)

Faces depicts the ending of a marriage in search of greener grass. A middle-aged man (John Marley) leaves his wife (Lynn Carlin) for a young woman (Gena Rowlands). Meanwhile, his ex-wife also falls for a younger man (Seymour Cassel). This engaging marriage drama focuses on love, lust and desire.

Apparently, the movie directed by John Cassavetes was a major groundbreaking hit: "When Faces showed at the New York Film Festival, it absolutely trumped everything that was shown at the time. Cassavetes is the person who ultimately exemplifies independence in film," Scorsese remarks.

'The Flowers of St. Francis' (1950)

Centering around the life of St. Francis and his early followers, The Flowers of St. Francis introduces viewers to several different and unconnected chapters of the lies of the original Franciscan monks. Directed by Roberto Rossellini, the 1950 film is a powerful take on the Franciscan faith.

With humbling messages hiding behind its beautiful cinematography and storyline, the Rosellini film has managed to capture the filmmaker's heart: "This Rossellini movie and Europa ’51 are two of the best films about the part of being human that yearns for something beyond the material," he reflects. "It’s very simple and beautiful."

'Gilda' (1946)

Charles Vidor's drama narrates the story of a small-time dice gambler who used to make a living cheating and is eventually hired to work in a Buenos Aires casino. Complications arise when Johnny Farrell learns that his employer's new wife is his former ex-lover.

Starring Rita Hayworth and Glenn Ford, Gilda is certainly a memorable watch. Scorsese himself can confirm this fact, as he still remembers his first reactions to the film: "I saw this when I was 10 or 11, I had some sort of funny reaction to her, I tell you! Me and my friends didn’t know what to do about Rita Hayworth, and we didn’t really understand what George McCready was doing to her," the filmmaker says. "Can you imagine? Gilda at age 11. But that’s what we did. We went to the movies."

'The Godfather' (1972)

Whether you love it or hate it, there is no denying that The Godfather is surely one of the most popular franchises ever made. The first installment follows Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), an aging patriarch of an organized crime dynasty whose youngest son, Al Pacino's Michael Corleone, is reluctant about taking on his father's legacy.

Francis Ford Coppola's highly referenced movie is undoubtedly a huge part of pop culture even today, and Scorsese couldn't help mentioning it as one of the greats. He particularly praises the "dark filming trick" cinematographer Gordon Willis did, adding that "every director of photography and now every director of photography of the past 40 years owes him the greatest debt, for changing the style completely – until now, of course, with the advent of digital."

'It Happened One Night' (1934)

This brilliantly directed movie by Frank Capra revolves around a wealthy heiress named Ellie Andrews (Claudette Colbert) who has married against her father's wishes. In hopes to escape from him, Ellie runs away but quickly finds herself being blackmailed into accepting the help of a reporter named Peter Warne (Clark Gable).

As for how much the beloved filmmaker likes It Happened One Night? Apparently, Scorsese "didn’t think much of this Frank Capra film, until I saw it recently on the big screen. And I discovered it was a masterpiece! The body language of Claudette Colbert and Clark Gable, the way they related – it’s really quite remarkable."

'Klute' (1971)

Alan J. Pakula's crime mystery follows a small-town detective's (Donald Sutherland) quest to uncover the disappearance of a missing man. Given the fact that the only lead is a connection with a New York sex worker, Klute seeks her out. An unlikely bond between the two forms as he discovers that Bree (Jane Fonda) is also being stalked.

With wonderful performances from those involved — including one of Fonda's finest — Klute is one of the most memorable movies from the '70s. The renowned director also praised Willis’s work in this, explaining that it is "so textured, and, they said, too dark. At first this was alarming to people, because they’re used to a certain way things are done within the studio system. And the studio is selling a product, so they were wary of people thinking that it’s too dark.”

'McCabe & Mrs. Miller' (1971)

Starring Warren Beaty and Julie Christie in the two title roles, McCabe & Mrs. Miller is a Western unlike any other, and it follows the blossoming of a business partnership between a gambler and a prostitute in an Old West mining town. While their enterprise flourishes through time, a major turn of events takes place when a large corporation appears on the scene.

Scorsese describes the movie as "an absolute masterpiece", and for good reason. Robert Altman's take on Westerns is considered to be a thoroughly enjoyable watch by many, as well as one of the greatest films of its genre. "Altman could shoot quickly and get the very best actors," he adds.

'The Trial' (1967)

Originally titled Le procès, this thought-provoking Orson Welles drama mystery focuses on Josef K.'s (Anthony Perkins) trial. Unaware of the charges he is facing and confused about what he has been accused of, Josef tries to look into the nature of his country's judicial system.

The beloved filmmaker couldn't help pointing out the technical elements that make The Trial such a good film — he even said that it is "another film that gave us a new way of looking at films." As he explained, "you’re very aware of the camera, like when Anthony Perkins came running down this corridor of wooden slats and light cutting the image, blades and shafts of light, talk about paranoia!”

