Music is a crucial part of any movie. Without a score, a movie will doubtlessly be less atmospheric, impactful, and immersive. Music is as important to a film as editing or acting; without it, the feeling decreases, the engagement wanes, and the enchantment cracks.

The AFI understands music's importance to a movie, and they have often acknowledged its massive contributions in their rankings, especially at the turn of the 21st century. As part of their annual celebration of the American filmmaking industry, the AFI unveiled its choices for the twenty-five best scores in film history, recognizing some of cinema's most well-known and beloved music.

10 'High Noon' (1952)

The 1952 Western High Noon stars Gary Cooper as a small-town marshal struggling between leaving to start a new life with his new bride or staying to face a recently-released criminal. The film occurs in real-time and also stars Grace Kelly and Katy Jurado.

High Noon's score and its titular song were hits at the time, eventually becoming synonymous with the Western genre as a whole. Dimitri Tiomkin's score is the perfect mix of melancholy and a sense of undeniable triumph, much like the plot itself. High Noon's score is memorable and uplifting, capable of transporting any listener into the old American West.

9 'Chinatown' (1974)

Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway star in the 1974 neo-noir classic Chinatown. The plot centers on Jake Gittes, a PI hired by an imposter to investigate her apparent husband's infidelity. When the real wife appears shortly before the husband's sudden passing, Jake goes deeper into the case, finding himself in a world of lies, corruption, and death.

Sleek, seductive, and immersive, the score for Chinatown is 1930s glamour in music. Created by revered composer and conductor Jerry Goldsmith, Chinatown's score is what comes to mind when thinking about noir cinema. Elegant but atmospheric and tense, the score beautifully complements the story, cementing Chinatown's place as one of the all-time best neo-noir movies.

8 'The Magnificent Seven' (1960)

Iconic Western director John Sturges is behind the 1960 classic The Magnificent Seven. A Western remake of Akira Kurosawa's 1954 seminal samurai film Seven Samurai, The Magnificent Seven follows a group of seven gunslingers hired to protect a small Mexican village from a gang of dangerous bandits.

The Magnificent Seven's score, composed by Elmer Bernstein, lives up to the "magnificent" part of the film's title. Passionate and energetic, the music perfectly captures the joy and wonder conveyed in the film's most iconic sequences. Enthusiastic to the point of becoming motivational, the score is a cinematic treasure that sets The Magnificent Seven apart from other Westerns.

7 'Laura' (1944)

Laura is the epitome of film noir, and its score is the perfect accompaniment. Seductive, mysterious, and haunting, David Raksin's score for Laura is as irresistible as the film's titular character. The film's main melody, commonly known as the "Laura Suite," is evocative and complex, starting soft before building to a crescendo that feels as "classic" as any of the era's most recognizable and celebrated scores.

6 'Jaws' (1975)

The 1975 thriller Jaws revolutionized the film industry by becoming the prototype for the modern blockbuster. Steven Spielberg directed a terrifying and exhilarating adventure about a group of men hunting down a great white shark terrorizing beachgoers at a summer beach town.

Two notes are enough to turn Jaws' score into a timeless and impactful work of art. Scored by the one and only John Williams, Jaws' score is simple yet incredibly effective. Williams does the unimaginable, putting feelings of anxiety and paranoia in music form, creating a one-of-a-kind soundtrack that has become synonymous with danger in all its forms. Few films can say they are as indebted to their scores as Jaws is; Williams' music is not only integral to the plot but one of the main reasons for the film's enduring legacy.

5 'The Godfather' (1972)

Widely considered the all-time best gangster film, Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather is a 20th-century masterpiece. The film stars Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone, the head of the Corleone crime family, and Al Pacino as his oldest son, Michael, who is reluctant to take over the family business.

Nino Rota composed a thing of beauty with his score for The Godfather. Powerful and epic, the score perfectly represents an Italian tragedy; it's haunting yet elegant, intimate but larger-than-life, operatic in every sense of the way. Nino Rota's score, particularly the now-iconic "Love Theme," is a true cinematic institution, a gargantuan achievement in music that has yet to be rivaled, let alone surpassed, by any crime film.

4 'Psycho' (1960)

Alfred Hitchcock's masterpiece, Psycho, stars Janet Leigh as Marion Crane, a young woman on the run after stealing a large sum of money. Seeking refuge from a storm, Marion checks into the isolated Bates Motel, run by Anthony Perkins' meek and seemingly pleasant Norman Bates. However, she soon discovers not all is as it seems with Norman.

Composed by Bernard Herrmann, Psycho's score is hectic, stressful, and masterful. Heightening the film's tension, Herrmann's score is sublime, a collection of strings that lead the listener down a maddening road, leading to a spectacular and violent crescendo accompanying the film's most famous scene. Herrmanns' score is legendary, chaotic, and tense enough to confirm that we all, indeed, go a little mad sometimes.

3 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

Peter O'Toole delivers what many consider one of the all-time best film performances in David Lean's historical epic Lawrence of Arabia. The film dramatizes T. E. Lawrence's experiences with the Ottoman Empire during World War I, particularly his efforts to unite the Arab tribes against the Turks.

Maurice Jarre's score for Lawrence of Arabia is the prototype for many of cinema's most recognizable epic soundtracks. Romantic but awe-inspiring, Jarre's score is magnificent, capturing the film's grandiose scope and expertly blending Eastern and Western influences to craft a harmonious marriage between the two.

2 'Gone with the Wind' (1939)

Widely considered among the all-time best motion pictures in American cinema, Victor Fleming's adaptation of Gone with the Wind remains highly influential. Released during Hollywood's Golden Year, 1939, Gone with the Wind tells the story of the spirited and spoiled Scarlet O'Hara, her feelings for the married Ashley Wilkes, and her subsequent marriage to the debonair Rhett Butler in the last years of the Antebellum South.

The film's music, composed by Mas Steiner, might as well be the soundtrack for the epic genre. Sweeping, intense, and exuberant, Gone with the Wind's score is triumphant and evocative, an ode to the bygone era of idealized romance the film holds onto so firmly.

1 'Star Wars' (1977)

Star Wars is undoubtedly the best space opera in American cinema. George Lucas' wildly imaginative sci-fi adventure centers on young Luke Skywalker, who joins the Rebel Alliance's plan to destroy the Death Star, the main weapon of the sinister Galactic Empire, led by the dangerous Darth Vader.

The film's score, composed by John Williams, is as integral to American cinema as any of the many films considered classics. The music is so iconic, so ingrained in modern pop culture that it's impossible to describe it using mere words. The score for Star Wars is a feeling, a memory, a sense of belonging, a celebration of science fiction, and the ultimate confirmation that Williams is a musical genius.

