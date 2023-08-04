The recent season of the show Good Omens has left audiences spellbound as it masterfully expands on the captivating universe initially crafted by the brilliant minds of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. One of its main characters, Crowley (David Tennant), is a fallen angel. With its intriguing portrayal of fallen angels and biblical lore, the series has proven to be a resounding success.

That said, Good Omens is just the tip of the celestial iceberg, as there exists a trove of both movies and TV shows that delve deep into the enigmatic realm of fallen angels. What sets them apart is their artful blend of divine themes with intricate character development, leaving viewers enthralled by the interplay of good and evil. From Supernatural to Constantine, there’s a diverse array of shows and movies that allow fans to immerse themselves in the allure of fallen angels.

10 'The Messengers' (2015)

The Messengers revolves around the unfortunate aftermath of a mysterious object crashing to Earth, unleashing supernatural forces and triggering a series of catastrophic events. A dysfunctional family moves to a remote sunflower farm, unknowingly becoming the center of an otherworldly battle between good and evil. As they confront malevolent spirits, they discover their unique roles in preventing the impending apocalypse.

Despite its intriguing premise, The Messengers faced considerable challenges in satisfying both audiences and critics. While some appreciated its eerie atmosphere and suspenseful moments, others found its execution lackluster, with the plot feeling formulaic and predictable.

9 'The Prophecy II' (1998)

In The Prophecy II, the fallen angel Gabriel (Christopher Walken) continues his quest on Earth, seeking to capture a human soul that can tip the balance of power in the celestial war. Danyael (Russell Wong), an unsuspecting half-human, half-angel hybrid, becomes the target of both angels and demons. In order to prevent the apocalypse, Danyael must embrace his unique heritage.

As the sequel to the underrated cult classic horror filmThe Prophecy, The Prophecy II continues to explore the war between angels. In addition, the film skillfully builds upon the mythos of the first installment, expanding the lore of fallen angels. But while critics praised Walken's portrayal of Gabriel, some felt that the plot lacked the depth and intensity of its predecessor.

8 'Gabriel' (2007)

The film Gabriel offers an imaginative and stylized depiction of a dystopian world where fallen angels wage war against humankind. Set in the dark and desolate purgatory, the film follows the titular character, played by Andy Whitfield. A fallen angel seeking redemption, Gabriel battles to rescue the soul of a lost young girl, hoping it will bring salvation for both her and himself.

The movie's visually striking presentation and its refreshing twist on celestial beings drew praise from audiences and some critics. It successfully manages to create a haunting and unique world that complements the intriguing narrative. While it may not have garnered significant mainstream attention, Gabriel found an appreciative audience among fans of dark fantasy.

7 'The Prophecy' (1995)

Gregory Widen’s feature film debut, The Prophecy, is a riveting journey that intertwines theology with a gripping detective thriller. Walken delivers a commanding performance as the archangel Gabriel, who wages war against his fellow celestial beings over the soul of a recently deceased military veteran.

The film expertly explores the concept of fallen angels seeking redemption and the inherent duality of heavenly beings with their own agendas. The film's gritty and dark atmosphere heightens the tension, while Walken's portrayal of the enigmatic Gabriel adds a chilling allure to the narrative. Despite not being a massive commercial success, the movie's thought-provoking plot and charismatic performances have allowed it to earn a dedicated following over the years.

6 'The Seventh Sign' (1988)

The movie The Seventh Sign revolves around a pregnant woman named Abby Quinn (Demi Moore). Unbeknownst to her, she carries within her the essence of an unborn Nephilim – a celestial being born from the union of an angel and a mortal. To stave off the imminent cataclysm, she must confront the envoys of the apocalypse and make a fateful decision.

The movie weaves a tapestry of biblical prophecy and otherworldly elements, diving into the essence of Nephilim and the far-reaching repercussions of fallen angels' deeds. Many viewers praised the 90’s superstar Moore and her spellbinding performance. However, some critics noted that a more profound exploration of theological concepts was needed in order for the film to have more impact.

5 'Legion' (2010)

In Scott Stewart’s Legion, the archangel Michael (Paul Bettany) disobeys God and falls from grace after taking pity on humanity. He arrives at a remote diner in the middle of the desert, where a pregnant waitress named Charlie (Adrianne Palicki) carries the unborn child who is believed to be humanity's last hope against an impending apocalypse.

Legion offers a unique take on fallen angels by portraying Michael as a compassionate and rebellious character. It also has breathtaking action sequences and visually stunning battles between angels and humans that add to its movie's appeal. Despite mixed reviews from critics who felt the story was weak, the film gained a cult following for its striking visuals and intriguing plot.

4 'Lucifer' (2016 - 2021)

Tom Ellis has expertly played the beloved DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar. In the show, Lucifer grows tired of hell and decides to open a nightclub called Lux and become a consultant to the LAPD. Throughout the series, Lucifer grapples with his identity as a fallen angel while helping solve crimes and navigating human emotions.

Lucifer successfully merges the crime procedural genre and supernatural drama, centering itself around the charming and complex character of Lucifer Morningstar. Tom Ellis's portrayal of Lucifer is charismatic and entertaining, making the character's journey captivating to watch. Lucifer also hooked viewers by humanizing the struggles of fallen angels and raises philosophical questions about their place in the world.

3 'Constantine' (2005)

Loosely based on the DC Comics graphic novel Hellblazer, the movie Constantine is an underrated superhero film that features fallen angels and hellish monsters. In the movie, John Constantine, a chain-smoking occult detective seeks redemption for a past suicide attempt, which condemned him to Hell temporarily. When he helps someone who asks him to investigate her twin sister's death, Constantine becomes entangled in a battle between Heaven and Hell.

While the movie faced criticism for its departure from the source material, it found an audience that appreciated its unique visual style and Reeves's portrayal of the iconic character. In addition, the film's exploration of the morally complex nature of fallen angels makes it a compelling entry into the genre.

2 'Good Omens' (2019 - )

Image via Prime Video

Good Omens is a binge-able Prime Video series that follows an angel named Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and a demon named Crowley. Having been stuck on Earth since its inception, the two have grown fond of the planet and humanity.

Good Omens offers a comedic and satirical take on fallen angels, portraying Aziraphale and Crowley as unlikely friends who defy their respective celestial duties. The show masterfully blends humor, fantasy, and a touch of British wit. The chemistry between the two main characters was widely praised as the actors made them endearing and relatable, so much so that viewers might not be able to help themselves but ship the two.

1 'Supernatural' (2005 - 2020)

The hit show Supernatural follows the adventures of brothers Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) as they hunt demons, monsters, and other supernatural entities. The show takes a deep dive into the world of angels, fallen and otherwise, as the Winchester brothers encounter these celestial beings throughout their journey.

In the show, an angel sent on earth named Castiel (Misha Collins), becomes a prominent character in the series. Supernatural stands as one of the longest-running and most beloved TV shows in the fantasy-horror genre. That’s due in large to the show’s strong character dynamics and emotional storytelling that resonated with viewers. Over its many seasons, the show developed a dedicated fanbase and is now considered one of the greatest shows of all time.

