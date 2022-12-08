There is only one place on Earth where you can swim in water as blue as the sky above, walk among the ruins of an ancient civilization and eat the best gosh darn pasta that will ever pass your lips, all in a single day. Italy, with its promise of “la dolce vita” or “the sweet life” beckons people from all walks of life.

Some of the greatest films of all time have been set in Italy. Its rich ancient history and abundance of Instagram-worthy landscapes make it a popular choice among filmmakers looking to transport their viewers to one of the most beautiful countries in the world from the comfort of their couches.

'The Talented Mr. Ripley' (1999)

Based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 novel of the same name, The Talented Mr. Ripley transports viewers to the likes of Rome, Venice, Positano, Ischia & Procida. It all begins when Tom Ripley (Matt Damon) is sent to Italy to retrieve Dickie Greenleaf (Jude Law), the troublesome son of a wealthy shipping magnate. Their exploits take them from the cobblestone-lined streets of Rome to the canals of Venice in the north, and the glittering coastline of Campania in the south.

The fictional town of Mongibello where most of the action takes place is actually a combination of shots from Ischia & Procida, two idyllic islands that sit north of the Gulf of Naples–think colorful houses, volcanic thermal springs, and fresh local seafood. It’s no wonder Dickie Greenleaf didn’t want to be found!

'The Tourist' (2010)

The Tourist follows Elise Clifton-Ward (Angelina Jolie), the lover of fugitive Alexander Pearce, who is tasked with leading police on a wild-goose chase through Europe. At her lover’s behest, Elise goes to Venice where she must pick out an innocent man and make the police believe he is Pearce. Frank Tupelo (Johnny Depp), an American tourist who comes to Italy following a heartbreak, gets caught in the firing line.

The film showcases some of the most famous sites in Venice – the grand Santa Lucia Station where Elise and Frank first cross paths, the opulent Hotel Danieli where Elise invites Frank to stay with her (the same hotel that hosted James Bond in Casino Royale), and the Rialto Market where a pajama-clad Frank runs from the police.

'Under The Tuscan Sun' (2003)

Based on Frances Mayes’ 1996 memoir of the same name, Under The Tuscan Sun follows newly divorced writer Frances (Diane Lane), who goes to Tuscany after taking over her heavily pregnant best friend’s plane ticket. At a crossroads in her life, Frances decides to buy a run-down villa in Tuscany and do it up. She gets to know new friends, lovers, and more about herself.

The film is primarily set in the magical hillside town of Cortona in Arezzo, Tuscany. The region is known as the home of poets and artists – the renaissance artist Michelangelo was born in a nearby town. Frances manages to get a few short trips in to Florence, Montepulciano, Rome, and Amalfi Coast town of Positano, where she goes with the hunky Marcello (Raoul Bova).

'Call Me By Your Name' (2017)

Based on Andre Aciman’s 2007 novel of the same name, Call Me By Your Name chronicles the relationship between 17-year-old Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer), the grad student his father hires as a research assistant. Elio and Oliver’s feelings for each other develop over a summer spent in the Lombardian city of Crema in Northern Italy.

The pair can be seen sitting in the Piazza Del Duomo with the famous Arco del Torrazzo in the background–the city gate that dates back to the fifteenth century. While Elio and Oliver spend most of their time in Crema, the Palazzo Albergoni in nearby Moscazzano functions as the Perlman house. They also take a trip to Lake Garda to visit the ancient Roman villa at the Grotte di Catullo.

'House Of Gucci' (2021)

House of Gucci follows the scandalous story of the family behind the mega-famous Italian fashion house, complete with murder and fabulous outfits. Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), heir to the House of Gucci, meets and falls in love with Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga). Two kids, a divorce, and twenty-five years later, Patrizia has Maurizio murdered and gets away with it–for a little while anyway.

The action takes place in Milan of course, the world's fashion capital. The grand Villa Nechi Campiglio doubles as patriarch Rodolfo Gucci’s (Jeremy Irons) house, while his uncle Aldo’s (Al Pacino) residence is set at Villa Balbiano on breathtaking Lake Como. They spend some time in Rome too, visiting the Gucci boutique on Via Condotti, Rome’s premier shopping destination for designer goods.

'Eat Pray Love' (2010)

Based on Elizabeth Gilbert’s 2006 memoir of the same name, Eat Pray Love follows recently divorced Liz (Julia Roberts) who decides to embark on a journey of self-discovery with three simple directives: Eat. Pray. Love. Of course, the “Eat” portion of the film is set in Italy. Liz spends four months of pure bliss eating pasta, pizza, and gelato.

Her little apartment in Rome is set on Via dei Portoghesi, which is not far from Piazza Navona where she takes her morning coffee. Liz learns Italian at the Antica Trattoria Della Pace and even heads down to Naples to try authentic Napoli pizza at L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele.

'The Lizzie McGuire Movie' (2003)

Following on from the show that defined a generation, The Lizzie McGuire Movie sees Lizzie (Hilary Duff) go to Rome with her buddies on a school trip. There she meets Paolo (Yanni Gellman) who mistakes her for his ex-singing partner Isabella and begs Lizzie to stand in for her at the upcoming International Music Video Awards.

The film is a young girl’s Roman dream, complete with Vespa rides and meet-cutes at the Trevi Fountain. Some of Rome’s most famous landmarks feature in the film including the Spanish Steps where Lizzie emerges after her pop-star makeover, Tivoli Gardens where Lizzie & Paolo rehearse, and The Colosseum where the award show takes place.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and the twenty-third film in the MCU. Peter (Tom Holland) and friends go on a class trip to Europe, starting in Venice where they come under attack from the Water Elemental who uses the famous canals to gain strength.

Spidey, the Water Elemental, and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) battle it out around the Floating City, showcasing iconic landmarks along the way. The Rialto Bridge can be seen when the Water Elemental erupts out of the canal adjacent, and the Santa Maria Formosa Church Tower is knocked over despite Peter’s best efforts to wrap it in webs and break its fall. Venice is truly a real-life movie set.

'No Time To Die' (2021)

No Time To Die is the twenty-fifth film in the Bond saga and Daniel Craig’s final appearance as 007. Bond’s hair-raising adventures take place primarily in the Southern Italian city of Matera. The city is made up of hundreds of tiny grottoes, making it the perfect place for a car chase.

The scene in question is spliced with elements of nearby Gravina di Puglia, in particular Bond’s jump from La Gravina bridge. In between being an international super spy, Bond gets down to the beach with Madeline (Lea Seydoux) at Spiaggia Cent’Ammari in Potenza.

'The Godfather' (1972)

Perhaps one of the most famous films set in Italy, if not one of the most famous films of all time, The Godfather starts in New York City but ends up in Sicily. Forced to flee NYC, Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) seeks refuge in his father's hometown, the aptly named "Corleone".

While there is a real town not far from Palermo called Corleone, Director Francis Ford Coppola deemed it too modern and instead chose to film in small villages around Taormina. One of the most memorable scenes, when Michael's new bride is killed by a car bomb outside Don Tommasino's (Corrado Gaipa) house, was filmed at Castello Degli Schiavi. Tourists can visit the site, which was even featured in Season Two of HBO's The White Lotus.

