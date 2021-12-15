Technology has always been a subject of fascination for the big and small screens. Attempts to reckon with a technological future and the uneasy present date back to films like Fritz Lang’s 1927 Metropolis and Charlie Chaplin’s 1936 Modern Times. Movies and shows exploring technology gone haywire have been around for decades, from Michael Crichton's 1973 Westworld to its ongoing HBO reboot series. In the past decade, however, the tech industry has become synonymous with a kind of bleeding-edge social and business culture which has been exposed as problematic at best and downright toxic at its worst.

We are now seeing the effects of our reliance on not just technology, but the culture of privilege, wealth, and exclusivity built around it. As of this writing, Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is on trial defrauding her investors, Facebook has gone “Meta,” partially in an attempt to distract from its many scandals, and new reports suggest that Tesla may have ignored safety protocols in pursuit of CEO Elon Musk’s vision for self-driving cars. Consumers have only recently become aware that they are both the user and the products: for every tweet or selfie we share, another data point is collected, collated, and sold off. The dangers are now more subtle than killer robots come to life, and a new crop of movies and TV shows have been tackling these issues head on.

Here are 7 shows and films that explore the toxic tech culture of our present and near-future.

Silicon Valley

Image via HBO

Over six seasons, HBO's Silicon Valley gleefully skewered the modern tech industry. From creator Mike Judge (Beavis & Butthead), the funny and exasperating trials of Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) and his company Pied Piper served as a funhouse reflection of tech current events. The show also featured composite caricatures of real-life tech figures like out-of-touch billionaire CEO of Google Hooli Gavin Belson (Matt Ross) and obnoxious incubator founder and tech bro Erlich Bachman (T.J. Miller). While the Pied Piper boys had to often scramble to adapt their tech to new challenges, the show’s final season took aim at one of the biggest issues surrounding the modern tech industry. After creating an AI that could potentially destroy all global privacy, Richard and his crew saw themselves as unsung heroes. The irony, of course, is that they caused this problem in the first place. This parallels the way developers fail to consider any real-world problems they can cause in the rush to bust out their next killer app.

The Social Network

Image via Sony

Director David Fincher and writer Aaron Sorkin used Ben Mezrich’s book The Accidental Billionaires as a springboard for their look at Facebook's formative years. With the tech giant currently making news for all the wrong reasons, The Social Network now feels even more prescient. As with his scripts for Steve Jobs or the upcoming Being the Ricardos, Sorkin is interested less in historical accuracy than capturing the essence of the figures he examines. We can see the template for social media's toxic landscape in the behavior of tech bros like Sean Parker (Justin Timberlake) and this version of Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg), who created something they didn't fully understand. Zuckerberg and Parker never bothered to really imagine or explore Facebook’s long-term effects, and the ramifications of this failure is only now coming into focus. Rather than bring people together, social media seems to have had the opposite effect. We cannot lay all the blame for our society’s polarization at Facebook’s feet, but we now know how these platforms tend to amplify the worst tendencies of the groups who gravitate toward online flame wars.

Devs

Grief and trauma are twin engines powering Annihilation director Alex Garland's unique and innovative Hulu series. Devs plays with the notion of whether we live in a deterministic universe or not. In the almost absurdly secure Devs department of his company, tech CEO Forest (Nick Offerman) has developed a computer system that can model anything in history and predict a possible future. This world-changing project is all born out of Forest's grief at the loss of his daughter Amaya, whom his company is named after. When security engineer Lily (Sonoya Mizuno) looks into the apparent suicide of her boyfriend Sergei (Karl Glusman), this starts a chain of events that the model seems to predict, but only up to a point. Forest’s belief in the deterministic nature of the universe — meaning all outcomes are preordained, and our sense of free will is an illusion — affects everything he does. Some of his choices are horrifying, which he justifies to himself as inevitable, since the Devs model has shown him that he was always going to do it. Forest is utterly amoral, mirroring the real-life versions of this character (Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs, Jack Dorsey), who believe they are beyond any accepted moral standard due to their technological prowess and ability to sell their products as beneficial to society without acknowledging their toxic side effects.

Made for Love

Image via Netflix

Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti) walks away from her ten-year marriage to scent-averse tech billionaire Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen) only to discover that Byron has implanted the prototype of a device called Made For Love inside her head. Made For Love tracks her location, can stream what she sees, and monitors her emotions. Nothing at all is private for Hazel, which Byron justifies by claiming that his invention allows for the truest form of intimacy possible. The Amazon show explores in a satiric way the lengths tech gurus will go to control their environments, to the point of controlling every possible aspect of the people around them. Byron’s justification of Made for Love parallels the familiar claims of companies like Amazon and Facebook, who defend their invasion of our privacy while profiting from our personal data by claiming that it’s all for for the greater good of society.

Upload

Image via Amazon

When gifted computer programmer Nathan (Robbie Amell) suddenly dies, his girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) uploads his consciousness into a swanky virtual reality environment. Parks & Recreation and The Office co-creator Greg Daniels' satire pokes fun at our present while imagining a future where data companies control even our afterlives. Given the truth about how our personal data is collected and sold, a future where our consciousness lives on in multi-tiered, ad-saturated virtual environments feels less like satire than something currently on the drawing board. The budding romance between Nathan, (who is dead, lest we forget), and the living tech support rep, Nora (Andy Allo), leads to questions surrounding how Nathan was killed. The moral issues which ripple out from a possible conspiracy involving Nathan’s project are less compelling than the burgeoning love triangle between Nathan, Nora, and Ingrid and the existential questions that arise. If we could live on digitally theoretically forever, are we just more data which can be mined and quantified and sold off?

The Invisible Man

Image via Universal

Saw screenwriter Leigh Whannell's remake of a horror classic revamps the title character as perhaps the ultimate tech sociopath. Cecilia Kass (Elizabeth Moss) escapes an abusive relationship with brilliant optics engineer Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), who had controlled her to the point of even trying to monitor her thoughts. News of Adrian’s suicide at first relieves Cecilia, until a series of horrifying events convinces her that Adrian is still somehow alive, and can now make himself invisible. Whereas Made for Love plays a similar situation for laughs, The Invisible Man is deadly serious, featuring a tech genius whose hubris and obsession make him incredibly dangerous. Whannel’s film delves into the question of control. Adrian wants to control Cecilia again, but with the optical suit he has developed, he can control perception as well. Who will believe Cecilia if he sows enough suspicion around her behavior to make everyone around her question her sanity? Adrian’s ability to manipulate the reality around Cecilia makes him an agent of the kind of toxic gaslighting which has permeated our tech-driven culture.

Ex Machina

Image via A24

Perhaps the most overtly allegorical entry on this list, Alex Garland once again explores some of tech’s darkest corners. Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson) wins the chance to spend a week with his company's reclusive, genius CEO Nathan (Oscar Isaac). He discovers that Nathan has created a functioning AI robot named Ava (Alicia Vikander), and wants Caleb to participate in a Turing test to determine if she is truly sentient. Nathan's narcissism makes his motives highly suspicious. Our society tends to treat tech gurus like Nathan as living legends, but is that healthy? Garland’s film poses questions that should haunt us. We are entering an era which will quite likely see an explosion of machine-learning AI that will skate close to the edge of sentience. Yet who will control this intelligence? What will this mean for the very concept of sentience in the future? If developers can build safeguards into self-aware AI, what will sentience mean if that intelligence understands what it is, but cannot have self-determination? Nathan’s behavior borders on a species of sociopathic misogyny — should people like him have free reign to create and then contain new intelligence? Ex Machina’s harrowing questions have no easy answers.

