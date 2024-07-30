Paris is such an important city within the history of Europe’s cultural development that it is unsurprising that it has been the subject of so many great movies. Known for containing some of the world’s great cuisine, art, and natural landmarks, Paris has certainly been romanticized by films both made in the country and outside of it. While some films about Paris are more realistic than others, the city’s glorious depiction for the past several decades have undeniably made it a popular tourist destination.

Paris’ importance within film history is unsurprising considering how important France has been in advancing the cinematic medium. In the 1960s, the “French New Wave” triggered a change in how story structures were handled, and certainly influenced some of the finest filmmakers of the last several decades. Although there has yet to be a French film that has won the Academy Award for Best Picture, many of the nation’s films have been represented in the Best International Feature category. Here are the ten best movies set in Paris, ranked.

Easily one of the great romantic comedies ever made, Amélie uses the natural beauty of Paris and its historic landmarks to tell a profound story about a young girl coming to grips with her own identity and family history. Although she actually wasn’t the first choice to play the title role, Audrey Tautou gave such a charming performance that it helped Amélie emerge as an instant favorite among international cinephiles. As it stands, Amélie is one of the few French films that had a significant crossover success in the United States.

The use of natural lighting and magical realism makes Amélie more entrancing, allowing it to exist within a unique plane of reality that is both fantastical and authentic. It’s a film so utterly delightful and confident in its own style that it had made film fans everywhere dream about the possibilities of visiting Paris.

Night On Earth is one of the best films written and directed by Jim Jarmusch, a unique storyteller known for telling “slice of life” stories about the mundanity of existence. While Jarmusch began his career exploring aspects of Americana with Night On Earth and Down by Law, Night on Earth was an anthology story that examined various car rides in five different cities. A critical segment of the film set in Paris features Isaach de Bankolé as an enigmatic taxi driver and Emile Abossolo M'Bo and Pascal N'Zonzi as his two lively passengers.

As with any of Jarmusch’s films, Night on Earth has crackling good dialogue that focuses on a wide range of topics, including politics, history, art, and existentialism. The depiction of Paris is a slightly more realistic one that opts to show the city as it actually is, and not the romanticized version that has become popular thanks to more commercially viable films.

Breathless is perhaps the most important film of the French New Wave, and easily the best project that Jean-Luc Godard has ever been involved with. Essentially defying any expectations for what a traditional narrative would look like, Breathless weaves together a crime story, a romantic subplot, and some of the funniest dialogue ever written into a film that continues to subvert expectations at every corner. It’s also simply beautiful on an aesthetic level, showing just how gorgeous Paris was in its renaissance.

Breathless is arguably one of the most influential films ever made, as filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino and Sofia Coppola have been heavily indebted to Godard’s style of writing dialogue. The film even inspired a 1983 remake starring Richard Gere, which is worth watching for how radically it changes the tone and intention of the original into a more traditional neo-noir.

Perhaps the greatest coming-of-age film ever made, The 400 Blows was the film that proved François Truffaut was one of the most influential filmmakers in the history of France. Truffaut’s semi-autobiographical story about a young boy mistreated by his school teachers, only to begin a life of crime, is about as earliest as cinema can be; while the story that it tells is a dark one, Truffaut also incorporates subtle moments of humor that were indicative of the direction that the French New Wave was going.

The 400 Blows is a film that has stood the test of time, as it is still just as funny and moving today as it was during its initial release in 1959. Although some of the cultural references may be lost on today’s youth, The 400 Blows makes an argument for supporting adolescent social development in a manner that couldn’t feel more relevant today.

Even the most seasoned cinephiles out there may have never seen a film like Playtime, a comedy film that is so satisfying on an aesthetic level that it demands multiple viewings to fully comprehend. Loosely centered on a man’s adventures in Paris, Playtime is a throwback to the incredible silent-era comedy of artists like Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin. What differentiates it is that Playtime incorporates elements of political and social satire that feel exclusively designed for Paris in the 1960s.

Playtime is arguably the best film that Tati ever made throughout his entire career, even if his filmography tends to get overlooked when compared to other notable French auteurs like Truffaut and Godard. Nonetheless, it's an exciting adventure comedy that features more impressive stunts and pratfalls than a majority of the superhero films released in the last few decades.

Cleo From 5 to 7 was a groundbreaking film within the modern feminist movement, identifying a truly singular auteur in the great Agnes Varda. Set in the Paris nightlife, Cleo From 5 to 7 focuses on the existential experiences of the singer Cléo Victoire (Corinne Marchand) as she awaits the results of a biopsy that could point to potential health problems. It’s an astonishingly accurate depiction of how someone can live what may be their last moments, and Varda’s sense of realism only makes the harrowing story feel more authentic.

Varda’s films often focus on the intersection of art, sexuality, and humanism, and Cleo From 5 to 7 identified some of the themes that would resonate throughout the rest of her career. Although some cinephiles may cite Vagabond and Faces Places as her best work, Cleo From 5 to 7 is certainly the film that put Varda on the map.

Léon: The Professional is one of the greatest action movies of the 1990s, and certainly the most stylistically nuanced project that Luc Besson ever realized. Set in modern day Paris, the kinetic action thriller focuses on a young girl (Natalie Portman) who hires a ruthless assassin (Jean Reno) to help avenge her parents after they are brutally murdered by a corrupt cop (Gary Oldman). Despite ostensibly being told from the perspective of a child, Léon: The Professional does not hold back when it comes to shocking moments of violence.

Léon: The Professional significantly influenced the way street chases and gunfights were depicted on screen, but it is also a very well-written character drama. At its heart, Besson’s shocking action thriller tells a very honest story about the importance of found family and the necessity of moving on in the aftermath of a horrific loss.

Belle de Jour is one of the best films made by Luis Buñuel, a radical Spanish-Mexican filmmaker known for bringing authenticity and sensuality to his profound drama projects. Although he began his career making silent films in both Spain and Mexico, Buñuel did some of his best work in Paris, with Belle de Jour being the best use of the city’s inherent beauty. The challenging drama examines the experiences of a high-class prostitute as she attempts to balance her romantic life with her husband.

As with all of his masterworks, Buñuel does not seek to cast judgment on his characters, resulting in a film that argues for the better treatment of sex workers. While there are some films in the French New Wave with antiquated stereotypes that have not aged well, Belle de Jour is more progressive than many of the modern films made in France today.

Ratatouille isn’t only one of Pixar’s greatest films, but one of the best stories about the challenges of artistic perfection. Although it includes the same type of slapstick humor and humorous music that one would expect for a Pixar movie, Ratatouille tells a story about living up to the legacy of a deceased parent that certainly feels more applicable to adults.

It’s perhaps the greatest irony of the film that a story about a rat ends up being an amazing way to celebrate the best of Paris’ cuisine. Brad Bird is a storyteller who manages to shoehorn in creative ideas into narratives that are already imaginative, and Ratatouille saw him taking on his own critics in an interesting depiction of the relationship between artists and pundits. Pixar has developed many sequels to its beloved hits, but it's hard to think that a Ratatouille 2 would ever live up to the dominance of its predecessor.

Irma Vep is a hilarious satire of the entertainment industry that blurred the line between fantasy and reality. Olivier Assayas’ seminal 1996 classic starred Maggie Cheung as a fictionalized version of herself that is cast in the production of an upcoming horror movie remake, only to begin relating to her character a little too much. Funny, spooky, and surprisingly earnest, Irma Vep made declarations about Hollywood that have held up very well.

The legacy of Irma Vep continues, as Assayas recently wrote and directed an HBO limited series of the same name starring Alicia Vikander. A rare “legacy sequel” that managed to justify its own existence, Irma Vep examined how the era of prestige television led to the further interloping of film and streaming. It’s both an extension of the first film’s story and a sign of why its themes remain so relevant.

