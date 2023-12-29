The holidays may be winding down, but the new year is only just beginning for Disney+. January 2024 is a crucial month for the Disney-backed streamer, as it comes off the heels of the wildly successful premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which, according to Disney, attracted over 13 million viewers in its first week. Disney will undoubtedly want to keep that momentum going with the hit young adult novel adaptation, but Disney+ will also become the streaming home to a first-of-it's-kind Marvel series, a docuseries based on a Pixar classic, and more this January.

To learn more about just some of the movies and shows you can expect to see on Disney+ this month, here are seven of the best movies and shows coming to Disney+ in January 2024.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

(Episodes 4-8)

Available: January 2 (Episode 4), January 9 (Episode 5), January 16 (Episode 6), January 23 (Episode 7), and January 30 (Episode 8) Creators: Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg Starring: Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Jason Mantzoukas, Adam Copeland, Charlie Bushnell, Thernody Tsai, Lance Reddick, Toby Stephens, Timothy Omundson, Jay Duplass, Jason Gray-Stanford, and Glynn Turman

Already a big hit for the streamer, Season 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will continue and conclude on Disney+ this January. The first of hopefully many adventures, this adaptation of Rick Riordan's beloved novels follows the title character of Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell). This young twelve-year-old discovers that he is the descendant of the Greek god Poseidon (Toby Stephens). Armed with the shocking knowledge that the world of Greek mythology is real, he and his friends, Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Jeffries), are charged with a perilous mission - finding out who stole the Lightning Bolt of Zeus (Lance Reddick) and return the all-powerful weapon to the thunder god on Olympus.

The remaining episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 will premiere every Tuesday at 6:00 PM PST, with the dates being January 2nd, January 9th, January 16th, January 23rd, and January 30th.

'X-Men'

(2000)

Available: January 5 Run Time: 1 hour 44 minutes Director: Bryan Singer Cast: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellan, Famke Janssen, James Marsden, Halle Berry, Anna Paquin, Rebecca Romijn, Tyler Mane, and Ray Park

The Walt Disney Company has owned just about everything X-Men related since merging with 20th Century Studios, but would you believe that despite that, the original X-Men film from 2000 hasn't been on Disney+? That's finally set to change this January, as the film that started it all will soon be available for streaming. In the first-ever live-action X-Men film, we see how the fan-favorite character of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) learn about Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters, as he helps Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) stop a genocidal plot led by the radical mutant Magneeto (Ian McKellan). While neither the best nor the worst installment in the franchise, X-Men 2000 is far and away one of the most critical and influential Marvel adaptations ever made, inspiring a long-running franchise that is technically set to continue (and perhaps conclude) in Deadpool 3.

X-Men will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Friday, January 5th.

'Echo'

(Complete Limited Series)

Available: January 9 Starring: Alaqua Cox, Zahn McClarnon, Vincent D'Onofrio, Charlie Cox, Devery Jacobs, Dannie McCallum, Alejandre Jaime, Tantoo Cardinal, and Graham Greene.

Speaking of Marvel, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be venturing into all-new territory with Echo. The first Marvel Studios series to be rated TV-MA (not including the loosely canonical Netflix shows like Daredevil), the series will follow Hawkeye's Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she leaves her past as an enforcing criminal to reconnect with her culture and heritage. Her journey will be interrupted by the long-awaited live-action return of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio).

All five episodes of Echo will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Tuesday, January 9th.

'It Was Always Me'

(Complete Season 2)

Available: January 17 Creator: Carmen López-Areal Starring: Karol Sevilla, Alejandro Gutierrez, Adriana Romero, Pipe Bueno, and Christian Tappan

Otherwise known by its Spanish title Siempre Fui Yo, It Was Always Me will be returning to Disney+ for it's second season. Season 1 of the mysterious drama introduced subscribers everywhere to Lupe (Karol Sevilla), who sought to uncover the suspicious circumstances behind her father's death. Her journey in Season 1 offered but a few answers and even more questions, many of which will likely be answered in Season 2.

The complete second season of It Was Always Me will be available to stream on Disney+ starting January 17th.

'The Last Repair Shop'

(2023)

Available: January 23 Run Time: 39 minutes Directors: Kris Bowers and Ben Proudfoot Starring: Dana Atkinson, Steve Bagmanyan, Duane Michaels, and Paty Moreno

Arriving to Disney+ courtesy of Searchlight Pictures, The Last Repair Stop is a wonderfully heartwarming documentary short about the profound power of music. Co-directed by acclaimed composer Kris Bowers, The Last Repair Shop tells the story of a small group of remarkable people who are teaching the next generation of musicians. In less than an hour, Kris Bowers and Ben Proudfoot's documentary will inspire feelings that even some feature-length films struggle with.

The Last Repair Shop will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Tuesday, January 23rd.

'A Real Bug's Life'

(Complete Season 1)

Available: January 24 Starring: Awkwafina

Over 25 years later, Pixar's A Bug's Life is (sort of) getting a continuation with A Real Bug's Life. A National Geographic docuseries exploring the planet's tiniest creatures, A Real Bug's Life will delve into the real-life animals that inspired the 1998 classic. Guiding viewers on this journey will be prominent voice-actor Awkwafina, who will be narrating the entire series.

All six episodes of A Real Bug's Life will be available to stream on Disney+ starting Wednesday, January 24th.

'Choir'

(Complete Season 1)

Available: January 31 Starring: The Detroit Youth Choir

Finally, another uplifting true story will also be heading to Disney+ in January with the aptly titled Choir. The series follows a teacher and the absolutely massive Detroit Youth Choir, which has consisted of well over a thousand members. Though it may seem like a simple educational tale about a youth choir, the show is more of a profound exploration of music's power in a single community.

The complete first season of Choir will be available to stream on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 31st.