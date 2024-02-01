As fitting for the same month that Valentine's Day is celebrated, there's a lot to love on Disney+ this February. Everything from the MCU's latest feature film to the return of an acclaimed animated Marvel series to the third and final season of a beloved Star Wars series and more is on the docket for this month. To find out what movies and shows you have to look forward to on Disney+ for February 2024, here are just seven options for you to explore.

'Genius: MLK/X'

(Two-Episode Premiere)

Available: February 2nd (Premieres February 1st on National Geographic) Creators: Kenneth Biller, Noah Pink, and Suzan-Lori Parks Starring: Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jayme Lawson, Weruche Opia, Wilbur Fitzgerald, Keller Fornes, Rachel Walters, and LaTricia Akhagbeme

Though the acclaimed National Geographic docuseries hasn't had a streaming home for a while, the latest season of Genius will soon be becoming available to stream on both Disney+ and Hulu. This season, titled Genius: MLK/X, will focus on two individuals: Martin Luther King Jr. (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Malcolm X (Aaron Pierre). The series will show how both civil rights leaders, despite their philosophical differences, became instrumental in the fight for the civil rights of Black Americans in the United States.

The first two episodes of Genius: MLK/X will premiere on National Geographic on Thursday, February 1st, with new episodes premiering every following Thursday. Just like with the simultaneous release on Hulu, the episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ one day later every following Friday, starting Friday, February 2nd.

'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Season 2

(Two-Episode Premiere)

Available: February 3rd (Premieres February 2nd on Disney Channel) Creators: Jeffrey M. Howard, Kate Kondell, and Steve Loter Starring: Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, Libe Bare, Alfre Woodard, Laurence Fishburne, Sasheer Zamata, Gary Anthony Williams, and Jermaine Fowler

Disney Channel's first-ever Marvel original series, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will return to the cable network and Disney+ this February. The first season introduced audiences everywhere to Lunella Lafayette (Diamond White) - a young teenage genius whose remarkable intellect led her to create miraculous inventions. One day, Lunella succeeds in summoning a hungry, massive, and lovable T-Rex named Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore), and the two quickly form an inseparable bond. Together, they become a crimefighting duo capable of taking on Marvel threats, both big and small, including the ever-disruptive power of The Beyonder (Laurence Fishburne).

The first two episodes of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 2 will premiere on National Geographic on Friday, February 2nd, with two new episodes premiering every following Friday. The episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ one day later every following Saturday, starting Saturday, February 3rd.

'Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold'

(Complete Series)

Available: February 5th (Premieres February 4th on National Geographic) Starring: Alex Honnold, Mikey Schaefer, Heïdi Sevestre, and Haxel Findlay

Alex Honnold became a household name in the world of documentary filmmaking after starring in Free Solo, which took home the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. Now, Honnold will be continuing his death-defying climbing career with Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold - a new series that will be exclusive to National Geographic, Hulu, and Disney+. This time, Honnold will be taking his talents to the frozen landscapes of Greenland, which is a place where he's been hoping to climb and conquer for quite some time.

All three episodes of Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold will premiere on National Geographic on Sunday, February 4th. Just like with the simultaneous release on Hulu, the episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ one day later on Monday, February 5th.

'The Marvels'

(2023)

Available: February 7th Run Time: 1 hour 45 minutes Director: Nia DaCosta Starring: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh

The box office wasn't very kind to the MCU's latest, but that doesn't mean The Marvels wasn't fun, and you'll now be able to see the most recent chapter of the Multiverse Saga on Disney+. Functioning as a continuation of Captain Marvel, WandaVision, and Ms. Marvel, The Marvels sees Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) form a trio of heroes to stop a vengeful Kree tyrant. Once you're done watching The Marvels (and its exciting end-credits scenes), you can also check out Assembled: The Making of The Marvels, which releases the same day.

The Marvels will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Wednesday, February 7th.

'The Space Race'

(2023)

Available: February 13th Run Time: 1 hour 31 minutes Directors: Lisa Cortes and Diego Hurtado de Mendoza Starring: Leland Melvin, Ed Dwight Jr., Charles Bolden, and Guion Bluford

One more gripping documentary story from National Geographic, this time being a feature film, The Space Race gets pretty literal with its title. Following its premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, The Space Race explores the first-ever Black astronauts to be recruited by NASA and venture beyond our own atmosphere. What transpires is an inspiring tale of overcoming all earthly challenges to achieve something that only a handful of individuals have accomplished.

The Space Race will be available to stream on Disney+ on Tuesday, February 13th.

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Final Season

(Three-Episode Premiere)

Available: February 21st Creators: Jennifer Corbett and Dave Filoni Starring: Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang, Ming-Na Wen, Wanda Sykes, Ian McDiarmid, Corey Burton, and Nika Futterman

The animation era that is Star Wars: The Clone Wars will be concluding with Season 3 of the show's sequel series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Seasons 1 and 2 of the show showed how Clone Force 99 was able to rebel against Order 66 and become noble mercs for hire in the galaxy, all while the Empire slowly but surely takes root. Season 2's shocking finale saw Hunter (Dee Bradley Baker) and Wrecker (Dee Bradley Baker) at their lowest point after the Empire captured Omega (Michelle Ang). Now, they're on a mission to get her back, and along the way they'll encounter old franchise favorites like dedicated bounty hunter Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), ruthless gunslinger Cad Bane (Corey Burton), and most shockingly of all, the redeemed Sith assassin Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman).

The first three episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, February 21, with new episodes set to premiere every following Wednesday.

'Iwájú' Series Premiere

(Complete Season)

Available: February 28th Creator: Ziki Nelson

Disney's first collaboration with Kugali Media, Iwájú aims to add something inspiring and distinct to Disney+'s February lineup. Set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria, Iwájú follows two best friends as they grow up in a world constantly evolving and changing through modern technology. The secrets the two discover may lead to occasional danger, but it will also lead them on a path that could dramatically change who they are forever.

The complete first season of Iwájú will be available to stream on Disney+ on Wednesday, February 28th.