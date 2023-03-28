One film can change the fate of an entire subgenre. After success at the box office or gathering prestigious awards, movies can rejuvenate dying film categories and attract new fans to the previously fading genre.

Stigmas tied to undesirable genres have been erased following the critical and commercial success of surprising releases. Movies like Scream exceeded box office expectations and forced Hollywood to kick the tires on dying subgenres. What other movies managed to revive genres that were going stale?

10 'Boyz n the Hood' (1991) – Hood Films

Hood films highlight aspects of urban Black culture to demonstrate the Black experience. The category was authored in 1972, but it wasn’t until John Singleton’s directorial debut, Boyz n the Hood, that the subgenre gained traction.

Singleton rightly received an Oscar nomination for his work on Boyz n the Hood. The Oscar buzz garnered lots of eyeballs for the film category and a hike in hood films like Juice, Menace II Society, Friday, and more followed in the footsteps of Boyz n the Hood.

9 'Blade' (1998) – Comic Book Movies

Superhero films have drawn from comic book source material since the 1930s. The genre witnessed occasional success, but Marvel’s first box office victory, Blade, opened the floodgates for comic book movies and inspired the massive franchises that dominate pop culture today.

Comic book films are the highest-grossing pictures today and their popularity can be traced back to 1998’s superhero vampire horror film. The success of Blade spurred a trilogy and inspired additional comic book adaptations like the X-Men franchise and the Spider-Man series.

8 'Knives Out' (2019) – Whodunit Movies

Rian Johnson's Knives Out reintroduced a fading genre to an eager audience. The characters in the mystery film point fingers at one another while detective Benoit Blanc gets to the bottom of the whodunit-styled investigation.

The vintage whodunit category was ranked towards the bottom of Hollywood’s totem pole, but after Johnson's film received an Academy Award nomination, the director pushed the subgenre back into the spotlight. Knives Out's success has sparked sequels and reboots for forgotten franchises of the category. These pictures include Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, an upcoming remake for Clue, and the re-energized Scream reboot.

7 'Scream' (1996) – Slasher Films

The slasher subgenre features killers that perform fatalities on their victims with bladed weapons. Audiences saw the category peak in the 1980s and endure a drastic decline in the early 90s. Wes Craven’s Scream is cited as the film that awarded the subgenre a turnaround.

After collecting $173 million at the box office, Scream became the then-highest-grossing slasher film of all time. The dollar signs triggered releases of slasher pictures like I Know What You Did Last Summer, Jeepers Creepers, and sequels to once-dwindling 80s slasher flicks.

Found footage movies are meant to resemble camera footage recovered from an event. Although The Blair Witch Project deserves an honorable mention for revisiting the subgenre nineteen years after its inception, Paranormal Activity should be credited for lifting the found footage category to prominence.

The low-budget supernatural horror film birthed Blumhouse Productions and helped restore the horror genre. The trailblazing production company was able to generate close to $900 million from a modest budget of $28 million with the financially successful Paranormal Activity franchise. The attractive box office figures inspired found footage pictures like Cloverfield, Chronicle, and District 9.

5 'Princess and the Frog' (2009) – 2D Animation

Traditional 2D animation’s popularity diminished after the success of Pixar’s 3D animation style. Disney’s Princess and the Frog marked the studio’s return to traditional animation after a five-year hiatus.

There were growing concerns that traditional animation would be rendered obsolete because of time consumption. The Princess and the Frog changed the narrative by incorporating techniques that highlighted traditional storytelling. The Peanuts Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, and Klaus trail the Disney movie in keeping the spirit of 2D animation alive.

4 'Sonic the Hedgehog' (2020) – Video Game Adaptations

Video game adaptions date back to 1993, but Hollywood only recently got the hang of creating adaptions that satisfy critics and the balance sheet. After its release, Sonic the Hedgehog exceeded expectations and sparked a flurry of other video game films.

The motion picture hoists positive critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes, a feat rarely achieved by video game adaptions. The adventure comedy is a prelude to the recent slate of video game movies, which include massively popular titles like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu 2, and a Minecraft movie.

3 'Django Unchained' (2012) – Westerns

Period pieces set in the western United States have faced a downward trend in Hollywood. Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained defied the odds and became the highest-grossing Western of all time.

After the commercial acclaim of the Oscar decorated picture, the lifeless Western film category has experienced a resurgence. The Magnificent Seven, The Hateful Eight, The Lone Ranger, and The Dark Tower were released within five years of Django Unchained. All the films are ranked among the top ten highest-grossing Westerns.

2 'La La Land' (2016) – Musicals

Live-action musicals have almost become defunct after Disney commandeered the musical genre for animations. La La Land provided CPR to the category after receiving fourteen Academy Award nominations.

The commercial hit helped resuscitate the genre. Musicals have experienced a recent uptick following La La Land’s theatrical run. Westside Story and Hamilton are a few musicals that have been celebrated with award nominations and successful streaming roll-outs.

1 'Independence Day' (1996) – Disaster Movies

The action blockbuster was the highest-grossing film of 1996. After the milestone, Independence Day triggered a shift in Hollywood with disaster films. Titanic and Armageddon followed in Independence Day’s footsteps, finishing atop the box office rankings for the next two years.

